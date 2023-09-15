Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yes, it’s September, but beauty advent calendars are already putting Christmas on the agenda. From Selfridges and Liberty to Lookfantastic and Charlotte Tilbury, this year’s line-up does not disappoint.

A standout each year, Cult Beauty’s calendar always sells out – and it’s 2023 offering needs to be on your radar. A decadent mix of its bestselling make-up, haircare and skincare products, this year’s calendar is worth a whopping £1,084 yet costs just £235.

From Augustinus Bader, Dr Dennis Gross and BareMinerals to Benefit, ByRedo, Dr Barbara Sturm and Elemis, you’ll find 39 formulas behind the 25 doors spanning luxury brands and cult names.

As well as beauty staples, the stalwart has included everything from a satin sleep mask and pillowcase to a compact mirror and candle to ensure you’re pampered this December.

From its launch date to the roster of products found inside, here’s everything you need to know about Cult Beauty’s advent calendar for 2023.

Cult Beauty advent calendar: £225, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Price: £225

£225 Worth: £1,084

£1,084 Number of days: 25

25 Product sizes: 20 full size, 19 deluxe size

20 full size, 19 deluxe size Available: 25 September

You’re in for a (well deserved) treat with Cult Beauty’s advent calendar. Worth more than £1,000, there’s a generous 39 products inside – and if the previous three years are anything to go by, it’s set to sell out fast.

From Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Strum and 111Skin (loved by a-listers all over) to Ren, Paula’s Choice and Sunday Riley, the line-up is brimming with luxury brands. With full-size goodies (think Votary’s cleansing cream, BareMinerals gloss balm and Huda Beauty’s blush stick) to travel size formulas like Sam McKnight’s nourising balm, Glow Recipe’s hyaluronic cream and Benefit’s brow wax.

With party-ready make-up essentials, pampering products and skincare staples, your beauty regime for December is sorted – with the 20 full-size offerings lasting you long beyond the festive period.

Available from 25 September, you can sign up to the waiting list now to ensure you don’t miss out.

Available from 25 September

