Best refurbished iPad deals from Back Market, Amazon and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are so many different brands of tablet out there, but none of them really ever come close to beating the sheer simplicity and speed of Apple’s series of iPads. The tech giant was the first to popularise the tablet computer form factor, and it just keeps rolling out more powerful models each year.

The catch? While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini and entry-level iPads are big, bright, beautiful slabs of glass that help boost your productivity and give you a portable entertainment machine, Apple’s tablets aren’t exactly cheap.

A new iPad can set you back hundreds of pounds, and the latest iPad Pro featuring some of the higher-spec configurations can cost more than a grand. However, you don’t have to settle for a more budget-friendly Android tablet if you have your heart set on an Apple device.

Refurbished iPads offer the same Apple experience and iPad OS ecosystem at a far more affordable price. Unlike second-hand tablets sold on eBay, refurbished iPads are professionally restored, refreshed and tested to ensure they work just “like new” – they’re graded and priced based on any cosmetic imperfections.

If you’re looking for the very best iPad deals, the best prices on refurbished iPads can be found everywhere from Back Market to Amazon and more, and we’ve rounded up some great options for you below.

The best refurbished iPad deals 2025

Back Market refurbished iPad deals: Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Back Market )

Launched in 2014, Back Market is a UK marketplace for refurbished devices. It partners with trusted refurbishers in the UK, who recondition, clean and test every iPad to confirm its quality before it is sold, ensuring each device’s battery has at least 80 per cent of its original capacity.

Back Market categorises its refurbished iPads into three grades: excellent (like-new), good (light signs of wear) and fair (signs of wear with no impact on performance). Back Market says customers save up to 50 per cent compared with buying new, and each iPad comes with a minimum one-year warranty.

Prices are always changing but, at the time of writing, we can see a 9th-generation iPad in ‘excellent’ condition (usually £369, now £175, Backmarket.co.uk); a 4th-generation iPad Air in ‘good’ condition (usually £579, now £260, Backmarket.co.uk); a 5th-generation iPad Pro in ‘fair’ condition (usually £999, now £612.36, Backmarket.co.uk); a 6th-generation iPad mini in good condition (usually £569, now £394, Backmarket.co.uk), as well as slightly older models at various price points.

Amazon Renewed refurbished iPad deals: Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon doesn’t just sell brand-new iPads; it also offers a bunch of refurbished models under its Renewed programme. Amazon Renewed iPads are inspected and tested by fully vetted suppliers or Amazon itself to ensure full functionality, with any faulty parts replaced and each device thoroughly cleaned.

You'll find iPads graded across four tiers: premium (no visible damage, more than 90 per cent battery health), excellent (no cosmetic damage, a battery with 80 per cent or above), good (light, barely visible marks) and acceptable (some visible scratches but fully functional). All come with at least 80 per cent battery health, a one-year Amazon Renewed guarantee and are packaged with generic or original accessories.

Renewed iPads currently on offer include the 9th-generation entry-level iPad (usually £250, now £194.99, Amazon.co.uk), and the newer 10th-generation iPad (usually £299, now £270, Amazon.co.uk), both in ‘excellent’ condition. You can also pick up a refurbished model of the discontinued 4th-generation iPad Air (£270, Amazon.co.uk) and the discontinued top-end 6th-generation iPad Pro (£647.19, Amazon.co.uk), both also in ‘excellent’ condition, as well as many more.

The Big Phone Store refurbished iPad deals: Thebigphonestore.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The BIg Phone Store )

Despite its name, The Big Phone Store doesn’t just sell phones, but tablets and iPads too. That includes both brand-new and refurbished models. The retailer says that, while coming in varying conditions, each device has been through a rigorous grading and refurb process with its engineers and is individually tested.

Launched in 1999, The Big Phone Store has been selling refurbished tech for a number of years. It grades its iPads across six conditions, from ‘like New’ – essentially unused and free from any cosmetic marks – to poor, which may show heavy wear, scratches or even screen burn but still works perfectly. Battery health is a key focus, with all devices offering at least 85 per cent capacity (and 90 per cent on like-new options). Every tablet is fully tested before sale. First-time buyers are advised to go for ‘like new’ or ‘pristine’ products for the best experience. All of the retailer’s iPads come with a 12-month warranty, too.

The Big Phone Store currently has a ‘like new’ 3rd-generation iPad Pro (usually £1,410, now £940, Thebigphonestore.co.uk); a ‘pristine’ 7th-generation iPad Air (usually £949, now £734.99, Thebigphonestore.co.uk); a 7th-generation ‘like new’ iPad Pro (usually £2,219, now £1,179.99, Thebigphonestore.co.uk); a ‘pristine’ 4th-generation iPad Pro (usually £825, now £544.99, Thebigphonestore.co.uk) and many more.

MusicMagpie refurbished iPad deals: Musicmagpie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( MusicMagpie )

Launched in 2007, MusicMagpie is a staple of the refurbishment scene. Starting out with second-hand CDs, it quickly started refurbishing and re-selling pre-owned handsets, before moving onto more tech, such as iPads and other tablets. The retailer has a 72-point diagnostic test that every iPad has to pass before it is resold. There’s a battery health, with MusicMagpie replacing it if it falls below a certain threshold, and each tablet comes with a year’s warranty.

The firm grades its iPads under three categories: ‘pristine’ means it’s in excellent working order, with no cosmetic damage; ‘very good’ means it has light signs of use but works like new; and ‘good’ means it has moderate signs of wear and tear but is in great working order. Every iPad sold also comes with a charging cable.

Currently, MusicMagpie is selling a ‘pristine’ refurbished model of the discontinued 4th-generation iPad Pro (£554.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk); an M2 iPad Air in ‘pristine’ quality (usually £799, now £559.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk); a ‘pristine’ 10th-generation iPad (usually £399, now £314.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk), and many more.

Apple refurbished iPad deals: Apple.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

For an experience that’s as close to new as it gets, it’s worth going straight to the source. Apple sells refurbished iPads through its own store, and while the savings aren’t always huge, you’ll get a device that’s been fully tested and packaged with the same care as a brand-new one.

At Apple, all refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, a new outer shell, have a one-year warranty and are replaced with genuine Apple parts (if they’re needed) and go through a thorough cleaning. Every single iPad is also repackaged in a brand-new box, with accessories and cables.

The more expensive the iPad when bought new, the bigger the discount. Currently, Apple has deals on the 9th-generation iPad (usually £589, now £369, Apple.com); 5th-generation iPad Air (usually £549, now £379, Apple.com); a 4th-generation iPad Pro (usually £799, now £639, Apple.com) and more.

Pick up a new handset for less, thanks to the best refurbished iPhone deals