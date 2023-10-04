Does Liberty’s beauty advent calendar live up to the hype?

Liberty beauty advent calendar design

As you’d expect, Liberty’s beauty advent calendar for 2023 is a sight to behold. Keeping to tradition, the front displays a striking festive illustration of the iconic London store. Once it’s opened out, the 25 doors are on full display.

What’s in the Liberty beauty advent calendar for 2023?

It’s difficult to know where to start. As you’d expect from something as luxe and reputable as Liberty’s calendar, it contains some of the most coveted products, as well as a seriously impressive range of full-size treats (20, to be precise). If you’re not a fan of spoilers and want to keep the contents a surprise, we’d recommend scrolling on to the verdict. But if you love a sneak peek (join the club), we’re here to serve.

The first day of advent is off to a good start, with the drawer revealing an exclusive brand-new product from LBRTY, Liberty’s new range of perfumes. We loved the scent so much, we wish it was full-size. But this isn’t the only fragrance you’ll unbox within this calendar. Day 11 reveals a mini version of Vilhelm Parfumerie’s poets of Berlin eau de parfum, a unisex fragrance that is woody yet sweet. We also loved the Le Labo balm perfume; it’s the ideal size for throwing in your handbag and will leave you feeling refreshed and good to go.

Skincare aficionados are in safe hands here, of course, with products from The Seated Queen, Sunday Riley, Dr Barbara Sturm, REN Clean Skincare and Augustinus Bader. The standouts included the Sunday Riley Luna sleeping night oil, which you’ll receive on day three, and Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant – a product loved by beauty editors, thanks to being a no-fuss formula for clearing pores and leaving skin looking cleaner and brighter.

Another skincare highlight is the full-sized bottle of Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream on the big day itself. The product, while expensive, works like a dream on tired skin, which is a relief during party season. Backed by science, it encourages cell turnover and reduces the look of ageing.

The hair product that we were most looking forward to trying was Charlotte Mensah’s manketti hair oil. Of course, we were not disappointed and found it added instant shine to our dull and dehydrated locks. We were also pleased to unbox Larry King haircare spoilt for choice hair oil – a high-end multi-purpose product that we’d certainly look to buy – and The Uniform hairclip duo. It’s the inclusion of accessories that makes this calendar particularly stand out. There are even more products included, but we don’t want to ruin all the surprises.

Make-up products were lacking slightly but we were glad to unbox the Rose Inc cream blush in daylily on day nine – it gave us a lovely, subtle glow. A Liberty pocket mirror also features, which is, of course, a make-up bag must-have. The Byredo lipstick was also a lovely addition that we’ll enjoy using well into the new year.

Is the Liberty beauty advent calendar worth it?

Whether Liberty’s advent calendar is worth it is, of course, subjective. The contents, when added together, come to £1,043, so, while the £250 price is steep, it does feel like you’re getting your money’s worth – particularly when you consider 20 of the products are full-size. It also serves as a decadent but excellent way to try a broad range of high-end products while counting down to Christmas.