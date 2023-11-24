Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is in full swing, with discounts aplenty across big-name brands. If you’re a fitness fan, rejoice, as the Myprotein Black Friday sale has begun.

There are whopping discounts of up to 80 per cent on everything from activewear and vitamins to protein powders – simply enter the code “BLACK” at checkout, for your chance to get some health and fitness gear for less.

The Black Friday sales event spans across four days, culminating in its grand finale on Cyber Monday (27 November). During this exciting bargain bonanza, you can save cash across all shopping categories, from home appliances, mattresses and tech to TVs, laptops, air fryers and more.

But, if you’re in the market for some new gym kit or supplements, Myprotein’s massive sale is an ideal place to look. We’ve rounded up the best Myprotein Black Friday bargains to bag, so you can get some shopping inspiration and add these items to your cart straightaway.

Best Myprotein Black Friday deals

Myprotein creatine monohydrate powder: Was £15.99, now £7.98, Myprotein.com

Save more than £7 on this 250g bag of unflavoured creatine monohydrate powder right now. A nutritional expert recommended this exact Myprotein product in our best menopause supplements guide, as studies have shown it “can help with performance, muscle-building, strength and even, possibly, memory.” It’s designed for use before or after exercise, mixed with water. Don’t forget to use the code “BLACK” to benefit from the extra saving, which will take the price from £8.41 to £7.98.

Myprotein women’s impact scrunch seamless sports bra, black: Was £28, now £15.19, Myprotein.com

Bag a bargain with this reduced-price black sports bra, which features a seamless composition and contrasting rib pattern. The underwear has been designed to wick away moisture while you work out, and it has an integral band to offer support. There are leggings to match, too (was £42, now £23.99, Myprotein.com). Without the discount code, this sports bra is £15.99, so don’t forget to enter “BLACK” at the checkout for that extra saving – every little helps.

MyProtein impact whey protein, 1kg: Was £39.99, now £14.99, Myprotein.com

If you’re dipping your toe into the world of protein for the first time, this one comes highly recommended. It landed a spot in our review of the best protein, with our writer noting that it’s best for beginners. It “has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests”, and “with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why”. It “contains 2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing”. Enter discount code “BLACK” at the checkout to get the 1kg pack for just £15.

Myprotein men’s training joggers, storm: Was £30, now £14.24, Myprotein.com

Joggers are a staple for working out and everyday wear, and now you can shop this pair for £15 less. The slim fit style also has side pockets, and you’ll spot the distinctive Myprotein branding. There’s also black and navy to choose from, but the grey storm shade comes with the biggest price cut.

Myprotein baked cookies, box of 12: Was £18.99, now £7.58, Myprotein.com

These vegan cookies come in chocolate, salted caramel and chocolate-chip flavours, and the £11 saving sounds tasty, too. The box contains 12 individually wrapped cookies to pop in your bag or eat on the move, with ingredients including pea protein and coconut oil.

Myprotein women’s power ultra regular fit jacket, galaxy blue: Was £46, now £14.24, Myprotein.com

Snap up a sleek activewear layer for much less, thanks to this impressive £31 saving. The zip-up jacket comes in galaxy blue and a hot-pink sangria shade, with the former being slightly cheaper. The piece is designed to be breathable and wicks away sweat, while key features include the sleeves’ thumbholes and pockets with zips for stashing your phone and keys securely.

Myprotein multivitamin gummies: Was £8.99, now £3.38, Myprotein.com

A yummy way of taking your vitamins, these strawberry-flavoured multivitamin gummies now come with an equally delicious £5 saving. The 10 nutrients include vitamin C and biotin, to help support the immune system and promote healthy hair and nails. With the recommended dosage being one gummy a day, this bottle of 30 will last you a whole month.

Myprotein pre-workout blend: Was £16.99, now £7.26, Myprotein.com

Get prepped for a workout with this blend, which now comes with a £9 discount. The powder contains caffeine and vitamin C, to help combat tiredness and give you a pre-exercise boost. You can choose between blue raspberry and cola flavours, in 250g or 500g sizes. Don’t forget to enter the code “BLACK” at the checkout to benefit from the extra saving.

Myprotein co enzyme Q10: Was £18.99, now £3.57, Myprotein.com

A supplement designed for heart and muscle health, this 90-tablet bottle is currently sliced in price by £15. It’s one to take if you’re focusing on performance, as the capsules have been created to help your body turn its food intake into fuel.

