Black Friday 2024 live: Latest UK offers from John Lewis, Jo Malone, Apple and more
There are Black Friday weekend sales on Apple MacBooks, Amazon tech, Pandora jewellery, Boots perfumes and more
Calling all deal hunters: Black Friday weekend is officially underway – and there are three more days to shop the huge discounts at the likes of Amazon, Currys, Boots, Argos and more. It’s here where you’ll find the latest discounts and deals – as well as our expert shopping tips.
Whether you’re after beauty products, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. To help you save on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts will be here all weekend, working around the clock to bring you the best discounts on our tried and tested favourites.
Having covered Black Friday for years, we are well-versed in spotting a good deal from a dud – and we’d only ever recommend you buy something if it comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!
Treat yourself: Jo Malone’s giving away complimentary gifts this Black Friday
Let me kick things off this morning with Jo Malone. While the luxury fragrance brand isn’t running discounts on its iconic scents, it is offering some tempting complimentary gifts.
Spend £130, and you’ll bag a full-size body and hand wash for free. Go up to £190, and Jo Malone will treat you to a travel-sized orange bitters candle and a limited-edition stocking, as well as the body and hand wash. Just pop the code “MERRY” in at checkout to claim your goodies.
More Black Friday deals are dropping this weekend
Good morning shoppers. It’s officially Black Friday weekend, and you still have two full days to shop the Black Friday savings before they turn into Cyber Monday offers.
I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be taking over the reigns from Daisy this morning to bring you even more of the best Black Friday offers on everything from Apple tech and Jo Malone to Amazon gadgets and Pandora jewellery. Stay tuned! Deals are coming in.,
The best Currys Black Friday 2024 deals
In a bid to rebuild consumer trust in the Black Friday sales, Currys has introduced a price guarantee, ensuring that none of the products in its Black Friday sale have been cheaper in the past six months.
This means it’s brimming with impressive offers on everything from air fryers to the latest gadgets. Alex and the team have been scouring the deals and have tracked down some of the best bargains, including discounts on coffee machines, Ring doorbells, and the cult Dyson hairdryer.
I’ve got the retro-inspired De’Longhi coffee machine and a Ring video doorbell in my basket.
Save on a sofa in the Black Friday sales
No cosy living room is complete without a sofa. But they don’t come cheap - luckily, the Black Friday sale is prime time to save on models from the likes of Swoon, Sofology and more.
As for 2024, Dusk is offering up t 75 per cent off sofas, Dunelm has 20 per cent off sofa beds and more, Swoon has 20 per cent off premium styles and Dreams is offering up to 40 per cent off IndyBest tried and tested sofas.
To help you with your investment, Ella has rounded up the best sofa Black Friday deals below:
Don’t miss these early Dyson Black Friday deals
One of my favourite appliance and hair tool brands, the Dyson deals are seriously impressive for Black Friday 2024.
You can currently save on its bestselling vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and top-of-the-range hair stylers (up to £150 off) - but Dyson deals never stick around for long, so act fast. For your ease, Lois has rounded up the best Dyson offers on the airwrap complete from Boots, V8 vacuum from Very and the most impressive offers from Dyson itself.
Lego Black Friday 2024 deals for Potterheads
You don’t have to be a wizard to uncover some great Lego Black Friday deals.
Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s hut, 76428: Was £65, now £48.50, Argos.co.uk
Argos has sliced 25 per cent off the price of this Harry Potter Lego set, which comes with seven characters, including Harry, Hermione, Ron and Hagrid. The 896-piece set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans aged eight and above, and it will make a great addition under the Christmas tree.
Save 25% in the Ruggable Black Friday sale
Sprucing up your decor? Get to know Ruggable. The brand specialises in machine washable rugs (convenient!), and right now, you can save 25 per cent on everything when you use the code “BF24”.
Ruggable kamran coral rug, 150 cm x 215 cm: Was £289, now £216, Ruggable.co.uk
Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best washable rugs, interiors expert Ali loved the brand’s kamran coral rug. “The ornate pattern features a border and inner design with blue tones, and we found it added a luxurious-looking element to our living room,” she said. “With a dog and two kids at home, we found the water-resistant, stain-resistant rug still looked spotless after several weeks’ use, and it’s easy to vacuum.” Tall praise indeed.
Looking for a heated clothes airer deal?
When it comes to doing the laundry in the depths of winter, there’s one appliance you may want to invest in: a heated clothes airer.
While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.
Now, you can save even more money, thanks to Black Friday deals from Lakeland, Easylife and Amazon. True to form, our team of shopping experts have rounded up the best heated clothes airer offers available:
Martin Lewis says Black Friday is the best time to find discounts pre-Christmas
A new study by Money Saving Expert has revealed that over two-thirds of 50 popular items were cheaper on Black Friday in 2023 than in the lead-up to Christmas. Plus, it found that 70 per cent of products were cheaper on Black Friday compared to their price on 19 December.
The study highlighted deals on Amazon devices – such as the Echo, Kindle and Fire TV Stick – which were all cheaper on Black Friday than the weeks leading up to Christmas, along with tech from Apple, Ninja air fryers, the Dyson airwrap, Shark vacuums, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and more.
So, what are you waiting for?
Why is it called Black Friday?
The first use of Black Friday dates back to the Fifties in Philadelphia, where the local police department coined the term to describe the huge traffic jams, overcrowded pavements and mobbed stores in the city on the day after Thanksgiving.
It wasn’t until the 1980s that the phrase caught on in the rest of America, and was used as a marketing ploy to promote the consumer event and encourage sales. It was then deployed as a reference to the financial status of stores, as they went from being “in the red” to “in the black” as profits increased.
It has since become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar – not just in the United States, but also in the UK and other parts of the world.
While it was once just a one-day sale, it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, and in some cases, it spans the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and much more.