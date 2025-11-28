I’ve found the best Black Friday Apple deals on MacBooks, Apple Watches and more

The Black Friday sales have finally arrived, and as someone who lives and breathes tech, I'm all over the best Apple deals from the get-go. If you’ve hunted for Apple discounts before, you’ll know they’re famously elusive – the brand rarely budges on price, and Apple itself doesn’t offer any actual Black Friday reductions. That means if you’re shopping for a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or pair of AirPods, the real savings are to be found with third-party retailers.

Luckily, that’s where I come in. I spend all year tracking Apple prices, so I know exactly when a deal is worth jumping on. Right now, some of the best offers are coming from John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and Currys, with savings on some of Apple’s latest and greatest tech, including the AirPods 4, MacBook Air M1 and iPad Air M3.

Although Apple isn’t discounting its own products this weekend, it is throwing in gift cards with selected purchases – up to £200 towards your next Apple buy. I’d still compare prices elsewhere first, though, as you could snag a better bargain.

From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are the best Apple Black Friday deals I’ve spotted so far.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

The best Black Friday Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk

Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk Apple Watch series 10: Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk

Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery For those with Apple devices, this is a well priced option ( The Independent )

This is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Thomas Deehan also praised them in his review of the best noise-cancelling headphones, writing: “I’ve spent more time with them than any other entry on this list, and I can’t state my admiration for them quite enough.” He added: “Between spatial audio in Apple Music and quick access to Siri, the AirPods Pro 2 are designed to give Apple users an unrivalled experience.”

If they drop out of stock on Amazon, you can also get them for the same price at Currys and John Lewis.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

The Apple Watch ultra 2 is the undisputed champion for adventurous types, packing a durable titanium case and multi-day battery life. “It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports,” said tech critic David Phelan in his Apple Watch ultra 2 review. “You can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop.” This discount gets Apple’s most powerful wearable for a more palatable price.

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

When I reviewed it, I was very impressed. “If you’re anything like me and just want a tablet for everyday streaming, browsing, a spot of gaming, calls, maybe even a bit of writing, then this is absolutely the one to get,” I wrote. The Air and Pro are brilliant iPads, but unless you actually need the power for creative tools, the regular iPad just delivers the best iPad experience for the lowest price. That’s why it’s the one I’ll continue to recommend this, the iPad 11th-gen, over the others. It’s now been reduced to its lowest ever price.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Apple finally brought active noise cancellation to its non-Pro AirPods last year, and it makes the latest AirPods 4 a decent alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. They run on the same H2 chip, support personalised spatial audio, have improved microphones and offer better battery life than the Pro model. The open-fit design is lighter and more comfortable, too. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan still found that it cut out everyday noise surprisingly well, as he noted in his review of the AirPods 4. Now, Laptops Direct has slashed the price of the buds by £40 for Black Friday.

Apple Watch series 10: Was £299, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Prior to the release of the Apple Watch series 11, the series 10 topped tech expert David Phelan’s guide to the best Apple Watches. He praised its large screen, battery life and sleek design. “The series 10 has the full complement of health and fitness features, including the peace of mind that comes with knowing the watch will notify you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low,” he noted.

Apple Macbook Air M1, 2020: Was £700, now £529, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If securing the latest MacBook model isn't your priority, this £150 saving on Apple's 2020 Air device might be tempting. In a previous review of the best laptops, our tester found that "The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs." Granted, Apple has come a long way since the M1 – the latest MacBook features an M5 chip – but, if you're not likely to need ultra-fast video rendering or advanced gaming graphics, this extra saving from Laptops Direct will be welcome.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Never lose your keys, bag or luggage again with this deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. These clever little trackers take advantage of Apple’s vast Find My network to help you pinpoint your lost items with uncanny accuracy. These featured in my review of the best key finders, the ultra-wideband (UWB) device gives you precise turn-by-turn directions leading you straight to your lost item, while calling on Apple’s vast network of devices to find your stuff when you’re not personally in range. AirTags also have “left-behind” alerts, so you can receive notifications if you leave the pub while your keys are still on the table. These currently have £18 off on Amazon.

iPhone 17 with unlimited data: £23.24 per month, £30 up front, Three.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan/The Independent )

Three is offering a fantastic Black Friday deal on the newest iPhone 17. For £23.24 a month and a £30 upfront payment, you get the iPhone 17 with unlimited data, texts and calls. When The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan reviewed the iPhone 17, he said that “there’s a strong case to be made that the iPhone 17 is the model to go for”. It has an impressive battery life and a camera that can “deliver superb results with zero effort”.

“This year, it’s easy to say that the most affordable phone in the iPhone 17 series is the best value, as well as being a sensational phone. Better yet? The Apple iPhone 17 starts at the same £799 price, but bumps the storage up to 256GB,” he added.

If you’re on the fence about upgrading, this deal is not to be missed.

Read more: Best Black Friday iPhone deals, handpicked by our tech expert

Apple iPad Pro M4, 256GB, refurbished: Was £1,299, now £764, Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Black Friday isn't the only way to save on iPads right now. This refurbished iPad Pro M4 is available for £745 on BackMarket, a reputable second-hand goods platform. According to the retailer, each gadget goes through “inspections, tests, and quality control measures to bring you high-quality tech”. Tech critic David Phelan called this tablet “monstrously powerful” in his review, and praised the “remarkable” display. This refurbished model will save you more than £400, compared with buying a brand-new device.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 2025: Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron. “The MacBook air remains Apple’s most popular laptop for a reason. It’s slim, light and brilliantly portable, and in testing the M4 version felt quicker and more responsive in every task I threw at it, from everyday browsing to heavier jobs like photo and video editing,” he noted.

“Battery life is one of the air’s biggest strengths. I found it easily lasted through full workdays without a charger, making it a reliable travel machine. The new webcam impressed too, with Apple’s Centre Stage tech keeping me framed during calls and even showing what’s on the desk when needed,” he added.

“The design hasn’t really changed, but that’s no bad thing. The flat profile is still sleek and practical”.

Apple TV monthly subscription: Was £10, now £5, Apple.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Home to popular TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and The Morning Show, an Apple TV membership is a must. And thanks to Black Friday, you can now sign up for less. The monthly subscription has been reduced from £9.99 to £4.99 for six months, saving you £30 overall. The offer will run until 1st December (Cyber Monday), so make sure you sign up before it’s gone.

Apple iPad Air M3, 2025: Was £599, now £499, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

You can get the iPad Air M3 with £100 off the price tag in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale. While this model isn’t a huge upgrade from the one that came before it, tech critic David Phelan said it’s a good option for those with an iPad over a year old, “as it constitutes a big step forward from those older models”. All in all, “the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty”, said David.

Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones: Was £499, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Apple’s chunky and comfy AirPod Max wireless headphones are currently on sale. In my guide to the best wireless headphones, I praised the spatial audio feature: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again.” Now, there’s a slim saving of £50 up for grabs – it's rare for the headphones to be discounted at all, so if you've been eyeing these cans for a while, this is your nudge.

Apple pencil pro: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s sleek stylus has been reduced by £20. The pencil pro is touted as having great precision for everything from doodling to note-taking. Squeeze the pencil to change the colour you’re using or roll the pencil between your fingers to change the angle of the brush you’re working with. Complete with haptic feedback, the Apple pencil pro is said to offer an intuitive experience.

When do Black Friday sales end?

For most brands and retailers, Black Friday will run throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday (1 December), which means that you have several days to browse the sales and find the best deals.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

It's hard to say, but owing to the fact that Cyber Monday traditionally goes bigger on tech, it's likely that we'll see more tech deals landing that day. There may also be clearance stock leftover from Black Friday that gets a price cut. But if there’s a product you have in mind, there's no guarantee that it will get cheaper by Monday. It's also worth keeping in mind that the more popular products might go out of stock before you get a chance to find out.

Is Apple holding a Black Friday sale in 2025?

Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech, but you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. The tech giant is offering the following:

A gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e.

A gift card worth up to £80 when you buy an iPad Air, iPad (A16) or iPad mini.

A gift card worth up to £200 when you buy a MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac or Mac mini.

A gift card worth up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3 or the AirPods 4.

A gift card of up to £40 when you buy the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3, and Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Pill, or HomePod or Apple TV 4K.

A £20 gift card when you buy accessories such as the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) or Apple Pencil Pro.

How to avoid bad deals

There are some genuinely excellent deals to be found in the Black Friday sales, bud I'd always recommend doing some research before heading to the checkout. Remember to compare prices across different retailers, and if you’re shopping with Amazon then it's always a good idea to look at Camelcamelcamel, a website that tracks the price of products over time.

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m a dab hand at finding deals on the latest gadgets. In fact, I’ve been rounding up discounts and comparing offers since 2017. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, so I know when the AirPods Pro or the iPad 10th-generation have hit an all-time low price, or when you should ignore a deceptively good price cut. I won’t feed you any dud deals when hunting down discounts this Black Friday.

Read more: Best iPhone deals, handpicked by a tech expert