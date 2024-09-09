Elemis the ultimate skincare advent calendar
- Worth: £537.50
- Number of days: 25
- Number of products: 25 (one full-size)
- Advent calendar highlights: Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, Elemis pro-collagen eye revive mask, Elemis superfood facial oil
- Available: Now
What is the Elemis beauty advent calendar for 2024?
Inside the ombre-hued Elemis advent calendar box, you’ll find 25 decorated drawers, all filled with a whole host of skincare delights.
Elemis’s signature pro-collagen range needs little introduction and the advent calendar features all its bestsellers. There’s the marine cream (£95, Elemis.com) which our tester called a “skincare hero”, as well as the cleansing balm (£13.50, Elemis.com) which our tester described as a “spa in a jar”. Other fan favourites in the calendar include the rose cleansing balm (£13.50, Elemis.com), the night cream (£43, Elemis.com), the renewal serum (£75 for a full-size, Elemis.com), and vitality eye cream (£27, Elemis.com).
There’s also the superfood facial oil (£54, Elemis.com) and frangipani monoi body oil (£21, Elemis.com) for a head-to-toe glow-boost, a skin nourishing milk bath for winter pampering sessions and a soothing apricot toner (£10, Elemis.com) for hydration and balancing. To top it all off, you’ll be treated to a luxury cleansing cloth (£10, Elemis.com) and Elemis skincare headband.
Kickstarting your skincare regime for the new year, the calendar features a mix of deluxe-size and travel-size minis that will prove useful while on the go.
The perfect introduction to Elemis or top-up of your favourite cult buys, the calendar is available to buy now ahead of the Christmas period – and we predict a sell-out.