December is a time for indulgence, and this is certainly the case when it comes to some of the luxe beauty advent calendars available – whether it’s a covetable countdown worth more than £1,000 from Liberty (home of the OG beauty advent calendar) or the enticing line-ups from Harvey Nichols and John Lewis & Partners.

But there’s another advent calendar positioning itself as premium this year, and this one will set you back less than £100. Hailing from the high street and filled with luxury products, it’s the Boots 24 days of premium beauty treats Christmas advent calendar (we know, it’s a mouthful).

The appeal of plumping for an advent calendar from retailers such as Sephora, Cult Beauty and indeed Boots is the sheer range of brands inside. Meanwhile, die-hard fans of brands such as Mac, The Body Shop and Benefit Cosmetics may see more appeal in sticking to what they know and love.

This year, Boots’s calendar is brimming with more than £460 worth of make-up, skincare, bodycare and haircare products. Costing far less than that, the festive countdown will see shoppers secure a staggering saving of more than £350.

To see whether it’s as luxe as it sounds, we delved into the Boots advent calendar ahead of December – keep reading for our full verdict.

How we tested

(Lois Borny)

Christmas came early for us, as we were able to open each and every box inside the Boots advent calendar. We inspected the contents and tested the beauty bounty inside. We considered how many full-sized products there were, the calendar’s value for money, how the packaging looked and felt, and, ultimately, how exciting we thought it would be to count down to the big day with Boots’s offering.