Selfridges is struggling to keep its beauty advent calendar in stock – but is it worth the hype?

It’s coming back to shelves *soon*

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 24 October 2024 17:29 BST
I got my hands on the renowned advent calendar ahead of its highly-anticipated restock
I got my hands on the renowned advent calendar ahead of its highly-anticipated restock (iStock/The Independent)

The Selfridges beauty advent calendar is one of the Christmas countdown OGs and has been in circulation since 2010.

Back then, the calendar was stocked exclusively with L’Oréal minis and cost shoppers as little as £60. Now, 14 years on, the Selfridges 2024 offering costs much more at £250. However, it’s not just for beauty sampling and, on the contrary, boasts more than 20 full-size products to enjoy. In totaly, there are 38 productsto get experimental with, giving shoppers the best of both worlds with a plethora of mini and retail-size goodies.

After amassing a mega waitlist since its announcement in early September, the hefty haul went live last week on 16 October. It sold out in days, naturally, but the brand is pretty on top of restocking, promising more calendars for eager beauty buffs soon.

Ahead of the next restock, I managed to get my hands on the beauty bonanza here at IndyBest to give you the lowdown on everything from what’s inside to the packaging, so you can decide if it’s worth snapping up when the time comes. Here’s everything you need to know.

How I tested

I unboxed every item in the Selfridges advent calendar and put them to the test
I unboxed every item in the Selfridges advent calendar and put them to the test (Lucy Smith)

After receiving the 25-box Christmas countdown, I put my festive traditions aside and unwrapped every day in a single sitting. I weighed up the desirability of the products, from trending to long-standing icons, and put the formulas to the test, noting performance, size and overall value for money. Keep scrolling for my full run down, including how to shop and the key product info.

Selfridges beauty advent calendar

selfridges advent calendar 2024 review indybest
  • Price: £250
  • Worth: £1000+
  • Number of days: 25
  • Advent calendar highlights: 8ml Byredo rose of no man’s land perfume, Davines shampoo, conditioner and hair mask trio, Murad retinol youth renewal serum and Champō pitta growth serum
  • Available: Sold out – restock coming soon
  • Why we love it
    • 22 full size products
    • Some days of the calendar with as many as three products within
    • All 38 products are exclusive to Selfridges and won’t be found in any other beauty advent this year
  • Take note
    • A few too many sample-size perfumes

Upon unveiling the Selfridges beauty advent from its silver protective sleeve, I couldn’t deny the aesthetics of the box itself. The brand’s signature mustard-yellow verges on gold, making it ideal for a Christmassy nod, while a wrap of actual gold foil recreates the iconic French style ‘beaux-arts’ facade of the Selfridges store. Compared to 2023’s iteration – a deep burgundy affair – this year’s calendar celebrates the grandeur of the British institution itself with, of course, a hint of festive spirit in the metallic detailing.

As for the products, day one starts off strong with Charlotte Tilbury’s magic water cream (£23, Selfridges.com) and I must say I was thrilled to see this version of the make-up artist’s renowned moisturiser included, as the OG magic cream is often too thick and oily for some skin types. Day 25 isn’t, I’d argue, the best day of the haul and, though the duo of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Hair products, plus a Selfridges beauty concierge gift card (to use on in-store make-up masterclasses and the like) were undoubtedly a treat, it was day 16 that impressed me the most. Indeed, with three products from one of my favourite haircare brands, Davines, shoppers are treated to the nounou shampoo (£10.50, Selfridges.com), conditioner (£10.50, Selfridges.com) and the nounou hair mask (not sold in smaller 75ml size, but estimated to be worth over £8) for the ultimate silky and shiny strands.

Read more: The Asos beauty advent calendar boasts a 76% saving – here’s our review

In fact, the haircare offering in this calendar is one of the best going with a total of seven products included from the likes of Moroccan oil and the TikTok-approved Champō pitta growth serum (£34, Selfridges.com). Likewise, the calendar offers almost a full skincare routine with the loved-by-all Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£29, Selfridges.com), the Paula’s Choice azelaic acid toner (£40, Selfridges.com), plus a ‘second cleanse’ face wash, SPF, eye cream and two moisturisers from the likes of Dr. Barbara Sturm and Supergoop!

I do feel the inclusion of seven fragrances is a tad excessive and, though I can see the appeal of the variety for picky shoppers, the chances are few people are likely to have an affinity to each and every one. That said, I was certainly excited to unbox Gisou’s honey infused wild rose hair perfume (£34, Selfridges.com), with myself and half of the internet nurturing a deep obsession with the same honey-based hair oil – it’s seriously addictive.

A final note to leave you on? You’ll also find the Ross J. Barr healing (£15, Selfridges.com), calm (£15, Selfridges.com) and sleep patches (£15, Selfridges.com), which I have not heard the end of since they were released in 2020. A stick-on homeopathic solution to my aches, stresses and 3pm caffeine hit? Yes please.

The verdict: Selfridges beauty advent calendar

Normally, the idea of forking out £250 on beauty products alone would make me baulk, but I’ve got to give it to Selfridges – this is certainly a good bang for your buck offering. You’ll save more than £750 on the premium worth of all 38 products and you’ll be taking home the brands of the moment, including Gisou, Kylie Skin and Sol de Janeiro. Plus, you’ll get an even distribution of hair, skin, make-up and body products to get stuck in with come the New Year. I think it’s one of the best advent hauls for 2024 and, while it’s out of stock right now, it’ll be returning soon so I’d be bookmarking that url, if I were you.

Is LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty advent calendar this year’s best value for money?

