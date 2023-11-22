Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Friday sales bring a whole host of beauty deals across perfume, skincare, make-up and more. But only a handful of retailers offer savings that make me sit up and take serious note, and Lookfantastic’s Black Friday deals have piqued my interest more than most.

Home to some of the best beauty brands, from Espa and Elemis to Mac and Murad, within the retailer’s reserves, there’s something to suit almost everyone. In fact, with a whopping 660 brands on its books, and thousands of products, I’d be surprised to find a beauty buff who hasn’t lost themselves amid the mind-boggling number of skincare and make-up must-haves.

The retailer really does excel when it comes to reducing more expensive items, too. As a beauty lover drawn to luxury products, spotting the likes of YSL, Armani and even Floral Street discounted (with savings of up to 40 per cent, no less) means the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale is something to write home about.

It’s here you’ll find a round-up of the most tempting treats that I’ve found in the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale, from handwash to hair perfectors, so be sure to keep scrolling if you like copping your luxury items for less, too.

Espa hand care collection: Was £42, now £29.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

High-end handwash isn’t for everyone, but for those who get a warm feeling from knowing a matching set sits on top of their sink, this Espa deal is sure to be especially interesting. Now with an impressive 30 per cent saving, the bergamot and jasmine hand wash, hand lotion and no-rinse hand gel is a much more tempting price point. I’ve bought one set as the perfect mother-in-law Christmas gift and encourage you to do the same.

Yves Saint Laurent NU bare look tint, 30ml: Was £28, now £16.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

I’ve already explained my penchant for luxury beauty products, so it’s no surprise I’ve been drawn to this YSL cop. What may be unexpected, however, is the fact there’s a 40 per cent saving on the tint, thanks to Lookfantastic’s Black Friday bargain bonanza. Offering a hit of hydration with a light layer of skin tint, it’s easily one of my favourite beauty buys. Now, at less than £17, it’s even more tempting.

Armani advent calendar: Was £270, now £190, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

If you’re yet to bag yourself a beauty advent calendar this year, you’re in luck, as a whole host of them have just entered Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale. Catching my eye the most is this Armani option, stocked with 24 days of beauty treats for £190. While this may seem like a hefty chunk of change, it works out at less than £8 per product – quite the steal, considering perfume, make-up and skincare are all included.

Olaplex no.3 holiday ornament hair perfector, 50ml: Was £16, now £12, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Christmas is right around the corner, and you best believe I’m getting most of my gifts early in the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale. For Olaplex fans, this adorable Christmas-themed set turns the bestselling no.3 hair perfector into a super chic ornament. If you’re wondering whether the formula works, it was well-reviewed by IndyBest’s deputy editor, who said: “This weekly treatment works by repairing bonds from the inside out, and we found the two-part system worked wonders on our split ends and made our hair visibly shinier.”

Floral Street sunflower pop eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £68, now £54.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Perfume can be a pricey beauty buy when you have a penchant for high-end labels, so stocking up in a sale is always a wise decision. This season, I’ve been wearing this Floral Street sunflower option on repeat, perking up grey clouds and long nights with the bergamot, bellini accord and honey-heavy scent. Now, with a saving of 20 per cent, I’d encourage almost everyone to give it a go.

Yves Saint Laurent touche éclat blur primer, 30ml: Was £33, now £23.10, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

This skin perfecting primer is one of my all-time favourite make-up buys, and a 30 per cent saving makes it even sweeter. Inside, there are thousands of glittering gold specs that help to illuminate the face for a radiant glow while smoothing the skin’s surface and reducing the appearance of fine lines. Make-up lasts longer and my often shiny forehead looks more matte, yet not flat.

Garnier ultimate blends hair food coconut oil three-in-one frizzy hair mask treatment, 390ml: Was £7.99, now £4, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

This Garnier hair mask is always a bargain buy, coming in at just £8 when not in the sale. But with a saving of 50 per cent, it now costs less than my morning coffee order. Featuring in my guide to the best hair masks, albeit in a different scent, I’ve been a firm fan of this low-cost cop for quite a long time. Dubbed a three-in-one product, it can be used as a regular conditioner, leave-in conditioner or hair mask, making it a one-stop shop for all your hair hydration needs. Leave it on for a good 10 minutes, as creating a mask made the most difference when it came to smoothness and shine. At £4, what more could we ask for?

