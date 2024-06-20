This Liz Earle cleanser is one of my favourites of all time – here’s why

Liz Earle cleanse and polish
- Why we love it
- Removes make-up easily
- Gentle
- Affordable
Coming in the distinctive Liz Earle green packaging, cleanse and polish is a cream, hot cloth cleanser that both removes make-up and cleans the skin. I squeezed out two pumps of the thick cream onto my fingertips and was hit by the floral scent, which made me feel like I was about to have a facial in a spa rather than simply cleansing my face in my bathroom.
I applied five dots across each section of my face, wetted my hands and then massaged the product in over my cheeks, forehead, chin, nose and even over my eyes, which didn’t sting – instead my mascara came away from my lashes and moved onto my skin ready to be washed off by the muslin that comes with it.
My initial thoughts were that this cleanser was gentle and natural – it felt soft on my skin and there was no tingling or slickness like you get with some other types of cleansers. I’d already prepped by filling the sink with warm water and soaking a muslin cloth, which I used to wipe the cream away, taking my make-up and any grime from the day with it.
I didn’t notice it being specifically hydrating, but it certainly wasn’t drying thanks to ingredients such as cocoa butter. Once I’d removed the cream in a few simple swipes, my skin felt nourished and refreshed without any harshness.
I used this both to wash off make-up in the evening and to cleanse my face in the morning and I found that it was equally as effective at both. It struggles a little more with waterproof mascara, but for everyday, it really does the trick.
Plus it smells delicious and is suitable for all skin types, which is perfect for my combination skin.