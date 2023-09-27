Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas comes (very) early in the world of beauty. From Liberty and Charlotte Tilbury to Sephora and Lookfantastic, advent calendars are dropping thick and fast. And now, Harvey Nichols has joined this year’s roster with an offering that’s too opulent to miss out on.

Setting you back £250, Frankincense and myrrh won’t get a look in with the £1,300 worth of beauty treats found inside.

Throughout December, you’ll enjoy 45 (yes, 45!) products spanning skincare, make-up, haircare, treatments and more. From viral hits like Sol De Janeiro’s bum bum cream and Tan Luxe’s the water to indulgent products like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s 724 Candle, Eve Lom’s rescue mask and Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (all full size), the calendar builds your beauty arsenal at a fraction of the cost.

Stocking you up with cult brands (think Dr Barbara Sturm, Fenty Beauty, Kate Somerville and Sunday Riley) as well as introducing you to new favourites, four treatment vouchers to be redeemed in-store are thrown in to make the festive season even more decadent.

Last year, our writer described the Harvey Nichols calendar as “bougie and brilliant” – and the store’s second-ever advent calendar looks just as good (if not better). Here’s everything you need to know.

Among the 45 products unveiled each day of Harvey Nichols’ advent calendar, 24 of them are full size. An indulgent treat for skincare buffs, discover everything from Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream, Dermalogica’s special cleansing gel, Dr Barbara Sturm’s cleanser, Dr Dennis Gross’s derminfusions fill and repair serum, Eve Lom’s rescue mask and Sunday Riley good genes treatement.

As well as having you covered for pampering sessions, the calendar is brimming with make-up products for party season. From Laura Mercier’s caviar eye stick (full-size) and Hourglass’s ambient lighting powder (full-size) to Fenty Beauty’s icon semi matte lipstick (full-size) to Charlotte Tilbury’s matte revolution lipstick.

The cherry on top, four treatments are hidden in the drawers, including a Sisley Express 15-minute voucher, Dermalogica pro skin360 treatment, Fenty Beauty “the whole shebang” 45-minute masterclass and Shavata eyebrow shape treatment. Plus, the store has even hidden £100 gift cards in a select number of calendars.

Boasting an overall worth of £1,300, you’ll save 80 per cent on the beauty goodies inside by purchasing the calendar.

