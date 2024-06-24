Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding new beauty products can sometimes feel like hard work, especially given the endless choices available. With many products promising big claims or attached to hefty price tags that make you wince, it can be tricky to decipher what’s really worth your money and won’t let you down.

One way to shop for new beauty while making big savings is through beauty boxes. Often limited edition, they’re filled with a mix of full-size and mini products for a lot less than buying them individually. Better yet, it’s the perfect opportunity to try out new haircare, skincare and make-up goodies.

As such, beauty subscription boxes have soared in popularity in recent years, as shoppers have been quick to snap up beauty bits for a fraction of the price and stock up on travel minis for holidays.

LOOKFANTASTIC’s edits are often very impressive, with hundreds of pounds to be saved on collaborations with the likes of luxury brands such as Drunk Elephant or ESPA, and all offering a discount too good to miss. Not to mention, many come with rave reviews from customers.

Its latest launch is one is the Christophe Robin edit – and it’s filled to the brim with a slew of hair care products, ranging from the brand’s beloved scalp scrub to its lesser known, but equally as good, hydrating melting mask.

LOOKFANTASTIC x Christophe Robin Edit: £50 (worth £175), Lookfantastic.com

Worth £175, this beauty box can be all yours for just £50 – that’s a saving of £125, so you’ll definitely make your money back. You won’t find a deal like this elsewhere, trust us, we’ve searched long and hard to see how it compares.

If we take a look at the contents, the full-size purifying mask with thermal mud costs £50 to buy individually, so this works out to be fantastic value.

In fact, of the six products you can enjoy inside, four are full-size, including the aforementioned purifying mud mask (£50), a purifying conditioner gelée with sea minerals (£30), hydrating leave-in cream with aloe vera (£32) and the cleansing purifying scrub with sea salt (£42).

Not only is there a huge saving to be had, but you can also trust that these products are worthy additions to your haircare bounty. The cleansing scrub, for instance, took the top spot in our review of the best scalp scrubs. Our tester noted that it “leaves both the scalp and hair looking noticeably cleaner, calmer and flake-free”.

Plus, if you subscribe to LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty box subscription service, which sends monthly skincare and make-up curations to your doorstep, you can also bag an extra 15 per cent off, making it just £42.50.

