Acqua di Parma blu Mediterraneo mirto di panarea limited-edition scented candle
- Size: 200g
- Scent notes: Lemon, bergamot, jasmine, juniper, cedar
- Burn time: 50 hours
Presented in a patterned holder featuring purple, blue, and yellow swirls, this abstract marble effect makes us think of waves at sunset. The colourful candle makes for an on-trend interiors addition, adding a luxe aesthetic and brightening playfulness to our living room. We love the glass holder’s fun design, which looks chic on our mantelpiece, coffee table or shelves. We’ve taken it outside to use as a table centrepiece during garden soirées, too.
We noted mirto di panarea’s light and refreshing scent – even when unlit, the candle emits an airy fragrance, and friends commented on its scent when entering the room.
Key citrus notes include lemon and bergamot, while there’s herbal basil notes, alongside rousing cedar and mastic, and warming amber, too. Meanwhile, the lightly sweet floral components come from rose and jasmine. The blend also has a crisp yet creamy aroma, and it is gently uplifting rather than being overpowering. It reminds us of balmy summer holiday evenings, helping to lift our mood on damp days.
We also noticed the wax had an even burn, which meant the wick didn’t disappear or become tricky to light.
Priced at £72, it is a treat, but one with an estimated burn time of 50 hours. Plus, the gorgeous Acqua di Parma candle holder can be repurposed long after the candle has been used up.