The days are gradually getting brighter, with summer on the horizon. So, we’re planning ahead for plenty of time spent lounging outdoors on garden furniture, and even tucking into a barbecue. When met with rainy days, we can always hide under a gazebo in our shorts and floaty dresses.

However, another way to add a sunny lift to everyday proceedings, regardless of the weather, is by stocking up on brightening home fragrance buys for the season ahead. Luxurious brand Acqua di Parma is known for its colognes, perfumes and candles, which conjure up scents of Italy, comprising everything from woody and fresh to citrus tones.

Blu Mediterraneo, in particular, is a breezy fragrance range, inspired by the Mediterranean. So, we were excited to find out about Acqua di Parma’s limited-edition blu Mediterraneo candle launch, showcasing the classic mirto di panarea scent in a colourful new holder.

We got our hands on the limited-edition blu Mediterraneo mirto di panarea candle ahead of its launch (8 May), to bring you our tried and tested review.

How we tested

We added the candle into our living space and sampled it for several weeks. During that time, we considered the holder’s aesthetic as well as the candle’s scent notes and burn quality. Keep reading for our full verdict.