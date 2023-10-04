Jump to content

Does Liberty’s beauty advent calendar live up to the hype?

Worth more than £1,000, this year’s Christmas countdown is packed with full-size products

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 04 October 2023 17:35
The OG multi-brand beauty advent calendar reigns supreme once again

Luxury department store Liberty needs little introduction, nor does its annual beauty advent calendar. While the likes of Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, Selfridges and Space NK continue to bowl us over with their offerings, Liberty’s remains at the top of most people’s wish lists.

We’re not surprised it’s a firm festive favourite, considering this was the OG multi-brand advent calendar when it first launched in 2014, and that’s the reason for the obsession we’ve had with these Christmas countdowns ever since.

Since the stalwart kicked things off in 2014, Liberty’s 25-day calendar has become one of its fastest-selling products. Unsurprisingly, it gets better and better every year, and this still serves as one of the best ways to get into the festive spirit ahead of the big day.

This year’s offering is jam-packed with 29 products, 20 of which are full-size, from the most coveted beauty brands, including Augustinus Bader, Le Labo, Larry King, Byredo and Rose Inc. Even better, hidden within five of the advent calendars, there’s a golden ticket worth £1,000 to spend in Liberty (fingers crossed you’re one of the lucky winners).

Owing to all the excitement – there was even a queue around the block on release day – we got our hands on Liberty’s beauty advent calendar to see what all the fuss is about. Keep reading to find out if it’s worth the hype.

Liberty beauty advent calendar unboxing

How we tested

The Liberty beauty advent calendar in all its glory

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

As with all our beauty advent calendar reviews, we considered packaging (is it festive enough to evoke the true Christmas spirit?), the products included (is there plenty of variation), and, of course, the price. Owing to it being high value, we wanted to make sure this luxe offering was really worth splashing the cash.

Liberty beauty advent calendar 2023

  • Value: £1,043
  • Number of days: 25
  • Product highlights: Augustinus Bader the rich cream, Le Labo rose 31 liquid balm perfume, Rose Inc cream blush
  • Available: Now
  • Why we love it
    • Great selection of cult skincare
    • Lovely accessories
    • Lots of full-size products
  • Take note
    • Lacking make-up items

Liberty beauty advent calendar design

As you’d expect, Liberty’s beauty advent calendar for 2023 is a sight to behold. Keeping to tradition, the front displays a striking festive illustration of the iconic London store. Once it’s opened out, the 25 doors are on full display.

What’s in the Liberty beauty advent calendar for 2023?

It’s difficult to know where to start. As you’d expect from something as luxe and reputable as Liberty’s calendar, it contains some of the most coveted products, as well as a seriously impressive range of full-size treats (20, to be precise). If you’re not a fan of spoilers and want to keep the contents a surprise, we’d recommend scrolling on to the verdict. But if you love a sneak peek (join the club), we’re here to serve.

The first day of advent is off to a good start, with the drawer revealing an exclusive brand-new product from LBRTY, Liberty’s new range of perfumes. We loved the scent so much, we wish it was full-size. But this isn’t the only fragrance you’ll unbox within this calendar. Day 11 reveals a mini version of Vilhelm Parfumerie’s poets of Berlin eau de parfum, a unisex fragrance that is woody yet sweet. We also loved the Le Labo balm perfume; it’s the ideal size for throwing in your handbag and will leave you feeling refreshed and good to go.

Skincare aficionados are in safe hands here, of course, with products from The Seated Queen, Sunday Riley, Dr Barbara Sturm, REN Clean Skincare and Augustinus Bader. The standouts included the Sunday Riley Luna sleeping night oil, which you’ll receive on day three, and Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant – a product loved by beauty editors, thanks to being a no-fuss formula for clearing pores and leaving skin looking cleaner and brighter.

Another skincare highlight is the full-sized bottle of Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream on the big day itself. The product, while expensive, works like a dream on tired skin, which is a relief during party season. Backed by science, it encourages cell turnover and reduces the look of ageing.

The hair product that we were most looking forward to trying was Charlotte Mensah’s manketti hair oil. Of course, we were not disappointed and found it added instant shine to our dull and dehydrated locks. We were also pleased to unbox Larry King haircare spoilt for choice hair oil – a high-end multi-purpose product that we’d certainly look to buy – and The Uniform hairclip duo. It’s the inclusion of accessories that makes this calendar particularly stand out. There are even more products included, but we don’t want to ruin all the surprises.

Make-up products were lacking slightly but we were glad to unbox the Rose Inc cream blush in daylily on day nine – it gave us a lovely, subtle glow. A Liberty pocket mirror also features, which is, of course, a make-up bag must-have. The Byredo lipstick was also a lovely addition that we’ll enjoy using well into the new year.

Is the Liberty beauty advent calendar worth it?

Whether Liberty’s advent calendar is worth it is, of course, subjective. The contents, when added together, come to £1,043, so, while the £250 price is steep, it does feel like you’re getting your money’s worth – particularly when you consider 20 of the products are full-size. It also serves as a decadent but excellent way to try a broad range of high-end products while counting down to Christmas.

The verdict: Liberty beauty advent calendar

As the original founder of all things beauty advent calendar, it’s hardly a surprise that Liberty’s is one of the best. With the contents covering skincare, fragrances, haircare and make-up, it’s clear each gift has been carefully selected. We particularly liked the inclusion of accessories alongside cult products. We have no doubt the lucky recipient – be that you or a loved one – will enjoy this Christmas countdown.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the best beauty advent calendars for 2023

