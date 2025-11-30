We’re handpicking the best deals live ( The Independent )

Black Friday 2025 is well underway. From price cuts on Ninja air fryers and Shark vacuums to savings on Barbour jackets and Ugg mini boots, the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos and more are continuing to discount everything from beauty and homeware to tech and fashion. We’re pulling together only the best deals worth knowing about, live and in real-time.

The Independent’s consumer experts have tracked down the lowest prices on top tech, including the PS5 and Xbox console, the Oura ring, Dyson haircare and Apple’s latest gadgets. We don’t just review these products all year round, we also monitor their prices, so we know exactly when something has dropped to a record-low. You can trust us to filter out the junk to bring you what’s actually worth buying in the sales.

So whether you’re after skincare staples, a new iPhone, a hard working dehumidifier or a comfier mattress, here are the best Black Friday offers you can shop right now. Plus, The Independent’s consumer writer Molly Greeves has pulled together her top tips on how to spot the best offers this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday 2025 deals

Tech deals to know for Black Friday

Whether it’s a TV, laptop, games console, headphones, smartphone or even a robot vacuum cleaner, after almost a decade covering Black Friday, I can honestly tell you that it’s the best time to find a discount on pricey gadgets. I always tell people to stick to the brands the IndyBest team has tested over the years and actually trust to last. Alex Lee, senior tech critic

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £199, now £169, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

Senior tech critic Alex Lee’s favourite pair of earbuds are currently discounted by a generous amount at Argos. Top-rated by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. He noted the better audio, battery life (up to six hours on a single charge) and touch controls on the buds, while praising the MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £123, Very.co.uk

( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

A perfect Christmas gift for the reader in your life, the Kindle paperwhite is more than £30 off at Very, so now’s a good time to snap it up. It was deemed the best ereader by tech critic David Phelan, who called it “really exceptional” and said it had “the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price”.

Amazon also has the Kindle paperwhite on sale for £1.99 more, so if you have Prime, it may be worth getting it from there.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

( The Independent )

You can almost always find a deal on electric toothbrushes, but if you’re looking for one right now, Oral-B’s iO2 model is more than £65 off at Currys. In tech writer Steve Hogarty’s review of the best electric toothbrushes, he said this was the smartest choice for most people. He says it “balances powerful cleaning action with an affordable price”.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £232.37, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous saving of over £100 from Amazon is worth shouting about. In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

( EE )

Gamers, assemble: the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console has been discounted by retailers for the first time since the console launched in the summer. While £10 is a modest saving, the discount on the console is rare. “It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system,” said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his Nintendo Switch 2 review. “The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.” Snap up this saving before it’s too late.

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £399, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

( Sony )

Senior tech critic Alex Lee's favourite wireless headphones have been discounted for Black Friday. In his review of the Sony WH-1000XM6, Alex said: “The XM6 brings upgraded adaptive noise-cancellation, richer sound quality, and a sleeker, more compact design. The folding feature makes it super portable, while the wider, more detailed soundstage really shines on high-resolution tracks. Honestly, they’re tough to beat.” This 25 per cent saving is available for a limited time while stock lasts. The older, but still impressive model, Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones (was £299.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk) have also been reduced.

Tile by Life360 slim: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Tile )

Tile’s trackers are not new to the market but they remain favourite stocking fillers. Perfect for anyone who is always losing their belongings, the slim trackers currently have 40 per cent off for Black Friday. Designed for wallets, passports and your luggage, this tracker features a loud speaker, a 106m Bluetooth range, a built-in keyring hole and a multi-function button that can send SOS alerts to your Life360 circle in an emergency.

Apple iPad 11th-gen, 2025: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Launched in March, Apple’s new 11th-generation iPad is now on sale at Amazon. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it features a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging and double the storage, with 128GB standard. It retains the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s current lineup.

When tech critic Alex Lee reviewed it, it left a strong impression. “If you’re anything like me and want a tablet for everyday streaming, browsing, light gaming, calls and maybe a bit of writing, this is absolutely the one to get,” he wrote.

Humanscale freedom chair: Was £1,499, now £1,124.25, Johnlewis.com

( Alastair Jennings/The Independent )

Taking the top spot in Alastair Jennings’s guide to the best ergonomic office chairs, he was impressed with its “overall comfort, while its relatively simple aesthetic hides the complexity of its design”. There’s no denying it’s expensive, which is why we’d recommend snapping it off while it has 25 per cent off at John Lewis.

For something a lot cheaper, the Sihoo doro C300 ergonomic office chair also featured in his guide and has been reduced from £339 to £256.48. It offers “plenty of adjustability” and is a “very comfortable mesh-style seat”, he noted.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro: Was £149, now £68, Very.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now less than half price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro came out on top in our guide to the best kids’ tablets. Our reviewer said it was quick to set up and easy to manage. “Using the Amazon parent dashboard app on our phone, we could pause play remotely, approve or deny download requests and set daily screen limits”, they noted. And it’s designed to be durable, as the “chunky case is super grippy”. It comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, too.

Meta Quest 3S: Was £289, now £229, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

You can save £60 on the Meta Quest 3S, which is a perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality. The gadget runs on the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor as the more expensive Meta Quest 3, so games and experiences look and feel incredibly smooth. You also get the controllers and full-colour passthrough, which allows you to see your real-world surroundings blended with digital elements. In his review of the headset, senior tech critic Alex Lee said: “If you’re new to VR (or mixed reality), then the Quest 3S is the best entry-level device you’ll find.” He added that it “runs like a dream” and has a “wealth of VR games and mixed-reality experiences to explore”.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £569.99, Argos.co.uk

( EE )

Boasting 8K graphics, 2TB of storage for even more games, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console. Last year saw the release of the PS5 Pro, just weeks before Black Friday. Now, less than a year on from its release, PlayStation has officially dropped deals on the pro.

PlayStation Portal: Was £199, now £178, Very.co.uk

( PlayStation )

PlayStation's handheld console has had a price cut. This may be a modest discount, but deals on the PlayStation Portal are rare, so if you're looking to buy it, now is a good time. "The remote player, which originally let you stream games from your PS5 directly to the handheld, was improved by Sony earlier this year," said senior tech critic Alex Lee. "The gaming giant added support for cloud streaming, meaning you can now play your PS5 library even when you’re not physically at home."

ReMarkable 2 with type folio: Was £529, now £479, Currys.co.uk

( ReMarkable )

There’s a rare discount on the reMarkable 2 digital notepad. If you’re “for truly distraction-free notetaking, the reMarkable 2 is a dedicated and accomplished digital notebook”, noted tech writer Steve Hogarty in his review of the digital notepad. Thanks to Black Friday, the bundle, which includes the digital notebook and a keyboard, has been knocked down to £479.

Home and appliance deals to know for Black Friday

Black Friday is the best time of year to buy big-ticket items for the home, as they often drop to their lowest price. You can shop chunky discounts on Ninja, Philips, Sage and Salter. Sabrina Sahota, deputy IndyBest editor

Beurer TL30 daylight therapy lamp: Was £69.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

( John Lewis )

Looking to banish those winter blues? With the mornings and evenings drawing in, the best SAD lamps can help ease the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Reduced by 49 per cent, Beurer’s TL30 daylight therapy lamp is one of the favourite models in tests. “This therapy light has a stand, enabling you to adjust it to portrait or landscape orientations,” they noted. Our reviewer “liked this flexibility, which most other SAD lamps don’t offer", adding: "At slightly over 15cm x 23cm, it can fit in almost all spaces, on even the most cramped desk or side table.”

KitchenAid mixer tilt-head 4.8l artisan: Was £549, now £300, Morrisons.com

( Morrisons )

One of our best stand mixers has almost £250 off with a Morrisons More Card, which is free to sign up for. “KitchenAid is practically iconic,” said our testers. They also remarked on its “impressive” performance, saying: “There’s real force behind this machine; it seems like it could run for hours without faltering.”

Ring outdoor camera plus: Was £99.99, now £54, Very.co.uk

( Very )

If you’re looking to improve your home security system, this is a deal to consider. With 45 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Ring outdoor camera plus is an especially good option for those with a Ring subscription. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it sends motion alerts to your phone and features night vision and two-way audio. Our reviewer also found that it was “easy to set up and install”. And all for less than £60? I’m impressed.

Ninja creami deluxe ice cream maker: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

( Ninja )

If you’re planning a festive feast this Christmas, an ice cream maker could be your secret weapon for wowing guests with homemade desserts. It’s been price-matched at John Lewis, bringing it down to £179. The ice cream maker is a 10-in-one machine that makes gelato, sorbet, light ice cream, milkshakes and more. In her Ninja creami review, IndyBest tester Amirah Arasteh described the ice cream she made as “absolutely incredible” and said that “the process is pretty fool-proof.”

Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 22cm: Was £285, now £171, Lecreuset.co.uk

( Le Creuset )

Le Creuset's Dutch ovens will be at the top of many home cooks' wish lists this Black Friday, and it's no surprise given how many of these hardwearing cast-iron pieces go on to become family heirlooms. The 4.2l size earned a spot in kitchenware expert Rachel Penn's guide to the best casserole dishes, where she concluded: "This is the market leader in high-end kitchenware because there’s very little you can’t do with one of its dishes."

Beldray heat unit and three-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

( Argos.co.uk )

IndyBest tester Zoe Griffin praised the Beldray heated drying pod in her review and found her shirts “dried in a couple of hours”, while “jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches.” With this Black Friday discount, shoppers can get the heated pod drying system for half price, down from £50 to £25.

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £117, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

Right now, you can make a small saving on Ninja’s crispi air fryer at Amazon. “The modular design makes it easier to store, clean and maybe even upgrade in the future if Ninja releases bigger bowls,” said IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, in his Ninja crispi review. “Even better, it cooked my food fast, well and with a delightful crisp.”

Shark clean and empty cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £196.02, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

In her guide to the best Shark vacuum cleaners, IndyBest reviewer Zoe Griffin praised this model’s “powerful suction” and self-cleaning technology. “Emptying dirt from a cordless vacuum cleaner can be pretty grim,” she said. “However, this Shark model reduces the need for this messy task by depositing debris into a sealed base that holds up to 30 days’ worth of dirt. She also noted that this would be a “major plus” to those who suffer from allergies.

Amazon echo dot, newest gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker has officially dropped to its lowest price of 2025. When tech expert Alex Lee reviewed the nifty device in his guide to the best echo speakers, he wrote that "this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts." For less than £30, you'll be hard pressed to find another brand offering better. Amazon devices frequently sell out during big events, so I'd recommend acting fast to avoid missing out.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £498.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, this is an exceptionally good price for such a hardworking appliance. “It’s remarkably good value for a self-emptying and self-refilling model, and its mopping action applies pressure to a pair of rotating brush heads to actually scrub the floor, rather than dragging a wet pad across it. The results are fantastic,” praised our writer. To sweeten the deal, it’s never been cheaper.

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479.99, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Dubbed the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive 50 per cent. Our tester, Joanne Lewsley, said it’s a game-changer for tackling pet hair and odours. It’s nimble, has a flexible wand and can be folded in half for storage, making it a great option for flats.

Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

In her Ninja double stack review, home appliance tester Katie Gregory found it“a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens”. The regular-sized model (7.6l) was reduced to £199 for Prime Day, and is now back down to that price. If you miss this deal, you can get the air fryer for the same price at John Lewis and Very.

Ninja max six-in-one dual air fryer: Was £230, now £158, Currys.co.uk

( Amazon )

This air fryer is at its lowest ever price at Currys. With a 9.2l capacity, this is a great option for families – though not for those lacking in counter space. Reviewing a similar Ninja air fryer model, our tester, Caroline Preece, said: “Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully, compared with some other models we tested. It means that it’s a lot faster, too – chips and vegetables cool much faster than they would in an oven.”

Peloton original bike: Was £1,599, now £1,038.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Peloton is iconic for a reason but the main drawback that prevents people from investing in one is the cost. With a huge 35 per cent off, now’s the time to get your hands on one. The smart spinning bike comes with a value-packed membership and elite controls and features. It’s also surprisingly compact. Loved by beginners and spin fanatics alike, it’s a solid choice for at-home fitness equipment.

Beauty deals to know for Black Friday

Black Friday serves as a great opportunity to save on beauty. Every big-name brand is involved (think Elemis, Dyson, ghd and Charlotte Tilbury). My advice is not to underestimate the gift sets. They’re usually cheaper than buying items individually, and that’s before you incorporate the Black Friday promotions. Just make sure the products included are ones you actually want. Lucy Smith, beauty writer

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams come true Christmas make-up gift set: Worth £430, now £272, Johnlewis.com

( Charlotte Tilbury )

Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which are IndyBest-rated. Senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.

Shark cryglow LED face mask: Was £299, now £249, Very.co.uk

( Shark )

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester was left “seriously impressed” after testing the Shark cryoglow mask for eight weeks. Its ‘blemish repair’ mode was her favourite setting, leaving her skin’s texture and appearance “significantly improved”. She also said that “the cooling function is a quick fix for tired and puffy eyes”. The “Shark mask is pricey, but it is at the cheaper end of the scale for such devices. So, if you’re looking to invest in brighter, more radiant and even skin, I don’t think you’ll have any regrets after giving this mask a try,” wrote Daisy. And right now, you can save £50 on the LED mask – it’s rare for it to be discounted, so if you’ve had this on your wishlist for a while, now’s a good time to invest.

Ghd platinum plus hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

( ghdhair.com )

This Black Friday bundle includes a hair dryer and a hair straightener from ghd. The platinum plus hair straightener has “ultra-zone” technology to assess your hair’s thickness and adapt its power output in real time. In her ghd platinum plus review, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones said her long hair “took just minutes to style, whether straight or wavy”, and she loved the fact that the impressive tech means she “never needs to worry about causing damage or salon-fresh colour fading.”

The helios hair dryer is another IndyBest-approved purchase. Beauty writer, Lucy Smith, said in her ghd helios review: “I can feel the oomph of the air physically flattening down my flyaways and, on days when I want a bit of volume and flick through my mid-lengths and ends, that same power helps to give my hair more staying power for the day ahead.”

CeraVe best-sellers duo: Was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com

( CeraVe )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is one of the most reliable face washes to have in your skincare arsenal, with its gentle yet effective formula. Likewise, the moisturising cream is an instant hit of hydration and a product that beauty editor Lucy Partington described as “arguably the most iconic and well-loved product” from the brand, in her CeraVe review. Together, they promise to leave you with fresh, nourished skin, and now you can do so while saving 34 per cent at Superdrug.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329, Boots.com

( Dyson )

Following the release of the Dyson airwrap coanda 2x, the 2024 airwrap i.d. model has been discounted across retailers, with Boots currently offering a £50 saving. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. What more could you want?

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com

(Elemis/PA)

Melting away makeup and nourishing skin at the end of a long day, the Elemis cleansing balm is lauded by beauty editors and loved by the likes of Victoria Beckham. But the premium formula doesn’t come cheap – that’s why it's among the bestselling products each Black Friday. Reduced by 20 per cent in the John Lewis sale, the formula impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread. In her review, she wrote that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.”

Shark flexstyle five-in-one hot air styler and hair dryer: Was £219.99, now £197.98, Argos.co.uk

( Shark )

Streamlining your haircare routine, Shark’s flexstyle multi-tool boasts diffuser, hair dryer, hair curler, hot brush and hair straightener features, all in one compact device. In senior writer Daisy’s review of the Shark flexstyle, I described it as perhaps the best airwrap dupe you can buy – and it’s now more than £100 cheaper than Dyson’s luxury tool, thanks to Argos’s Black Friday sale.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette, 30ml: Was £50, now £26.50, Wilko.com

( Amazon )

IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith is a big fan of Marc Jacobs daisy scents, so this deal comes highly recommended. In her Marc Jacobs daisy review, Lucy said: “The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night.” You can now save 47 per cent on this fragrance at Wilko, of all places.

Best mattress deals to know for Black Friday

As someone who’s tested more mattresses and pillows than I can count, I can confidently say this is the time of year to invest in better sleep, with rare opportunities to save big – even on top-tier brands that rarely budge on price. In previous years, I’ve seen big brands throwing in free bedding bundles – they’re often the best value, especially when they include extras such as mattress protectors or toppers. Whether you’re after a full sleep setup overhaul or simply looking to restock your bedding essentials, we’ve found deals that enable you to drift off in luxury for a lot less. Sarah Jones, assistant IndyBest editor

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,259.30, Simbasleep.com

( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, resident sleep expert Sarah Jones chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £510, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.

Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £279, now £223.20, Dusk.com

( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

Dubbed the best hybrid mattress in the guide, but you can save 20 per cent by using the code “EXTRA20” at checkout. Our resident sleep expert put the design to the test for more than a year for her Dusk memory foam mattress review, and she was surprised by how comfortable it remained. The edge support is fantastic, and it has great support on pressure points, so it’s a good choice for side sleepers.

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £356.30, Thewoolroom.com

( Woolroom )

This Woolroom buy was dubbed the best wool design in our guide to the best kids’ mattresses. “Packed with natural fibres, and with no chemicals used in production, this mattress is hard to beat when it comes to being free of anything too processed,” said our reviewer. “Why wool? Well, it’s naturally temperature-regulating, deters dust mites, and it’s antibacterial,” they added. The mattress is designed with youngsters aged up to 12 years in mind, and our expert said she was left “hugely impressed" after testing it. Now, the mattress is reduced by 30 per cent for Black Friday.

Best fashion deals to know for Black Friday

Black Friday is perfectly timed for a wardrobe refresh. I’d recommend making a beeline for the brands that rarely host sales (think Zara, Pandora, Ganni and Reformation) and also download the apps of your favourite brands for faster check out. But for discounts on luxury labels, look to retailers such as Selfridges, Liberty and Net-A-Porter. Daisy Lester, senior shopping writer

Pandora bold sparkling star charm: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

This sweet sterling silver star charm is studded with blue, man-made crystals, and the chunky design will make a great addition to your charm bracelet. With 20 per cent off in the Pandora Black Friday sale, it's sure to dazzle as a Christmas gift for a loved one.

Stubble & Co the roll top 15l: Was £110, now £88, Stubbleandco.com

( Stubble & Co )

One of the best work bags for 2025, Stubble & Co’s functional yet stylish bags are now on sale in the cult brand’s Black Friday sale. Discounted by £22, the roll top is a bestseller for good reason – it features a 13in laptop compartment, a sizable 15l interior and a bottle holder. “The bag prioritises comfort, with an air-flow back panel, fully adjustable chest strap and adjustable shoulder straps,” our tester said. “Plus, the bag is a great choice for travel, thanks to the luggage sleeve, and it’s crafted from waterproof materials to keep your valuables safe during a downpour.” Consider us backpack converts.

Gymshark soft sculpt leggings: Was £48, now £38.40, Gymshark.com

( Gymshark )

Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is always among the most anticipated. Catering for fitness fans as well as loungewear lovers, there’s up to 50 per cent off leggings, flared fits, hoodies, sports bras and plenty more. Reduced by 20 per cent, this pair of soft sculpt leggings is made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking material for everything from running to pilates classes. Designed to be as flattering as they are functional, the leggings are touted as having a seamless, smoothing and sculpting look. Plus, they’re available in a range of stylish, neutral tones.

Chelsea Peers Santa snowball print family pyjama set: Was £45, now £22.50, Chelseapeers.com

( Chelsea Peers )

With a vintage style Santa print that captures the nostalgia of Christmas, these Chelsea Peers PJs would make a much-loved Christmas Eve set, or present under the tree. Known for its super-soft fabric, iconic prints and sustainable methods, Chelsea Peers’ PJs made their way into our round-up of the best women’s pyjama brands. Now, for Black Friday, this set (and many others) is 50 per cent off. Plus, you can get some for the whole family – there are options for men, kids, babies, maternity and even your four-legged best friend.

Laura Vann gaia torque necklace: Was £388.50, now £271.95, Lauravann.co.uk

( Laura Vann )

Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to an investment piece that you’ll love for years to come. So when we spotted 30 per cent off at Laura Vann, we knew it was an offer too good to miss. Named as one of the best online jewellery brands by global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor, British designer Laura Vann specialises in jewellery inspired by Art Deco pieces. Megan Markle has been spotted wearing a pair of earrings from the brand, but this torque necklace, with Channel-set white topaz baguette-cut stones and a round-cut white topaz, is at the top of our wishlist.

Lululemon align high rise pant: Was £88, now £49, Lululemon.co.uk

( Lululemon )

If you’re searching for a bright pair of leggings, look no further than this Lululemon deal. The high-rise leggings in this hot pink shade have an unmissable £39 off right now. This exact style made it into our round-up of best yoga leggings, so it’s a saving you can trust. Fitness editor Emilie Lavinia praised the leggings for being a “brilliant all-rounder that do a great job of wicking sweat away.”

Emporio Armani sea explorer men's green dial & stainless steel bracelet watch: Was £439, now £259, Ernestjones.com

( Emporio Armani )

Unless you're looking for something that's more of a fashion statement than a functional timepiece, it's customary for watches to have high price tags. This Emporio Armani pick balances design and performance with ease, and if you're a keen swimmer, it has a water resistance of up to 200m. When fashion expert Peter Bevan got up close and personal with the device (in its blue colourway) for his guide to the best men's watches, he described it as "a masculine timepiece that’s good for guys who want to make a horological statement." And now it's reduced by a generous £180 at Ernest Jones.

Zara jacket with detachable faux fur collar: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

The faux fur detailing on this coat elevates it beyond your simple leather jacket. While I’ve not tested this exact design, it looks like the perfect winter staple, whether styled with jeans or thrown over an LBD. Right now, you can save £15.

Read more: Best deals in Zara’s Black Friday sale

Stripe & Stare high rise knicker four pack: Was £50, now £30, Stripeandstare.com

( Stripe & Stare )

Who doesn’t want to find comfy, great quality undies under the tree at Christmas? Stripe & Stare has a reputation for naturally soft and smooth knickers, and PJs, thanks to a blend of tencel modal fibres. Now, for Black Friday, there’s up to 50 per cent off across the site. This four pack of knickers are designed with a cut that stays put. Get yours while they have 40 per cent off.

Monica Vinader mini gold huggies: Was £50, now £32.50, Monicavinader.com

( Monica Vinader )

Known for its timeless and well-crafted pieces, Monica Vinader is offering up to 50 per cent off in its Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for something classic and wearable, I'd suggest opting for this pair of huggie earrings. Discounted by 30 per cent, the delicate hoops are subtly textured and made from 18 carat gold vermeil – the perfect everyday style.

Rise & Fall merino cashmere high-neck jumper: Was £175, now £140, Riseandfall.co

( Rise & Fall )

This stylish jumper earned a spot in senior writer Daisy’s review of the best cashmere jumpers. Now, it’s reduced by 20 per cent in Rise & Fall’s Black Friday sale. “When it comes to cashmere, this high-neck jumper is a capsule wardrobe hero,” she said. “Made from 70 per cent merino wool and 30 per cent cashmere, the jumper has just the right amount of thickness and weight, without compromising on softness and comfort (just remember it’s cool hand wash only).” With its slightly oversized roll neck, exaggerated ribbed cuffs and hem, she said “the fit is faultless”.

Best kids’ toys deals to know for Black Friday

As a parent, I know how quickly December sneaks up, so Black Friday really is the perfect time to get a head start on Christmas shopping. Every year, the sales event brings some of the biggest savings on kids’ favourites, with popular brands such as Lego, Tonies, Magna-Tiles, Hot Wheels, and Squishmallows offering major discounts. The IndyBest team is rounding up the top deals on must-have toys and games that are perfect for ticking off Christmas lists and avoiding that last-minute shopping panic. Sarah Jones, assistant IndyBest editor

Tonies Toniebox 2 starter bundle: Was £189.93, now £131.99, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

( Tonies )

A favourite among parents for screen-free listening fun, the new Toniebox 2 is on sale this Black Friday. This bundle enables you to choose from a range of fresh new colours, and you also get six Tonies figures to start your little one’s listening adventure. Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.” She added that it’s a gift that’s “built to last” and will “help keep your baby entertained well into their childhood”.

Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus adventure: Was £44.99, now £30.99, Very.co.uk

( Lego )

Looking for Black Friday deals on Lego this November? With a new Harry Potter series on the horizon, this Knight Bus model will be sure to add a spark of magic this Christmas. The set is reduced by more than 30 per cent and, when parenting expert Sarah Dawson and her son reviewed the kit in her guide to the best gifts for nine-year-olds, she dubbed it the best gift overall. The 499-piece build was tricky enough to hold her son's attention but "straightforward enough for all levels of Lego enthusiasts to enjoy".

Barbie dreamhouse doll playset: Was £164.99, now £136.99, Very.co.uk

( Very )

Calling all Barbie fans, you can get your hands on Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse at a discount thanks to Very. The house, which was launched alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie, comes with three storeys to explore and is brimming with charming play areas like a kitchen, pool and bedroom. Plus, it comes with more than 75 accessories, including a pet puppy – adorable.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday sales will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday (1 December).

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Often, popular products, such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, are reduced to their lowest price ever, making it an ideal time to save on bestsellers.

How to avoid fake deals

Black Friday is a good time to snap up discounts on items that you’ve been planning to buy for a while, but it pays to do your research. While there are plenty of bargains on offer, some deals are not as generous as they seem at first. The prices of electric toothbrushes, for example, fluctuate throughout the year, often swinging between full price and half price from week to week. A half-price toothbrush deal on Black Friday might be closer to its normal price than it appears.

I’d generally recommend checking the usual price of a product with online price-checking tools such as Camelcamelcamel (for Amazon products) or PriceRunner. I’d also suggest comparing prices across multiple retailers before jumping on the first Black Friday or Cyber Monday offer you see.

Here at IndyBest, we keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can spot a decent deal from a dud. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday guides for top offers on tried-and-tested products. For more guidance on how to spot the best deals, see our Black Friday tips.

How we selected the best Black Friday deals

When it comes to finding the best deals, we don't just take the retailer's word for it. Once we've spotted an offer, we use price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy, PriceRunner or Camelcamelcamel to check how much the item usually costs.

Then, we look at how much the product costs at competing retailers, to bring you the best possible offer. If the price is the same at other retailers, we may look at which retailer has the best perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals

The IndyBest reviews experts track the price of popular products year-round. We’ve covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from phones and laptops to beauty products, mattresses, air fryers and toys. We wouldn’t recommend a product just because it’s cheap – instead, we feature deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or that come from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Count down to Christmas with our beauty writer’s pick of the best beauty advent calendars for 2025