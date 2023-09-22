Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may be seasonal sacrilege to buy Christmas crackers pre-November, but ’tis the season for beauty advent calendars.

From Charlotte Tilbury and Lookfantastic to Harvey Nichols,M&S, Boots and Liberty, this year’s offerings are dropping hard and fast. Now, Sephora has joined the 2023 line-up, with an advent calendar that’s too good to miss.

Setting you back £189, the 36 (yes, 36!) products inside are worth more than £1,000 – and 23 of them are full size. From Rare Beauty and Sunday Riley to Medik8, Rose Inc, Living Proof and Elemis, the orange-hued box is packed with beauty stalwarts and brands exclusive to Sephora.

Last year, the retailer launched not one but four beauty advent calendars (the cheapest cost just £29.99) – naturally, they all sold out. While the beauty giant is yet to announce any further calendars for 2023, we’re predicting some more releases soon.

In the meantime, Sephora’s flagship beauty advent calendar 2023 is now available to pre-order – and we suggest you do so soon, to avoid missing out. From the official launch date to the contents found inside, here’s everything you need to know.

Sephora advent calendar 2023: £189, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

With 36 products inside Sephora’s calendar, you’re in for a treat (or two) every day in December. While the full line-up is still under wraps, the teaser list promises big things...

With 23 full-size formulas and an overall worth of £1,000, it’s safe to say the calendar offers value for money. From Rose Inc’s satin lip color lipstick (£22, Sephora.co.uk) , Glow Recipe’s watermelon glow niacinamide drops (£31.54, Sephora.co.uk) and Living Proof’s triple bond complex (£41.90, Sephora.co.uk) to a full-size Medik8’s hydr8 (£46.38, Sephora.co.uk), Sunday Riley’s niacinamide serum (£54, Sephora.co.uk) and Elemis’s crowd-pleasing pro-collagen cleansing balm (£45.50, Sephora.co.uk), you’re covered for skincare staples and party-ready make-up.

With a mix of cult formulas and brands exclusive to Sephora (think Vegamour and Tarte), the calendar is packaged in a warm-orange and cranberry-hued box, detailed with sparkly stars. A keepsake that will come in handy long after Christmas, it doubles up as storage for make-up or jewellery.

Though launching officially on 31 October, you can now pre-order Sephora’s beauty advent calendar to avoid disappointment.

