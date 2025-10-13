The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a tech critic and these are the best iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases
I tried and tested a range of cases, and rated them on protection, functionality and style
Apple’s new iPhones have just hit the streets. I mean, not literally I hope. Even with the toughened glass-like material front and back (ceramic shield), they’re not invulnerable.
In fact, recent press reports have suggested that the aluminium that clads the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could be susceptible to dings and scratches. In which case, a phone cover could be more important this year than ever.
There are plenty of options to choose from. First, decide if you want something that just covers the back of the phone, or if you prefer a wallet or folio that wraps around the whole thing and can hold cash as well.
There are clear cases which can show off the colour of your phone, though the larger camera panel on the Pro models this year means it will peep through the inevitable cut-out around it. There are also thin covers which mean you barely know you have a case on at all.
Another aspect to look out for is how the case maker has addressed the issue of the camera control button. This works as a shutter button, which also has extra options achieved by capacitive touch sensitivity. Manufacturers either have to construct a cover that works with both these capabilities or leave a gap so your finger can touch the camera control directly.
Unless otherwise stated, all the cases here are available for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. They’re not compatible with other models, and last year’s cases won’t fit.
How I tested
As The Independent’s tech critic, I was able to get my hands on the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max (you can read my full review), which gave me the opportunity to test them out with a range of cases. My testing criteria were as follows.
- Fit: First of all, I looked at how good a fit the case was – too loose and it’s useless, too tight and it’ll be a nuisance to put on and take off (which you might want to do if you keep your travel pass inside, say). I also looked at how it accommodated the camera control button.
- Protection: I didn’t go out of my way to try and actively damage the iPhone, but took note of manufacturers’ claims and a sense of how robust the case felt, or whether there were shock absorbers in the corners, for instance.
- Design: I paid attention to how good the case looked and whether it was a design I’d be happy for my phone to wear for a year or two.
- Best overall – Nomad modern leather case: £52.36, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget option – Snakehive vintage leather wallet: £39.99, Snakehive.co.uk
- Best for protection – Mous clarity: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best Apple case – Apple TechWoven case with MagSafe: £59, Amazon.co.uk
1Nomad modern leather case
- Best: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro max case overall
- Camera control : Cover
- Colours: Dark brown, black, Olde Dublin (mid brown), burgundy
- Protection: Medium
- Why we love it
- Smooth leather
- Stylish looks
- Great build quality
- Take note
- Leather gains patina over time
Nomad’s products are consistently beautifully crafted with quality build and materials. For instance, Horween leather, which is one of the options for the back cover of this highly comfortable to hold and appealing case. There are other leather options in the same series, with a regular leather option for £45, but the Horween leather (£59) is the ideal balance of sturdiness and softness. It’s so tactile you may find your fingers stroking it each time you pick it up.
It's strong enough to survive an eight-foot drop, the company says. That seems right, because the bumper thickness of 2.2mm feels solid and rises above the display at the corners for further protection. The edges have a concave finish which makes them grippier. The glass cover on the camera control works perfectly, with a smooth responsiveness.
2Snakehive vintage leather wallet
- Best: Budget leather wallet for iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max
- Camera control: Open
- Colours: Navy, chestnut brown, bottle green, black, teal
- Protection: Medium
- Why we love it
- Good price
- Tactile leather
- Take note
- Design won’t suit everyone
UK company Snakehive makes leather wraparound folios from leather, and at prices lower than many rivals. The leather has a suede-like finish on the outside and smooth, shiny leather inside. There is a sleeve for banknotes and space for three credit cards to nestle. A small leather flap with magnetic closure keeps it all intact. The large camera panel on the Pro and Pro Max means there’s a noticeable amount of the TPU inner case visible, but the combined materials offer decent protection.
Snakehive points out that the robustness of the leather case may make wireless charging less successful, though in my tests on several charging pads it worked fine.
3Mous clarity
- Best: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case for protection
- Camera control: Cover
- Colours: Clear
- Protection: Strong
- Why we love it
- Great protection
- Neat design
- Take note
- Not cheap
Mous made its name with phone cases offering amazing protection. The company’s stunts, such as throwing phones high up in the air or out of a hot air balloon, are striking proof that its claims are justified. Its proprietary AiroShock material sits in the corners of the case and offers exceptional drop protection. The case is cleverly designed so that the top and bottom edges are raised for extra safety, but lower at the sides so it fits your face better for those (perhaps rare) moments you’re actually making a call. There’s also textured edging which helps the phone feel secure in the hand.
There are plenty of styles to choose from, but the clear model, called clarity, is one of the most attractive. Apart from thick lines around the camera panel and the magnetic cut-out on the back, the back is clear, so you can show off the colour of the phone inside. You can also choose a model without the MagSafe shape. That shape, by the way, is different on the Pro models: no longer a complete circle, as the new Pro design sees the Apple logo in a different place.
The protective cover on the camera control requires a firm press to activate, and works well.
4Beats rugged case
- Best: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case for funky design
- Camera control: Cover
- Colours: Black, blue, grey, Sienna (orange)
- Protection: Strong
- Why we love it
- Eye-popping colours
- Smooth feel
- Take note
- Pricey
Rugged usually means bulky, but the eye-catching cases from Apple’s Beats division, while edging towards the chunky, somehow still look stylish. Partly, that’s down to the brilliant choice of colours available, with the unmissable Sierra orange outstanding, though the more demure black or blue will suit quieter tastes.
There’s a big lip over the edge of the display to keep it safe – though some might find this too cosy for their liking, I like the statement that it’s making. The bottom half of the case, including the edges, is deliberately rough to make it stay in your hand, while the top half is invitingly smooth.
5Apple TechWoven case with MagSafe
- Best: Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case
- Camera control: Cover
- Colours: Blue, purple, reddish brown, green, black
- Protection: Medium
- Why we love it
- Great feel in the hand
- Take note
- Not as natural feeling as leather
Apple no longer makes cases and accessories from leather, citing environmental concerns. TechWoven is a bespoke woven fabric made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. It feels rough rather than smooth, unlike the smoothness of the leather cases Apple used to make, and has contoured edges.
Since this case is made by Apple, it’s no surprise that it’s a perfect fit. The camera control cover works perfectly, and the button covers have just the right level of give to make them feel seamless. There are also holes to allow compatibility with Apple’s latest accessory, the crossbody strap (£59, Amazon.co.uk), which looks good and holds the phone securely.
6Pitaka aramid ProGuard case
- Best: Slim but protective iPhone 17 Pro and Pro max case
- Camera control: Cover
- Colours: Black/grey, moonrise (blue), sunset (beige, navy and red), milky way galaxy (navy with star-like design), over the horizon (navy horizon design)
- Protection: Strong
- Why we love it
- Feels slim but resilient
- Smart design
- Take note
- Design not to everyone’s taste
Pitaka’s cases offer strong protection, not least thanks to the raised areas on the rear corners which ‘de-form’ to absorb shocks when dropped. Aramid fibre adds to the level of robustness in the case. The rear of the case has a textured finish which feels good to the touch, though not everyone will like the design.
Unlike some cases which have dealt with the complex needs of the camera control capacitive button, Pitaka has developed a cover that’s slim but effective, working smoothly when you press or slide your finger on it. It works well.
7Native Union (RE)Classic case
- Best: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max for hand feel
- Camera control : Open
- Colours: Tan, black, navy, slate green
- Protection: Medium
- Why we love it
- Snappy design
- Slimline
- Take note
- No camera control cover
Native Union’s designs are regularly imaginative and satisfying to use. This case looks great and is made with a 100 per cent recycled polyester. The colours are mostly muted, though the tan option is a bit feistier. The back and edges have a textured finish which looks and feels classy, and the lining is reassuringly soft.
Native Union’s (RE)Classic cases have been durable in the past, and this new model held up well in testing. Unlike some cases, this is slim and light, adding little to the bulk of the phone.
8Nomad modern case
- Best: Bright iPhone 17 Pro and Pro max case
- Camera control: Cover
- Colours: Volt (bright yellow), lunar grey (light grey), black
- Protection: Medium
- Why we love it
- Smooth feel
- Striking colours
- Take note
- There are cheaper cases
- Only available for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
This is similar to the leather case from Nomad above, but note that it is only available for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max and not the iPhone 17. It has the same side bumpers and metal button covers, and the same excellent camera control cover that works so well. But if leather isn’t your thing, you can choose this finish, which comes with what Nomad describes as a satin PET backplate. This is splendidly smooth and pleasing to the touch.
As well as two quiet colours, black and light grey, there’s also the spectacularly bright volt. A recessed panel inside the base of the case fits an optional wrist strap extra (£15, Nomadgoods.com). This has a durable 14cm cord with Kevlar for extra strength.
9Zagg Crystal Palace snap
- Best: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case with a kickstand
- Camera control : Open
- Colours: Clear
- Protection: Strong
- Why we love it
- Neat kickstand
- Solid protection
- Take note
- MagSafe ring covers Apple logo
Zagg claims this case will survive if you drop it from a height of four metres. It certainly has a thick, though lightweight back to it. However, that’s partly to accommodate the neat kickstand that folds out of the back so it can stand up on either its long or short side. That’s especially useful if you’re using the case to angle the display towards you at night when it’s charging, for the iPhone’s handy standby features.
The case is entirely clear apart from this kickstand and the familiar MagSafe ring of magnets. On the Pro and Pro Max, thanks to the newly relocated Apple logo, this ring now partly obscures the logo, which may be an issue for some.
There’s also no cover for the camera control, unlike on some rivals here. But I’m pleased to note that Zagg says the case has anti-yellowing technology to keep it pristine-looking.
10Apple clear case with MagSafe
- Best: Clear iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case
- Camera control: Cover
- Colours: Clear
- Protection: Moderate
- Why we love it
- Great clear design
- Slim fit
- Take note
- White panel on back will divide opinion
Unlike some clear cases, this one has completely clear sides and buttons, so the phone inside is fully revealed. The only non-clear button is the cover for camera control, which works flawlessly. Apple says the new case has a scratch-resistant coating and won’t turn yellow — that’s been true of previous Apple clear cases. It also feels good: lightweight but strong.
Note that there are two distinct styles here: because the Apple logo has moved southwards on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has opted for a white panel that exactly matches the glass rectangle on the phone itself, complete with its own logo. This is less noticeable on the silver iPhone, but more prominent if you’re wrapping a cosmic orange or navy blue model. The regular iPhone has a fully clear back, save for the MagSafe magnifying glass.
11QDOS tone
- Best: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case for stealthy protection
- Camera control : Open
- Colours: Cream, grey, brown
- Protection: Strong
- Why we love it
- Elegant look
- Strong protection
- Take note
- No camera control cover
The tone case from QDOS looks like it’s a fashion case but, despite its demure design, it has military standard drop protection, up to four metres, the company says. The discreet look includes an engraved MagSafe magnet ring in contrasting colour, which adds to the effect.
The finish is soft to the touch which makes it feel upscale. The buttons move smoothly and the only downside is there’s no camera control cover: the depth of the cut-out reveals that there’s plenty of protection on the sides here.
While it doesn’t have holes for lanyards like Apple’s crossbody strap (£59, Amazon.co.uk), it comes with a lanyard tab that inserts into the case ready for other accessories.
What is the best iPhone 17 Pro and Pro max case?
Much of choosing a case comes down to personal taste. My best buy is Nomad’s modern leather case which is the best leather case on the market, hands-down. Beats has tremendous design chops in its rugged case, while for the clumsy or protection-conscious, Mous’s clarity model offers exceptional peace of mind.
