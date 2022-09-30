Big-name brands are constantly working to update their products to meet our ever-growing standards, but this of course comes at a cost. One such way to keep the price down is by buying like-new items.

While this can come with a range of concerns regarding quality, we’ve just found a reliable destination to buy refurbished items that arrive in pristine condition. It’s time for us to introduce you to eBay’s refurbished hub.

eBay’s lesser-known section is a treasure trove that offers peace of mind – there’s a 30-day returns policy, the refurbished items are approved by the manufacturers themselves, and the products come with a 12-month guarantee as standard.

Head to the eBay Refurbished hub for discounts on big-name brands

And it just gets better because you can snap up products from big-name brands, including the likes of Apple, Dyson, Shark, and more, with savings of up to 30 per cent.

It’s quickly becoming our go-to for a smart buy at a more pocket-friendly price, so if this has piqued your interest, we’re here to give you the lowdown on what to buy from eBay’s Refurbished hub.

Refurbished Simba

(Simba foam & spring mattress topper: Now £141.98, ebay.co.uk)

Simba is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands, and for good reason too. The foam & spring mattress topper (Was £229.99, Now £141.98, Ebay.co.uk) is available in a full range of sizes and has been professionally refurbished by the brand- ideal for reviving old mattresses in need of an upgrade.

Should you choose to make the investment, we’d recommend also taking a look at the brand’s mattress protector (£61.48, Ebay.co.uk), which will work to prolong the life of your new bed. It’s made from a 200 thread count cotton and has filling to give extra comfort.

Dyson

(Dyson Airwrap™ styler: £359.99, Ebay.co.uk)

As one of the biggest names in household and hair electricals, you don’t need us to tell you that Dyson items do not come cheap, which is why it pays to shop at its eBay’s Refurbished hub.

If you’re in need of a new hair sytler, the brand’s Airwap (£359.99, ebay.co.uk) is currently £90 off its original £44.99 price. The hair tool promises to dry your locks quickly and leave them looking more shiny and healthy. It’s a bestseller and comes with a range of different attachments for making sure you never have a bad hair day again.

Similarly, if you’ve got your eye on one of its vacuum cleaners (us too), you’ll be glad to know that the price of the Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum cleaner (£329.99, Ebay.co.uk) has been slashed by 23% thanks to being a like-new model. The battery-operated device is said to have powerful suction that works hard on carpets and wood floors alike. It’s also been designed with pet owners in mind, so if you have furry friends, it should make light work of removing their fur.

Refurbished Apple

(iPhone 12 pro max: £669.95, Ebay.co.uk)

As tech brands go, Apple needs little introduction. While it has a strong line-up of covetable tech, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, its prices don’t come cheap, making the refurbished devices a great choice. If it’s a mobile you’re after, you can currently get an iPhone 12 (£467.49, Ebay.co.uk) for less than £500, while the slightly larger iPhone 12 pro max (£669.95, Ebay.co.uk) could be yours for less than £750.

Similarly, you can snap up one of the popular Apple Watches. The series 5 model (£199, Ebay.co.uk) boasts a range of features, notably, it can be used as a fitness tracker, has a heart rate monitor, and is capable of wireless charging. Buying refurbished is a much more pocket-friendly option than buying one brand new.

Refurbished Samsung

(Samsung Galaxy Watch3: Now £87.99, ebay.co.uk)

Known for its high-quality tech, you can rely on Samsung for its mobile phones, TVs, and so much more. And you can now get its gadgets for less. Whether you’re after a new smartwatch (was £299.99, now £87.99, ebay.co.uk) or a Galaxy A13 mobile (£119.79, ebay.co.uk), the Samsung refurbished section is a treasure trove for discounted items.

Refurbished Panasonic

(Panasonic TX-40JX800B TV: Now £249.99, Ebay.co.uk)

If you’re looking to give your at-home cinema an upgrade, look no further than Panasonic’s refurbished hub. This Panasonic TX-40JX800B TV (£249.99, Ebay.co.uk) has a 4K 40in display and built-in surround sound, making it a great choice for any future film nights. And we’d recommend snapping up the Panasonic SC-HTB208EBK soundbar (£62.99, Ebay.co.uk) alongside it, this compact speaker can connect wirelessly to your television and is said to offer clear and enhanced sound. Result.

