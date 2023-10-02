Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

October, otherwise known as beauty advent calendar season, has arrived. From Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Liberty to M&S, Sephora and Boots, this year’s opulent offerings are sure to be big hits once again.

Selling out each year since debuting in 2019, Space NK’s calendar is a firm favourite among beauty buffs – and (spoiler) this year’s could be the brand’s best yet. Costing £235 but with an overall worth of more than £1,000, the store’s beauty advent calendar for 2023 is brimming with luxury treats and beauty staples.

The 25-day countdown reveals 33 products from desirable names, including Augustinus Bader, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, Rare Beauty, Dr Barbara Sturm and many more. With 19 of the products being full-size, you’re really getting your beauty bang for your buck.

From party make-up essentials (think Rare Beauty’s matte liquid liner and Charlotte Tilbury’s brighter eyes palette) to pampering products such as Farmacy’s cleansing balm, 111Skins gold eye masks, Summer Fridays’ jet lag mask and Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream, your December is sure to be indulgent.

Keep reading for the lowdown on Space NK’s beauty advent calendar for 2023, including the full-line up to when it’s available to buy.

Space NK beauty advent calendar: £235, Spacenk.com

(Space NK)

Price: £235

£235 Worth: £1,000

£1,000 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 33

33 Available: Now

With 33 gifts in the 25-door countdown, you’re in for a treat (or two) every day in December. A carefully curated edit of Space NK’s bestselling brands, expect skincare staples, make-up essentials and haircare heroes.

From Dr Barbara Sturm’s cleanser (worth £50 alone), Drunk Elephants’s whipped cream, Sunday Riley’s vitamin C brightening serum and Farmacy’s cleansing balm to Naturium’s niacinamide serum and Biossance’s vitamin C moisturiser, you’ll uncover myriad luxury formulas.

Supplying you with plenty of party essentials, expect Rare Beauty’s matte liquid liner, Kosas’s wet lip oil gloss, Rose Inc’s ultra black lash lift mascara, 19/99’s multi-purpose colour pencil, Hourglass’s slim high intensity refillable lipstick, and Charlotte Tilbury’s bigger brighter eye shadow palette.

Space NK’s calendar doesn’t scrimp on haircare offerings, either. JVN’s hair complete instant recovery serum is thrown in with Olaplex’s cult no.4 shampoo and no.5 conditioner for salon-worthy locks at home.

Available now for £235, Space NK’s beauty advent calendar 2023 is likely to sell out for the fifth year in a row – so you’ll want to be quick.

