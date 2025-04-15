The Inkey List’s new product is the ‘best budget serum I’ve ever tried’

The Inkey List exosome hydro-glow complex
- Size : 30ml
- Fragrance-free: Yes
- Vegan : Yes
- Key ingredients : Cica exosome, prickly pear extract, kollaren, hyaluronic acid, ectoin, Q10 and peptides
- Why we love it
- Super hydrating
- Soothes sensitivity and redness
- Boosts radiance
- Suitable for all skin types (even sensitive)
- Take note
- You only need a pea-sized amount. It’s tempting to overuse for the instant glow but then it’s not cost-effective
Formula
The Inkey List claims that this formula is packed with 3 million plant-derived exosomes. The exosomes come from cica (Centella asiatica), a common hero ingredient in South Korean skincare.
Cica is packed with anti-inflammatories and antioxidants. It soothes and calms redness, inflammation and irritation and strengthens skin. It works on signs of ageing, too, potentially stimulating collagen production as it is rich in vitamins A, C and E. If that wasn’t enough, cica is incredibly moisturising, too.
The Inkey List says the tiny exosomes in its latest product can penetrate deeper into the skin, carrying active ingredients to skin cells for superior efficacy compared to traditional serums. This is exciting cosmetic science, and I imagine we’ll see other skincare brands following suit in the not-too-distant future.
This formula also uses hyaluronic acid and ectoin for extra hydration. There’s Q10 for antioxidant protection, peptides for improved firmness and prickly pear (O. ficus-indica) flower extract for smoother skin.
Application
The exosome hydro-glow complex comes with an easy-to-use pump applicator to ensure you never waste any of the formula. A pea-sized amount of the silky, lightweight formula (around two pumps) is all you need to cover the face and neck.
The product should be applied after cleanser and before moisturiser, but I found it so instantly hydrating that I actually skipped moisturiser on some days. It’s a testament to how well The Inkey List’s product delivers hydration - I always use moisturiser because my skin is on the drier side.
The result
This formula promises to reduce inflammation and improve skin repair in as little as eight hours, and I can honestly say it lessened redness and sensitivity. It was noticeable from the first use, and the results improved every day.
I’m equally impressed with the excellent hydration in this serum. I pushed a luxury hydrating serum aside while testing this product, and I won’t be going back to it. The Inkey List’s complex left my skin much softer, even without moisturiser.
Does it deliver that post-facial look? Not quite. It leaves skin glowing, and it perked up my dull skin with time, but I won’t be breaking up with my facialist any time soon.
I’m going to have to test it for much longer to comment on its skin-toning and firming claims. However, my skin barrier feels stronger and less delicate after just three weeks.