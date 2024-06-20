Jump to content
This Liz Earle cleanser is one of my favourites of all time – here’s why

It’s an oldie but a goodie

Olivia Perl
Thursday 20 June 2024 10:24 BST
First launched in 1995, the hot cloth cleanser has received 150 awards
First launched in 1995, the hot cloth cleanser has received 150 awards (The Independent)

Cleansing is a fundamental part of any skincare routine, morning and night, whether it’s to wash away the grime of the day, take off make-up or get your skin ready for the day ahead.

There are lots of different types of cleansers, from foam washes to balms and creams, and which one you choose will depend on your skin type. One of the most challenging skin types to find products for is sensitive skin because harsh ingredients can cause irritation, which is the opposite of what anyone wants from their skincare products.

But whether you have sensitive skin or not, options with gentle, natural ingredients, like Liz Earle’s Cleanse and Polish, are always a good option because you’re ensuring your skin will feel nourished rather than stripped, and you can use them every single day. First launched in 1995, the hot cloth cleanser has received 150 awards thanks to its loyal fanbase and effective cleanse.

As a long time cleanse and polish fan myself, I decided to put the most recent iteration to the test to see if it still lived up to my non-stop hype. Here’s what I thought.

How I tested the Liz Earle cleanse and polish

I’ve been using the Liz Earle cleanse and polish since I was a child. In fact, it was the first cleanser my mum introduced me and my sister to when puberty started to hit. However, over the years I’ve tried other cleansers from different brands, so to make sure my opinions of the most recent iteration were up to date, I tested this hot cloth cleanser over three weeks to see how well it removed my make-up, cleansed my skin and how my skin felt after I used it.

Liz Earle cleanse and polish

Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Removes make-up easily
    • Gentle
    • Affordable

Coming in the distinctive Liz Earle green packaging, cleanse and polish is a cream, hot cloth cleanser that both removes make-up and cleans the skin. I squeezed out two pumps of the thick cream onto my fingertips and was hit by the floral scent, which made me feel like I was about to have a facial in a spa rather than simply cleansing my face in my bathroom.

I applied five dots across each section of my face, wetted my hands and then massaged the product in over my cheeks, forehead, chin, nose and even over my eyes, which didn’t sting – instead my mascara came away from my lashes and moved onto my skin ready to be washed off by the muslin that comes with it.

My initial thoughts were that this cleanser was gentle and natural – it felt soft on my skin and there was no tingling or slickness like you get with some other types of cleansers. I’d already prepped by filling the sink with warm water and soaking a muslin cloth, which I used to wipe the cream away, taking my make-up and any grime from the day with it.

I didn’t notice it being specifically hydrating, but it certainly wasn’t drying thanks to ingredients such as cocoa butter. Once I’d removed the cream in a few simple swipes, my skin felt nourished and refreshed without any harshness.

I used this both to wash off make-up in the evening and to cleanse my face in the morning and I found that it was equally as effective at both. It struggles a little more with waterproof mascara, but for everyday, it really does the trick.

Plus it smells delicious and is suitable for all skin types, which is perfect for my combination skin.

The verdict: Lize Earle cleanse and polish

I’ve loved this product since I first used it as a teenager, and I think this latest formulation works just as hard while still being gentle and nourishing on the skin. It removed all of my make-up with no trouble and didn’t require any scrubbing or harsh actions on my skin.

Will I keep using it? Definitely. It’s an absolute staple skincare product that I come back to time and time again thanks to its reliability and consistency. If it ain’t broke...

For more skincare, read our guide on the best cleansers to help you achieve your skincare goals.

