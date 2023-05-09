Jump to content

Acqua di Parma’s blu Mediterraneo candle is available in a limited-edition holder – and we’ve tried it

The range’s mirto di panarea scent now comes with a fun abstract design

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 09 May 2023 16:06
We’ve been sampling this special-edition home fragrance buy

The days are gradually getting brighter, with summer on the horizon. So, we’re planning ahead for plenty of time spent lounging outdoors on garden furniture, and even tucking into a barbecue. When met with rainy days, we can always hide under a gazebo in our shorts and floaty dresses.

However, another way to add a sunny lift to everyday proceedings, regardless of the weather, is by stocking up on brightening home fragrance buys for the season ahead. Luxurious brand Acqua di Parma is known for its colognes, perfumes and candles, which conjure up scents of Italy, comprising everything from woody and fresh to citrus tones.

Blu Mediterraneo, in particular, is a breezy fragrance range, inspired by the Mediterranean. So, we were excited to find out about Acqua di Parma’s limited-edition blu Mediterraneo candle launch, showcasing the classic mirto di panarea scent in a colourful new holder.

We got our hands on the limited-edition blu Mediterraneo mirto di panarea candle ahead of its launch (8 May), to bring you our tried and tested review.

How we tested

We added the candle into our living space and sampled it for several weeks. During that time, we considered the holder’s aesthetic as well as the candle’s scent notes and burn quality. Keep reading for our full verdict.

Acqua di Parma blu Mediterraneo mirto di panarea limited-edition scented candle

  • Size: 200g
  • Scent notes: Lemon, bergamot, jasmine, juniper, cedar
  • Burn time: 50 hours

Presented in a patterned holder featuring purple, blue, and yellow swirls, this abstract marble effect makes us think of waves at sunset. The colourful candle makes for an on-trend interiors addition, adding a luxe aesthetic and brightening playfulness to our living room. We love the glass holder’s fun design, which looks chic on our mantelpiece, coffee table or shelves. We’ve taken it outside to use as a table centrepiece during garden soirées, too.

We noted mirto di panarea’s light and refreshing scent – even when unlit, the candle emits an airy fragrance, and friends commented on its scent when entering the room.

Key citrus notes include lemon and bergamot, while there’s herbal basil notes, alongside rousing cedar and mastic, and warming amber, too. Meanwhile, the lightly sweet floral components come from rose and jasmine. The blend also has a crisp yet creamy aroma, and it is gently uplifting rather than being overpowering. It reminds us of balmy summer holiday evenings, helping to lift our mood on damp days.

We also noticed the wax had an even burn, which meant the wick didn’t disappear or become tricky to light.

Priced at £72, it is a treat, but one with an estimated burn time of 50 hours. Plus, the gorgeous Acqua di Parma candle holder can be repurposed long after the candle has been used up.

The verdict: Acqua di Parma blu Mediterraneo mirto di panarea limited-edition scented candle

We’re big fans of the Acqua di Parma blu Mediterraneo mirto di panarea candle’s fragrance and fun holder. Its playful design has added a luxe, brightening appeal to our living room, while the scent reminds us of balmy summer evenings. If you’re looking to shop a treat home fragrance buy to bring a little sunshine into your living space, we think this candle could be the ideal fresh, floral, woody, and warming pick.

