I’m a tech critic and these are the best iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Apple’s new iPhones have just hit the streets. I mean, not literally I hope. Even with the toughened glass-like material front and back (ceramic shield), they’re not invulnerable.

In fact, recent press reports have suggested that the aluminium that clads the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could be susceptible to dings and scratches. In which case, a phone cover could be more important this year than ever.

There are plenty of options to choose from. First, decide if you want something that just covers the back of the phone, or if you prefer a wallet or folio that wraps around the whole thing and can hold cash as well.

There are clear cases which can show off the colour of your phone, though the larger camera panel on the Pro models this year means it will peep through the inevitable cut-out around it. There are also thin covers which mean you barely know you have a case on at all.

Another aspect to look out for is how the case maker has addressed the issue of the camera control button. This works as a shutter button, which also has extra options achieved by capacitive touch sensitivity. Manufacturers either have to construct a cover that works with both these capabilities or leave a gap so your finger can touch the camera control directly.

Unless otherwise stated, all the cases here are available for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. They’re not compatible with other models, and last year’s cases won’t fit.

How I tested

I looked for a good-fit, protection level and overall design ( David Phelan/The Independent )

As The Independent’s tech critic, I was able to get my hands on the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max (you can read my full review), which gave me the opportunity to test them out with a range of cases. My testing criteria were as follows.

Fit: First of all, I looked at how good a fit the case was – too loose and it’s useless, too tight and it’ll be a nuisance to put on and take off (which you might want to do if you keep your travel pass inside, say). I also looked at how it accommodated the camera control button.

First of all, I looked at how good a fit the case was – too loose and it’s useless, too tight and it’ll be a nuisance to put on and take off (which you might want to do if you keep your travel pass inside, say). I also looked at how it accommodated the camera control button. Protection: I didn’t go out of my way to try and actively damage the iPhone, but took note of manufacturers’ claims and a sense of how robust the case felt, or whether there were shock absorbers in the corners, for instance.

I didn’t go out of my way to try and actively damage the iPhone, but took note of manufacturers’ claims and a sense of how robust the case felt, or whether there were shock absorbers in the corners, for instance. Design: I paid attention to how good the case looked and whether it was a design I’d be happy for my phone to wear for a year or two.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Technology critic David Phelan has been bringing readers insightful and honest tech reviews for decades, and has contributed to The Independent since 1997. Within this time, David has tested every iPhone that Apple has launched (you can read his review of the 17 Pro and Pro Max here), so he knows the phones inside and out, and what matters when it comes to choosing the best cover for them. Below are the cases that he knows won't get in the way of what your new phone offers, and at best will elevate your experience of using them.

The best iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases are: