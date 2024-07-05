Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Knowing what skincare is best for you can be a juggling act. Flitting from dry skin products in the winter to combination come spring and *still* being left with breakouts and flakiness? It can be exhausting. One of the best ways to dip your toes in the world of new skincare (without laying down a chunk of your savings) is with a beauty subscription box.

Beauty subscription boxes offer you a mix of full-size and miniature products, often across a selection of different brands. This month LOOKFANTASTIC’s has partnered with Ole Henriksen to create an edit (£45, Lookfantastic.com), putting forward a jam-packed curation of youth-boosting skincare with more than £60 in savings. If you’re yet to explore a world of peptides, collagen and vitamin C, now’s your chance.

With savings this bountiful it’s understandable that beauty subscription boxes are a popular shopping pick right now, and LOOKFANTASTIC’s edits are always worth a look. Past boxes have included renowned haircare brand Christophe Robin and cult skincare hero Drunk Elephant. Of course, this means that you won’t want to sleep on LOOKFANTASTIC’s monthly offering, here’s what we thought of it.

LOOKFANTASTIC x Ole Henriksen edit: £45 (worth £110), Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery The Ole Henriksen edit includes five skincare products for bright, bouncy skin ( Lucy Smith )

Worth more than £110, this box can be on your doorstep for just £45 including delivery. And, you can rest assured Ole Henriksen isn’t bundling together its products for this price elsewhere, so it’s an exclusive not-to-be-missed deal that you’ll be thankful to have cashed in on.

Looking at the contents, you’ll be receiving three full-size products; the banana bright sun-kissed face primer (£32); the strength trainer peptide boost moisturiser (£42); and the pout preserve peptide lip treatment (£17). As for your miniatures, there’s a 7ml sample of the banana bright vitamin C serum and a 3ml banana bright+ eye crème.

Not only do the products smell great (quite literally like an orange starburst for the banana collection), but they’re weightless, brightening and suitable for most skin types. The peptide moisturiser is an especially great summer pick, thanks to its sorbet-like texture that lends itself perfectly to being stored in the fridge for a morning refresh. Our tester remarked that the vitamin C serum “feels a little heavy on the skin at first [but] absorbs within around ten seconds with a semi-matte finish”, adding that it’s “hydrating for hours afterwards”. Our one bugbear? The peptide lip treatment is a little sticky and slippery (not ideal for long hair and a windy day) but it’s a similar texture to an overnight lip oil, so we’re subbing it into our evening routine.

If you like the sound of the July edit then make sure to subscribe to LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty box subscription service for monthly skincare, makeup and more.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on skincare and more, try the links below:

Fancy some more beauty boxes? Read our round-up of the best beauty subscription boxes with monthly skincare and make-up treats