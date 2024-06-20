This Liz Earle cleanser is one of my favourites of all time – here’s why

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Cleansing is a fundamental part of any skincare routine, morning and night, whether it’s to wash away the grime of the day, take off make-up or get your skin ready for the day ahead.

There are lots of different types of cleansers, from foam washes to balms and creams, and which one you choose will depend on your skin type. One of the most challenging skin types to find products for is sensitive skin because harsh ingredients can cause irritation, which is the opposite of what anyone wants from their skincare products.

But whether you have sensitive skin or not, options with gentle, natural ingredients, like Liz Earle’s Cleanse and Polish, are always a good option because you’re ensuring your skin will feel nourished rather than stripped, and you can use them every single day. First launched in 1995, the hot cloth cleanser has received 150 awards thanks to its loyal fanbase and effective cleanse.

As a long time cleanse and polish fan myself, I decided to put the most recent iteration to the test to see if it still lived up to my non-stop hype. Here’s what I thought.

How I tested the Liz Earle cleanse and polish

I’ve been using the Liz Earle cleanse and polish since I was a child. In fact, it was the first cleanser my mum introduced me and my sister to when puberty started to hit. However, over the years I’ve tried other cleansers from different brands, so to make sure my opinions of the most recent iteration were up to date, I tested this hot cloth cleanser over three weeks to see how well it removed my make-up, cleansed my skin and how my skin felt after I used it.