Boots’s premium beauty advent calendar costs less than £100 – but what’s inside?

The high-street staple’s festive calendar is worth more than £460

Lois Borny
Friday 29 September 2023 17:46
Products from luxe beauty brands such as Lancôme, Liz Earle, Bobbi Brown and more are concealed inside

(iStock/The Independent)

December is a time for indulgence, and this is certainly the case when it comes to some of the luxe beauty advent calendars available – whether it’s a covetable countdown worth more than £1,000 from Liberty (home of the OG beauty advent calendar) or the enticing line-ups from Harvey Nichols and John Lewis & Partners.

But there’s another advent calendar positioning itself as premium this year, and this one will set you back less than £100. Hailing from the high street and filled with luxury products, it’s the Boots 24 days of premium beauty treats Christmas advent calendar (we know, it’s a mouthful).

The appeal of plumping for an advent calendar from retailers such as Sephora, Cult Beauty and indeed Boots is the sheer range of brands inside. Meanwhile, die-hard fans of brands such as Mac, The Body Shop and Benefit Cosmetics may see more appeal in sticking to what they know and love.

This year, Boots’s calendar is brimming with more than £460 worth of make-up, skincare, bodycare and haircare products. Costing far less than that, the festive countdown will see shoppers secure a staggering saving of more than £350.

To see whether it’s as luxe as it sounds, we delved into the Boots advent calendar ahead of December – keep reading for our full verdict.

How we tested

(Lois Borny)

Christmas came early for us, as we were able to open each and every box inside the Boots advent calendar. We inspected the contents and tested the beauty bounty inside. We considered how many full-sized products there were, the calendar’s value for money, how the packaging looked and felt, and, ultimately, how exciting we thought it would be to count down to the big day with Boots’s offering.

Boots 24 days of premium beauty treats Christmas advent calendar

  • Number of days: 24
  • Value: £467.91
  • Highlights: Too Faced better than sex mascara, Fenty Beauty pro kiss’r luscious lip balm, Grown Alchemist polishing facial exfoliant, Drunk Elephant beste No. 9 jelly cleanser

Design

Boots has certainly met the brief in terms of designing a premium-looking offering. The retailer’s advent calendar looks like a large jewellery box, with two drawers stacked one on top of the other. Featuring an understated, elegant colour scheme of navy with a delicate gold-and-silver wreath illustration, the calendar itself feels sturdy to the touch.

Opening the lid, you’ll find a layer of treat-filled boxes in different sizes, while a second layer below that can be pulled out with the help of a satin-feel tab. The simple navy-blue backdrop paired with minimal metallic detailing means it’s easy to find the numbered box for each day, too.

What’s inside

The line-up is superb, and the beauty retailer certainly hasn’t scrimped on full-size products. Of the 24 products concealed inside the calendar, 14 are full size – a sure-fire way to provide a festive buzz.

Everything from skincare and make-up to haircare has been covered – although, admittedly, there are only two haircare products: a shampoo and conditioner from relatively new brand Arkive. The contents lean slightly more towards skincare, but first, let’s look at the make-up, as this is how the calendar kicks things off on 1 December.

The countdown begins with a full-size dose of glam from Huda Beauty, in the form of the cult brand’s bestselling liquid matte lipstick (in the deep pastel-rose shade sweet talker). You will also find a full-sized bestseller in Too Faced’s better than sex mascara – a holy grail product that boasts curling and volumising power, thanks, in part, to its hourglass-shaped brush. Plus, there’s a full-size Fenty Beauty pro kiss’r luscious lip balm, which leaves a gorgeous glassy finish with serious staying power.

Very fitting for the festive season, a couple of suitably shimmery make-up products also make the line-up, including a cream shadow stick from Bobbi Brown (in the golden bronze shade). There’s also a full-size Nudestix intense matte lip and cheek pencil in beautifully rich red shade royal – we’d definitely reach for this come Christmas Day. It has a velvety smooth feel and ensures easy, precise application, so you can also use it as a liner.

It’s safe to say this is a dreamy countdown for skincare enthusiasts too, with 11 items hailing from both high-end and more-affordable brands, such as The Inkey List, Shiseido, Lancôme, Drunk Elephant and more. If organic and natural ingredients appeal to you in a big way, two items from Grown Alchemist will be a big bonus. We loved the lush botanical scent of the polishing exfoliator, and it left our skin looking radiant. Meanwhile, the mini Rituals ayurveda shower foam, with Indian rose and sweet almond oil, created a serious amount of lather and smelt sublime.

Elsewhere, you will unpack some luxe and rejuvenating skincare, including minis of Shiseido’s vital perfection uplifting and firming cream, and Lancôme’s advanced génifique youth activating serum – one of the brand’s bestselling products with hyaluronic acid, working to strengthen the skin barrier. Plus, there’s Drunk Elephant’s beste no. 9 jelly cleanser – a gentle formula that saw our make-up melt away within seconds.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Boots 24 days of premium beauty treats Christmas advent calendar

From start to finish, Boots’s beauty advent calendar will be a delight for beauty-lovers. A sure-fire way to feel spoilt this December, the calendar is packed with full-size products (14 of them) and features a superb range of coveted and cult favourite brands, from Huda Beauty and Fenty to Bobbi Brown and Too Faced. Elsewhere, premium brands across skincare include Lancôme, Shiseido, Grown Alchemist and Liz Earle, among several mid-range brands such as Byoma and The Inkey list. While it may not provide the same level of opulence as some of the pricier premium advent calendars on the market, considering the whole lot comes in at less than £100, this is a dazzling selection that offers serious value for money.

