The Apple Watch is the king of smartwatches, particularly if you own an iPhone. As with most Apple products, it also has the power to make a decent dent on your bank balance, which is why I’ve been on the lookout for Apple Watch deals this Black Friday.

The Black Friday sales offer an opportunity to buy one at a slightly more palatable price point, and this year there are a couple of standout offers.

As a frequent Apple Watch wearer, the best deals in 2025 aren’t on the brand’s premium products like the ultra range, but rather they can be found on its most affordable offering: the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE 3, the latest in Apple’s more wallet-friendly wearable range, has been reduced down to £199 at Very, while its predecessor can be picked up for £519 on Amazon – my cost-savvy deal of the day so far.

If you want the company’s premiere products, there are a few smaller discounts to be had on the Apple Watch series 10, ultra 2 and ultra 3. You can find the full spectrum of deals below.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deal – Apple Watch series 10 42mm: Was £319, now £279, Johnlewis.com

With the release of the Apple Watch series 11 this year, discounts on its predecessor were predictable, and this one is a doozy. This “reduced to clear” offer from John Lewis knocks our reigning best Apple Watch down £40, so it's worth snapping up while stocks last.

On test, our tech critic David Phelan was left impressed by the Apple Watch 10’s fast processor, large display and sleek design, alongside the wealth of health and fitness tracking features on offer.

“The features that have defined the Apple Watch, from subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist and above all, great health features, are all at their best here,” wrote David.

The 18-hour battery life is a bit of a drawback, but this is mitigated by its fast charging capabilities that allow you to fill up the tank in less than an hour.

Best budget Black Friday Apple Watch deal – Apple Watch SE 2: Was £179, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

Being able to buy a new Apple Watch for less than £160 is a rarity. It may be a generation behind Apple’s current crop, but the SE 2 is still a top smartwatch with an impressive stable of nifty features.

“The Apple Watch SE is best for those on a budget,” our Apple expert Dave Phelan writes in his Apple Watch SE 2 review. “It’s the smallest and lightest Apple Watch you can buy. It’s also the cheapest in Apple’s range.”

It lacks the ECG and blood oxygen capabilities of the ultra 3 and series 11, but still includes enough apps and health tracking features to cater to all but the most metric-minded wearers.

Best Apple Watch ultra deal – Apple Watch ultra 3: Was £749, now £719, Amazon.co.uk

The ultra 3 is the cream of the crop in the Apple Watch world. Released this year, it adds hypertension (high blood pressure) notifications and a sleep score to the wearable’s already extensive suite of features.

“The ruggedised Ultra 3 has a lot of Apple Watch superlatives: biggest display, chunkiest watch, longest battery life,” writes our tech expert Dave Phelan in his review. “It has better GPS for more exact run tracking, and a new, exclusive feature: SOS emergency messaging via satellite when you’re in the back of beyond.”

Battery life, my biggest bug bear with its predecessor, has been upped from 36 hours to 42 hours. The watch is currently reduced by £30 on Amazon. Not an amazing saving, granted, but still a welcome discount on a recent release if you were planning to buy one anyway.

If you want to experience the ultra range without parting with 700-plus quid, consider this Amazon deal, which knocks £50 off the Apple Watch ultra 2.

Best new Apple Watch Black Friday deal – Apple Watch SE 3 40mm: Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

For the first time since 2022, Apple released three new smartwatches this year. The SE 3 is the cheapest of the bunch, and despite only being months old it has already been discounted – you can grab one for less than £200 over the Black Friday weekend.

The slimline design may suit those with smaller wrists better than the rugged ultra, and the SE 3 outperforms its more modest price tag with an impressive roster of features.

In his review, Dave Phelan writes: “The faster processor enables health features like the Vitals app as well as sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, sleep score and heart rate. All of which makes the Apple Watch SE 3 a reassuring timepiece.“

