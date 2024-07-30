A sneak peek into Lorna Luxe’s exclusive LOOKFANTASTIC beauty box

Support truly

Lorna Luxe is somewhat of a social media sensation. The content creator is one of the OG influencers, so it’s hardly a surprise that her 2020 collaboration with In The Style was a sell-out success, and it’s safe to say we’ve been eagerly anticipating her next project.

Naturally, when we heard she was curating her very own LOOKFANTASTIC beauty box, we were excited, to say the least. Ahead of the August drop, the collaboration with the online beauty retailer has made its first on-site appearance, offering a sneak peek into what’s set to be an uber-indulgent curation.

From what we can tell so far, the box promises to be an impressive collection of products. Worth more than £185 and containing eight beauty products, we’re predicting yet another sell-out. If you’re as intrigued as we were about the contents, you’ve come to the right place.

What’s inside the Lorna Luxe beauty box?

open image in gallery We snooped the contents of the Lorna Luxe x LOOKFANTASTIC edit ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

The box is going to feature the iconic Elizabeth Arden 8-hour body lotion (£27, Lookfantastic.com); the 111Skin black diamond eye mask (£85, Lookfantastic.com); the Tan-Luxe super glow serum (£36, Lookfantastic.com); the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£49, Lookfantastic.com); the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer intensive treatment (£38, Lookfantastic.com); the Laneige lip sleeping mask (£21, Lookfantastic.com); the Revolution superfix misting spray (£8.79, coming soon to Lookfantastic.com); and the ICONIC London triple threat mascara (£17.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Among these eight, there’ll be six full-size products as well as two deluxe-size ones, and the whole lot will set you back only £65 – so you’re really getting the most for your money. Not to mention the whole bundle will be wrapped up in a leather-embossed toiletry bag.

With quite the roster of beauty bits incoming, the waitlist is open right now and we’re signing up ASAP in a bid to secure what’s sure to be a best-selling edit. Otherwise, the box will be available on August 5th, with subscribers benefitting from an extra 15 per cent off.

Talking to her curated box, Lorna Luxe said: “I love absolute simplicity, especially when it comes to beauty, so I’ve handpicked the most effective, easy-to-use products that I just know [shoppers will] adore.”

Previous edits from LOOKFANTASTIC have featured products from premium brands including Ole Henriksen skincare, Christophe Robin haircare and, in the latest beauty icons drop (£65 but worth £230-plus, Lookfantastic.com), make-up from NARS and Urban Decay. Meanwhile, collaborations with Andrews in the past - think: MAC and Rodial - have included Vitamin Ccleansers, setting sprays and powder bronzers.

Looking to learn more about the beauty box? Read our review of LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty offering