It may be seasonal sacrilege to buy Christmas crackers pre-November, but ‘tis the season for beauty advent calendars.

From Charlotte Tilbury and Lookfantastic to Liberty and Space NK, this year’s offerings are dropping hard and fast. And now, Sephora has joined the 2023 line-up with an advent calendar that’s too good to miss out on.

Setting you back just £189, the 36 (yes, 36!) products inside are worth more than £1,000 – and 23 of them are full size. From Rare Beauty and Sunday Riley to Medik8, Rose Inc, Living Proof and Elemis, the orange-hued box is packed with beauty stalwarts and brands exclusive to the store.

Last year, Sephora launched not one, but four beauty advent calendars (the cheapest cost just £29.99) – and naturally, they all sold out. While the beauty giant is yet to announce any further calendars, we’re predicting some more releases soon.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Sephora’s flagship beauty advent calendar for 2023, from predicted launch dates to the contents found inside.

Sephora advent calendar 2023: £189, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora )

With 36 products inside Sephora’s calendar, you’re in for a treat (or two) every day in December. While the full line-up is still underwraps, the teaser list promises big things...

With 23 full-size formulas and an overall worth of £1,000, it’s safe to say you’re going to be getting value for money. From Rose Inc’s satin lip color lipstick (£22, Sephora.co.uk) , Glow Recipe’s watermelon glow niacinamide drops (£32, Sephora.co.uk) and Living Proof’s triple bond complex (£35.57, Sephora.co.uk) to a full-size Medik8’s hydr8 (£59, Sephora.co.uk), Sunday Riley’s niacinamide serum (£54, Sephora.co.uk) and Elemis’s crowd-pleasing pro-collagen cleansing balm (£45.50, Sephora.co.uk), you’re covered for skincare staples and party-ready make-up.

A mix of cult formulas and brands exclusive to Sephora (think Vegamour and Tarte), the calendar is packaged in a warm orange and cranberry-hued box, detailed with sparkly stars. A keepsake that will come in handy long after Christmas, it doubles up as storage for make-up or jewellery.

Sephora hasn’t revealed the exact launch date yet but make sure to sign up to the waiting list to be one of the first to know. Last year, its calendars were launched in mid-October so we’re predicting a similar drop date for 2023.

