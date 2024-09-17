Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The most wonderful time of the year in the beauty world, Christmas advent calendars are now dropping daily. Following suit from Liberty, LOOKFANTASTIC and Harrods, Boots is the latest to unveil its line-up for 2024.

This year, the high street stalwart has launched not one, but three beauty advent calendars. If you’re a skincare buff, there’s a 24 day offering featuring brands like Byoma, The Inkey List, Bubble, Cetaphil and Weleda, treating you right up to Christmas Eve.

For make-up lovers, the 12 day premium calender includes both cult skincare buys (think Liz Earle’s hot cloth and cleanser) and cosmetics treats from Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Huda Beauty.

Packing in skincare and make-up, the flagship 24-day calendar is a crowd-pleasing mix of Drunk Elephant and Fenty, as well as No7 and Sol De Janeiro. Better yet, it costs less than £100.

If you’re tempted, here’s everything you need to know about the Boots beauty advent calendars for 2024, from the full line-up to price.

Boots 24 days of beauty Christmas advent calendar: £99, Boots.com

( Boots )

Costing £99 but boasting an overall worth of £365, Boots’ calendar for 2024 packs in 24 products for each day of your Christmas countdown. Spanning skincare, bodycare and make-up, it’s a highlight reel of all the best brands stocked at Boots.

You’ll be treated to cult classics like Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream 25ml (£16.80 for 75ml, Boots.com), Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray 15ml (£25.65 for 118ml, Boots.com) and Drunk Elephant’s beste jelly cleanser (£15, Boots.com), as well as Huda Beauty’s lip blush creamy lip stain (£16.80, Boots.com), Ren’s evercalm overnight balm 15ml (£36.80, Boots.com) and Nars’ bronzing powder (£28.80, Boots.com).

Other highlights include Philip Kingsley’s daily damage defence leave-in conditioner 60ml (£20.25 for 125ml, Boots.com), Fenty Beauty’s icon velvet lipstick (£20, Boots.com) and a No7 matte powder blusher (£7.96, Boots.com). With 12 full-size products and 12 travel-size minis, you’re getting stellar value for money. If previous years are anything to go by, this one will sell out fast.

Boots premium beauty 12 day advent calendar: £99, Boots.com

( Boots )

Boots’ 12 days premium advent calendar is packed with £353 worth of skincare and make-up but costs just £99 (that’s a saving of more than 70 per cent). Better still, all the gifts are full size.

Packed with cult product after cult product, you’ll find the Sol De Janeiro beija flor body wash (£18.40, Boots.com), Liz Earle’s cleanse and polish (£30, Boots.com) and The Inkey List’s tripeptide plumping lip balm (£11, Boots.com).

Meanwhile, make-up buffs will love Bobbi Brown’s luxe eye shadow (£32, Boots.com), r.e.m beauty’s essential drip lip oil (£14.40, Boots.com), Too Faced’s moon crush highlighter (£34, Boots.com) and Huda Beauty’s matte obsessions eyeshadow palette (£23.20, Boots.com).

Boots skincare 24 days of skincare advent calendar: £65, Boots.com

( Boots )

If you’re looking to try a range of skincare without committing to full-size formulas, then the Boots 24 days of skincare is for you.

From Byoma’s hydrating recovery oil (£13.99, Boots.com), A-lister favourite Weleda’s skin food (£11.96, Boots.com) and Cetaphil’s gentle skin cleanser (£11.50, Boots.com) to Bubble’s slam dunk hydrating cream moisturiser 30ml (£14 for 50ml, Boots.com) and Starface’s viral hydro-stars (£11.99, Boots.com), the calendar features a whopping 16 full-size products.

