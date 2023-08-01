Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may be August but brands are already looking ahead to the festive season by unveiling this year’s beauty advent calendars.

These countdowns for beauty buffs have become somewhat of a Christmas tradition – and Lookfantastic’s line-up is always a highlight. Spoiler: the online retailer has outdone itself for 2023.

Costing just £99, the treasure trove boasts a product value of £565 (a new record for the retailer’s advent calendars) and a roster of big beauty brands, from Mac, Medik8 and Coco & Eve to Nars, Elemis, ESPA and Sol De Janeiro.

Behind the calendar’s doors, you’ll find 27 products (12 full-size hero products and 15 minis), ranging from cult classics such as Sol De Janeiro’s TikTok-viral Brazilian bum bum cream and Nars’s orgasm blush to everyday staples such as Mac’s Macstack mascara and Eyeko’s black magic liquid liner.

Lookfantastic’s beauty advent calendars are hugely popular – last year, there were 150,000 people on the waiting list for pre-orders – so, to ensure you don’t miss out, we’ve got all the details on the retailer’s beauty advent calendar below, from when it launches to the full line-up of products.

Lookfantastic 2023 beauty advent calendar: £99, Lookfantastic.com

Price: £99

£99 Worth: £565

£565 Number of days: 25

25 Product sizes: 12 full size, 15 deluxe size

12 full size, 15 deluxe size Available: 1 October (pre-orders from 1 September)

When is the Lookfantastic advent calendar released?

Officially launching on 1 October, you’ll be able to pre-order Lookfantastic’s 2023 beauty advent calendar from 1 September. In 2022, 150,000 people signed up to the wait list – so, considering the higher value of this year’s offering, you’ll want to mark the pre-order date in your diary.

What products will be in the Lookfantastic advent calendar?

Packed with 27 products, the calendar features 12 full-size products and 15 minis. From a deluxe size Sol De Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream, Nars orgasm blush, Eve Lom rescue mask, Elemis pro-collagen marine moisture essence and ESPA’s positivity bath and shower gel, to a full-size Dr Paw Paw collagen lip oil, Coco & Eve like a virgin hair masque and Mac Macstack mascara mega brush, you’re covered for pampering sessions and everyday staples.

How much will the Lookfantastic advent calendar cost?

The Lookfantastic advent calendar for Christmas 2023 will cost £99 (ever so slightly more expensive than last year), but it has an overall value of £565 – meaning you’ll save £466. Better still, Lookfantastic The Box subscribers can get £10 off the advent calendar, with new subscribers also receiving the discount when buying the monthly plan.

Pre-order from 1 September

