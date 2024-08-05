An exclusive first look at LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty advent calendar

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Thanks to long-overdue warmer weather, it might feel like summer has only just begun – but true to form, brands are already looking ahead to the festive season by unveiling this year’s beauty advent calendars.

These countdowns for beauty lovers have become somewhat of a Christmas tradition – and LOOKFANTASTIC’s line-up is always a highlight of the season. Spoiler: we got an exclusive look at the calendar and the online retailer has outdone itself for 2024.

Costing just £100 (it’s always one of the most affordable offerings), the treasure trove boasts a product value of £565 and a roster of big beauty brands.

Behind the calendar’s doors, you’ll find 27 beauty treats, including 14 full-size products. Ranging from cult classics by viral brands like Sol De Janeiro to everyday staples from premium names like Elemis, we got an exclusive sneak peek of the calendar ahead of its unveiling.

The retailer’s beauty advent calendars are famously popular – in previous years, there’s been a waitlist of more than 150,000 for pre-orders – so, to ensure you don’t miss out, we’ve got all the details on the retailer’s beauty advent calendar below, from when it officially launches to how to sign up for the waitlist.

LOOKFANTASTIC 2024 beauty advent calendar: £100, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

Price: £100

£100 Worth: £565

£565 Number of days: 25

25 Product sizes: 14 full-size

14 full-size Available: 18 September (pre-orders open 1 September)

When is the LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar released?

Officially launching on 18 September, you can now pre-order the 2024 beauty advent calendar from 1 September. In previous years, more than 150,000 people signed up for the waitlist – so, considering the mega brands featured in this year’s offering, we’d recommend being quick. You can sign up for a waitlist now to be one of the first to know when pre-orders open.

What products will be in the LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar?

Packed with 27 products, the calendar features 14 full-size products (compared to 12 in 2013). While we’ll have to wait until 1 September for the full line-up, we can exclusively reveal four products in the 2024 offering.

Behind the doors, you’ll find a full-size Sol De Janeiro delicia drench perfume (our tester described the new scent as a “holiday in a bottle”). You’ll also find a deluxe-size Elemis pro-collagen marine cream – in our review of the cult formula, our tester said: “Its fast-absorbing, lightweight, gel-cream silky texture keeps the complexion well hydrated.”

Completing the initial reveal is a deluxe-size Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum. Securing a spot in our review of the best anti-ageing serums, our tester said that they “definitely think it delivers and thought our skin looked much clearer and healthy-looking”.

If previous years are anything to go by, the LOOKFANTASTIC beauty calendar will have you covered for both winter pampering sessions and everyday staples.

How much will the Lookfantastic advent calendar cost?

The LOOKFANTASTIC advent calendar for Christmas 2024 will cost £100 (ever so slightly more expensive than last year), but it has an overall value of £565 – meaning you’ll save £465. Better still, LOOKFANTASTIC the box subscribers can get 12 per cent off the advent calendar, with new subscribers receiving a 10 per cent discount when buying the monthly plan.

A first look at Liberty’s beauty advent calendar for 2024