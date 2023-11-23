Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Famed for selling cult beauty products – hence the name – Cult Beauty is one of the best online retailers for top make-up brands and skincare saviours alike. And the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale is certainly exciting for beauty lovers.

Stocking Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Glow Recipe and more, there truly is something to suit every skin type and tone. Whether you’re looking to grab miniatures for a winter getaway or buy your Christmas gift sets, you don’t have to look much further than the seemingly limitless range of products on the site.

To make things a little easier, the online retailer has a blanket Black Friday discount, offering 25 per cent across almost every skincare, make-up, body care and haircare product.

So, whether you’re already part of the #CultCommunity, want to get a head start on Christmas shopping, or just fancy treating yourself to a new eyeshadow stick, Cult Beauty’s Black Friday may well be your first port of call. Keep reading to see the savings that we’ve marked as the most important ones to know.

Hourglass veil hydrating skin tint: Was £49, now £39.20, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Combining skincare benefits with make-up attributes, this Hourglass skin tint is said to be quite the standout beauty buy. Available in 18 shades, the blend of hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane and meadowfoam seed oil all help to boost the skin barrier while hydrating with a dewy swipe of colour.

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £35, now £26.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Paula’s Choice BHA exfoliant is one of the brand’s bestselling products, so seeing a saving of 25 per cent is quite the Black Friday bargain. We’re big fans of it here at IndyBest and in our review of the best Paula’s Choice products, our writer said that after using the product for just two days, they “started to see signs of smoother, brighter skin with less visible pores and fine lines and these results only improved the longer we used it”. A must-have.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 perfume mist: Was £22, now £16.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

As Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream was such a success, the brand then brought out a range of low-priced perfume mists. This option combines pistachio, almond, jasmine and sandalwood mixed in with salted caramel accord to give it that holiday scent.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood contour wand: Was £30, now £24, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Despite many a dupe of this contour wand coming out in recent years, Charlotte Tilbury is the OG creator. Combining a lightweight, dewy, buildable formula with an easy to use soft head, this make-up must have is perfect for both beginners and aficionados.

Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops: Was £31.64, now £23.73, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Just as the name of this viral beauty buy says, these dewy, hydrating drops are sure to add a good boost of moisture back into your face. Both a highlighter and a moisturiser, it will leave a gorgeous glow without any greasy build-up or glittery gleam.

Amika blowout babe thermal brush: Was £95, now £71.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

A very similar model to this one took the top spot in our review of the best hot brushes. “It’s a brilliant two-in-one tool, as it dries your hair as you style it, and was fantastic on our poker-straight hair, with no tangled knots in sight,” shared our tester, and this one has many of the same features.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £20.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

You may have spotted this Color Wow cop being used by the likes of Kim Kardashian, which tells us that it’s a top brand to buy. Said to make your hair almost waterproof, it works to reduce frizz, enhance shine and keep strands looking straight for longer.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk on the go kit (worth £66): Was £43, now £34.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Pillow talk needs very little introduction, being the long-time bestselling lipstick shade within the Charlotte Tilbury range. So, if you’re a fan of the popular product, then you’re sure to love this steal. This set, which includes a pillow talk eyeliner, pillow talk push up lashes mascara, lip cheat, matte revolution lipstick and mini matte beauty blush wand, is now even more tempting with a 25 per cent saving.

