Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Benefit’s beauty advent calendar promises a glamorous Christmas countdown – but does it deliver?

Find bestselling mascaras, bronzers and more inside this year’s advent calendar

Lois Borny
Thursday 28 September 2023 11:35
<p>Worth £280, Benefit’s 2023 calendar includes twice as many products as last year’s </p>

Worth £280, Benefit’s 2023 calendar includes twice as many products as last year’s

(iStock/The Independent)

If you consider yourself a make-up, skincare and fragrances fan, a beauty advent calendar is, undoubtedly, the most exciting way to count down to Christmas. Although December is still a couple of months away, retailers and coveted brands are launching beauty advent calendars thick and fast already – and they’re bound to sell out quickly.

Which advent calendar you choose will probably hinge on the number of days included, the products inside and just how sought after they are, value for money, and whether you’re looking for a mix of brands – look to the likes of M&S, Lookfantastic, Liberty and Sephora – or you’re keen to commit to just one, from Mac to Charlotte Tilbury.

Much-loved for fan-favourite mascaras, bronzers and more, cult-favourite brand Benefit Cosmetics has now launched its contribution to this year’s beauty advent calendar line-up, in the form of a 24-day countdown worth £281, which gives Benefit fans and newcomers to the brand an impressive saving of £136.

If you’re determined not to ruin the surprise when it comes to advent calendars, look away now. But if you want to know a little more about the contents of Benefit’s offering and whether or not it’s worth parting with your money, keep reading for our full verdict.

Related stories

The best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2023, from Harrods to Cult Beauty
9 best jewellery advent calendars for a daily dose of bling this Christmas
Asos’s beauty advent calendar is sure to offer a stellar 25-day countdown
11 best vegan advent calendars for a perfect plant-based Christmas countdown
The Christmas food to order online for your festive feasts 2023: From M&S to Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more

How we tested

The 24-day countdown includes make-up and skincare

(Lois Borny)

We opened up each little box included as part of the calendar, so we could inspect the Benefit make-up and skincare finds inside, all the while thinking about product size, quality and how exciting we were to uncover each item. As well as factoring in the contents’ value for money, we also considered the visual impact of the packaging and overall design.

Benefit all I want beauty advent calendar

  • Number of days: 24
  • Value: £281
  • Available: Now

Design

In keeping with the bold and retro style the brand is known for, the design is a delight to look at. Featuring a funky turquoise, bright salmon pink and deep forest green motif that really pops, it’s simple but effective. Similarly bold patterns on the boxes inside can distract from finding the right number to open, but this only builds up the anticipation.

One thing we noticed straightaway is it’s a relatively small offering. Taking the form of a shallow box with little boxes concealing the products inside, it is, perhaps, less visually impressive than other calendars that stand up on their side, and less robust than ones with sliding drawers. However, we still think it looks gorgeous and, as it’s made entirely of carboard, it can be recycled (unless you opt to keep it to use as a storage option).

What’s inside

While last year’s advent calendar concealed 12 products, this year’s offering includes 24, to really ramp up the excitement. Inside the calendar, there’s mascara, eyebrow products, blush and bronzer, lip and cheek stains, plus several items from the porefessional skincare range.

Four of the products are full size (which is four more than last year), while the rest are minis and what Benefit has dubbed fun-sized. We were a little disappointed with just how small some of the products are. Although, it does mean you can dip into fan-favourites and new launches without committing to the cost of the full-size product.

Read more: Pandora jewellery advent calendar review

Among the most exciting finds are the two brand new (and exclusive to this calendar, at time of writing) mini lip tints. Granted, they are very small, but we loved the punchy shade of red and luxe feel of the new splashtint product – perfect for a subtle, low-maintenance red lip on Christmas Day

Starring in full size is the brand’s bestselling roller lash curling mascara, which did a stellar job of lifting and defining our lashes while leaving them clump-free. If you’re not obsessed, there are four other small mascaras, from Benefit’s newest lash-boosting launch, fan fest, to bad gal band, and the brand’s they’re real magnet extreme lengthening mascara – a lightweight lengthening formula that glides onto lashes, boasting a magnetically charged wand for extra elongating oomph.

Anyone looking to stock up on (or try out) Benefit’s brow products won’t be disappointed, as there are five to unpack, including a full-size version of the new fluff up brow wax. Using the gimme brow plus volumising eyebrow gel (which comes in the shade neutral light brown here), we were able to thicken up our brows in very little time. Meanwhile, we can see why the ultra-fine precisely brow pencil (which comes in the shade warm deep brown, here) is a Benefit bestseller.

Read more: Anthropologie advent calendar review

More make-up finds include a mini hoola matte bronzer, which builds a glitter- and shimmer-free glow. Plus, you’ll find a fail-safe beauty bag essential: a tapered, smooth cheek brush, benefitting from a retractable design, to protect the brush head.

Exciting inclusions from Benefit’s pore focused skincare line are going to seriously elevate this advent calendar experience if you’re a skincare buff who has yet to try the range. Among the offerings is the pore-clearing, oil-busting deep retreat mini mask – this really is tiny, no bigger than a small tin of lip balm – which left our T-zone looking smooth and matte.

With all this in mind, if Benefit’s advent calendar for 2023 really does sound like all you want for Christmas, you’ll be please to know it’s available to buy now.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Benefit all I want beauty advent calendar

Benefit’s all I want advent calendar has nailed the brief when it comes to bestselling products and cult favourites, from the coveted hoola matte bronzer to newer picks such as the fan fest mascara, and even some exciting exclusives that Bene-fanatics will love. In terms of how varied the products are inside, there are lip, lash, brow, and cheek bestsellers – although, we would have really liked to see an eyeliner in the line-up. Meanwhile, items from the brand’s skincare collection are bound to be a big pull for skincare buffs.

Good things really do come in small packages in this case, as 20 of the products are either mini or fun-size. Unveiling so many miniatures might prove to be a little bit underwhelming for any Benefit devotees hoping to stock up – especially when factoring in the price of the calendar as a whole. Still, everything inside would usually tot up to a total of £281 – meaning the calendar offers a saving of £136 – so, we can’t argue with the fact it offers excellent value for money.

Cult Beauty’s advent calendar promises to be its best yet – we take a look at what’s inside

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off full price items over £200 with this ASOS discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Save 20% on all orders over £40 - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in