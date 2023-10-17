Is Acqua di Parma’s advent calendar worth the £450 price tag?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The temperature has dropped and autumn is well underway, signalling the start of cosy season and making us look forward to Christmas. While there are still a couple of months to go, that also means there’s time to get organised, should you be seeking gift inspiration or shopping for food and drink hampers ahead of the big day.

One of our favourite parts about the festive countdown is selecting an advent calendar, with options spanning everything from jewellery to gin. Plus, beauty advent calendars are always a popular pick, thanks to an annual assortment of offerings from Liberty, Lookfantastic, No7, The Body Shop and many more.

Typically filled with skincare, make-up and perfume, beauty advent calendars can vary in price and products, so selecting one depends on your budget and the brands you have in mind.

Speaking of which, deluxe Italian scent brand Acqua di Parma just launched its holiday collection for 2023. Within the range is an extravagant advent calendar featuring 25 products, including cologne, perfume, body lotion and candles. The calendar is handmade, features signature details, exudes Christmas opulence and has a sizeable price tag of £450.

Because shopping for a beauty advent calendar is such a treat, we’ve unboxed Acqua di Parma’s fragrance and body care goodies, to bring you our verdict on whether it’s worth an extremely indulgent splurge.

How we tested

A selection of the minis inside the Acqua di Parma advent calendar (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We spent a few days unboxing the Acqua di Parma advent calendar, sampling the contents inside. We looked at the packaging, and items included. But we also assessed whether the luxury offering is worth the extravagant price tag. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.