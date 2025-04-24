10 best micellar waters, tried and tested for quick makeup removal

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Micellar waters are the unsung heroes of the skincare industry. From the late nights when double cleansing isn’t on the cards to the mascaras that really don’t want to budge, micellar waters always come in handy.

Micellar waters have myriad purposes. They’re chiefly used for makeup removal before flannel face washing, but that’s not all. If you’re on the go (think festivals and flights), micellar water is essential. They’re also great if you have a dryer complexion; they’re less likely to strip away skin’s natural oil than traditional cleansers.

But micellar water is a huge market. Prices run from £4 to £50, and most products have long, complicated lists of ingredients. Worst of all, it’s hard to tell at a glance which products are worth the investment.

That’s why I put a range of micellar waters to the test. I tested these products across different skin types, skin goals (such as anti-ageing or anti-blemish) and skincare budgets. These are the best of the best.

How we tested

I looked for any signs of a glow, tightness or dryness, acne or plumpness from hydration ( Lucy Smith )

I tested each micellar water for weeks, using them to remove my day-to-day makeup. I tried clearing mascaras with waterproof, tubing and normal (water-based) formulas, and paid close attention to any irritation around my eye area. For context, I have an oily complexion, so I also noted if these micellar waters caused excess shine. I also looked for any signs of a glow, watched out for tightness, dryness, or acne, and noted if there was any plumpness from hydration.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With years of beauty tests and reviews under my belt, I have lots of experience with cleansers and skincare, so I know exactly the brands to reach for (and avoid). Beauty product testing means using a lot of makeup, so I’ve worked through gallons of micellar water over my career.

When it comes to makeup removal, I’ve covered everything from collagen balms to the skincare products under £15 that I’d recommend for cleansing, toning and beyond. I’ve scoured the best brands and skin-loving formulas to bring you a definitive rank of the top micellar waters.

The best micellar waters for 2025 are: