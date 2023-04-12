Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the last decade and a half, mobile phones have become an extension of our bodies, a new limb that we can’t function without. But as the cost of the best flagship phones rocket up, it’s getting harder and harder to justify splurging out on the latest and greatest AppleiPhone, instead of a budget Android handset.

That’s where refurbished iPhones come in. Unlike an old, used phone that any Tom, Dick or Harry might put up on eBay to make a quick buck, these types of handsets have been returned, professionally restored and given a makeover, so they work just “like new”.

The best part though, is that refurbished iPhones cost less than buying a brand-new iPhone, and most will look and work as if you’d just bought them from the Apple Store. But while these handsets typically won’t come in the original packaging, buying pre-owned is still better for the planet, and they even come with a charging cable.

Most retailers categorise their refurbished iPhones based on their condition, with grades ranging from pristine to showing signs of wear and tear. A little more pre-loved, but with work done on the inside (if needed). Buying this type also gives you some peace of mind as they come with at least one year’s warranty.

There are a number of reputable retailers who sell refurbished iPhones at cut-rate prices, including Back Market, Giffgaff, Amazon Renewed, Argos, Music Magpie, Mobiles.co.uk and more. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the best deals from each of the major retailers.

Where to buy the best refurbished iPhone deals

(Back Market )

Launched in 2014, Back Market is a UK marketplace for refurbished devices. It partners with trusted refurbishers in the UK who clean, test and certify the iPhone’s quality before it is sold, ensuring that each device’s battery has at least 85 per cent of their original capacity. That’s better than the majority of the retailers on this list, who set the bar at 80 per cent battery health.

Back Market categorises its refurbished iPhones into three grades – excellent (like-new), good (light signs of wear) and fair (signs of wear with no impact on performance). These iPhones also have up to 60 per cent off when compared to buying the handset new, and each device comes with a minimum 12-month warranty.

Prices are always changing, but at the time of writing, we can see iPhone 14 deals in good and excellent conditions (usually £769, now starts from £638, Backmarket.co.uk), as well as slightly older devices. A refurbished iPhone 13 handset in fair to excellent conditions now starts from £491, Backmarket.co.uk (usually £699), while a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro in any condition (starts from £386, Backmarket.co.uk).

There are many more refurbished iPhone deals on Back Market’s website, including even older handsets.

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at Back Market

(Giffgaff)

Giffgaff might be better known as the home of affordable sim-only contracts, but the company also sells refurbished handsets, including Apple iPhones. The company says that it professionally repairs and tests every phone that it re-sells, checking that the battery life is at 80 per cent capacity and above, that it is fully cleaned and restored and passes Giffgaff’s quality checks.

The brand also categorises its handsets into four grades of quality – like new, meaning they have no visible sign of wear and tear at all; excellent, which means they might have some light show of use but run like new; very good, there are some small signs of use, but its screens are in top-notch quality; and good, meaning there are some marks on the screen and body but work beautifully. You also get 12-months of warranty or more.

At the time of writing, we can see a number of deals at Giffgaff on refurbished iPhones. You can save money on the iPhone 14 Plus (usually £865, now starts from £669, Giffgaff.com), the iPhone 13 (usually £699, now starts from £499, Giffgaff.com) and even the iPhone 11 is on offer (starts from £269, Giffgaff.com).

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at Giffgaff

(Amazon )

As well as brand new iPhones, Amazon also sells a bunch of refurbished Apple devices under its Renewed programme. Amazon or its suppliers’ vet every device before it is added to the programme, including inspection, testing, diagnostics, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough clean. Every device must also have a battery capacity that is above 80 per cent.

Again, Amazon grades its devices into three categories – excellent, meaning it’s like new, so there are no cosmetic defects; good, so there are no scratches on the screen but light scratching on the body but it works like new; and acceptable, meaning there might be some shallow scratching on the screen and body. Each device comes with a year’s warranty and either the original charging cable or a third-party one.

Renewed products include the iPhone 11 (usually £429, now £279, Amazon.co.uk), the iPhone 12 Pro (usually £699, now starts from £499, Amazon.co.uk), the iPhone 14 (usually £769, now £ 668, Amazon.co.uk) and more.

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at Amazon Renewed

(Argos)

Yes, you read that right, Argos also sells refurbished iPhones, as well as brand-new ones as part of a partnership with Aznu (pronounced “as new”). What makes Argos and Aznu’s devices different is that it calls them all “premium refurbished”, meaning that they’ve been restored to the highest possible standard, inside and outside. They’ll look new and they’ll run as if they were new.

Argos and Aznu include a sim tool, a year’s worth of Norton 360 VPN Virus and Spam protection and a cable and charger inside the Aznu box. Each handset has also been fitted with a brand-new screen, and you get a year’s warranty.

Right now, Argos is selling the iPhone 11 Pro (£499.99, Argos.co.uk), the iPhone XS Max (£429.99, Argos.co.uk) and the iPhone X (£329.99, Argos.co.uk) and more. And, like with Back Market’s devices, every iPhone has a battery capacity of 85 per cent or more.

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at Argos

(MusicMagpie )

MusicMagpie is a staple of the refurbishment scene, and has been around since 2007. Starting out with second-hand CDs, it quickly started refurbishing and re-selling pre-owned handsets, including iPhones. The retailer has a 72-point diagnostic test that every iPhone has to pass before it is sold. A battery health test is completed, with MusicMagpie replacing it if it falls below a certain threshold, and each handset comes with a year’s warranty.

The company also grades its handsets under three categories. Pristine means it’s in excellent working order with no cosmetic damage; very good, meaning it has light signs of use but works like new; and good, which means that it has moderate signs of wear and tear but is in great working order. Every iPhone sold also comes with a charging cable.

MusicMagpie sells a number of refurbished iPhones on its website with free delivery. Currently, there’s a pristine iPhone 14 Pro Max (usually £1,099, now £1,009, Musicmagpie.co.uk), an iPhone 12 (£319.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk), an iPhone 11 (£249.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk) and many more.

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at MusicMagpie

(Mobiles.co.uk)

Launched in 1995, Mobiles.co.uk is one of the longest-running online mobile phone shops in the UK and is now owned by Currys. As well as selling brand-new handsets and carrier contract deals, Mobiles.co.uk also sells refurbished iPhones on its website.

According to the company, most of its refurbished handsets aren’t used phones but “change of mind” returns – or in rare circumstances – due to a manufacturer fault, which are fixed before being re-sold. All of the handsets have a 12-month warranty, and if your purchase develops a fault in the first month, the retailer will swap it for a replacement. Currys will also fix your iPhone if it develops a fault after the first month.

However, it’s worth pointing out that its refurbished iPhone deals work a little differently to most retailers. They are often linked with carrier contracts and have cash-back rewards to lower the price even further. If you need a new contract as well as a “like new” iPhone, then Mobiles.co.uk is a good choice. There are currently deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, the second-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone XS and XR.

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at Mobiles.co.uk

(Apple )

For an experience as close to new as possible, it’s worth thinking about going to the source. Apple sells refurbished handsets, and while it doesn’t provide the cheapest iPhone deals – with customers receiving small savings of up to £170 on old devices – you will get a buying experience that is as close to new as possible.

At Apple, all refurbished iPhone models come with a new battery, a new outer shell, have a one-year warranty and are replaced with genuine Apple parts (if they’re needed) and go through a thorough cleaning. Every one is also repackaged in a brand-new box with accessories and cables.

The more expensive the iPhone, the bigger the discount. Currently, Apple has deals on the iPhone 13 Pro Max (was £1,149, now £979, Apple.com), the iPhone 13 Pro (was £949, now £809, Apple.com), the iPhone 12 Pro (was £849, now £689, Apple.com) and more.

View all the refurbished iPhone deals at Apple

