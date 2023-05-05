Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the UK weather is being as tempermental as ever, we don’t blame you for starting to think about summer. With lighter nights and longer days already here – and sunnier days on the horizon (hopefully) – a few of you might already be planning your next garden party.

Whether you’re planning a barbecue with friends or you’re entertaining the whole family, it’s never a bad idea to plan for all weather conditions and invest in some outdoor cover. Gazebos are the perfect partner for this kind of thing, enabling you and your guests to enjoy the outdoors more easily.

Now, a typical gazebo won’t come with side coverings (though there are models out there that do), and while the frames are often made of sturdy steel, it is key to remember these outdoor coverings won’t withstand thunderstorms and gale-force winds.

However, if you’re looking for a little bit of shelter (whether that’s from the sun or light showers), a gazebo could be the saving grace to your garden party this summer.

From cheap and cheerful designs, to easy-to-assemble pop-up gazebos, we’ve rounded up several options for your garden, to ensure you’re covered, whatever the weather.

White gazebo, 3m x 3m: £35, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

One of the more basic models on the market but ticking the box for being affordable, this white gazebo from Dunelm is compact (measuring 3m x 3m) and claims to be easy to assemble, thanks to nylon connectors and guy ropes. At £35, there’s certainly some cash to spare for garden party snacks.

Buy now

Monaco 3m x 3m folding pop-up gazebo: Was £169.99, now £84.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Save time and money with this grey gazebo, thanks to its nifty pop-up nature and the fact it’s been reduced by £85. Touted as being stylish and sturdy, the structure is made from a steel frame and PU-coated polyester roof material – so, in theory, it should last you for many outdoor get-togethers. It also comes with a handy carry bag for discreet storage.

Buy now

Argos Home pop-up garden gazebo, 2.4m x 2.4m: Was £90, now £72, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Due to its pop-up mechanism, this gazebo should be easy to assemble, so you can spend less time setting up and more time enjoying being in your garden. Complete with carry bag, you can take this gazebo on the go, should you wish to assemble it at someone else’s home. Featuring a steel frame and polyester covering, it’s said to be showerproof, so should be ideal whether you’re shading from the sun or hiding from the UK’s tempermental weather. Argos currently has 20 per cent off this model until 9 May.

Buy now

(Ikea)

If you’re seriously into Scandi style, this gazebo from Ikea could be the one for you. Measuring 3m x 3m, you can create an understated luxe feel to your outdoor dining or lounging area. The canopy fabric is touted as being durable, machine-washable and fade-resistant – while also having an ultraviolet protection factor of 50+. There is an air vent to reduce wind pressure and heat circulation, and it’s said to repel water, to keep you safe from light showers.

Buy now

Outsunny garden pop-up gazebo marquee party tent wedding canopy: £65.99, Therange.co.uk

(The Range)

Constructed out of rust-resistant material, this 3m x 3m gazebo is said to be easy to assemble, thanks to its pop-up structure. An ideal size for family gatherings, it’s said to take less than one minute to take it down, when the time comes. Thanks to its portable carry case, it should be a great one to take to events and on trips. The price starts at £65.99 and increases for particular colourways.

Buy now

Argos Home 4m hexagonal garden gazebo with side panels: Was £140, now £112, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This blue-and-white gazebo is perfect if you’re looking for something stylish for summer. Allegedly taking just minutes to set up, it’s also touted as being quick to dismantle, and can be stored neatly inside its carry case. It features a steel frame and mesh curtains, which should help keep bugs at bay. Those interested in this gazebo can also benefit from Argos’s 20 per cent off sale until 9 May – all the more reason to snap it up fast.

Buy now

Haven shelter 350: Was £280, now £252, Gooutdoors.co.uk

(Go Outdoors)

While not technically a gazebo, this shelter from Go Outdoors can still act as the perfect cover for garden parties this summer. Made up of a steel pole and heavy duty polyester fabric (with 80 per cent UV protection), this covering measures 3.5m x 3.5m and is also fire-retardant. With roof ventilation, to help prevent condensation, an added benefit of this shelter is there are side and door panels available for purchase.

Buy now

