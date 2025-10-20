The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
18 best Christmas gifts for babies and newborns: Fun and educational present ideas
Help stimulate baby’s development with top-rated gifts this Christmas
Whether you’re shopping for your own kids or someone else’s, it can be tricky to find a present that ticks the safe, practical, fun and age-appropriate boxes for little ones. But fear not, as, after putting myriad products to the test, I’m here to bring you my pick of the best Christmas gifts for babies.
From adorable keepsakes for newborns to sensory toys that can spark curiosity in any baby, there are plenty of options out there. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly stocking fillers or durable toys that can stand the test of time, I’ve got you covered.
My top choice is the Toniebox 2 (£99.99, Boots.com), which stands out as an investment piece, evolving from a source of soothing lullabies in the early days to a storyteller packed with their favourite characters as your child grows.
However, if the Toniebox doesn’t take your fancy, I’ve rounded up plenty of other great gifts and toys (across a range of price points) that impressed during testing. Keep scrolling for more festive gift inspiration.
How I tested
I tested a wide spectrum of gifts, including toys, clothing, keepsakes and more. As such, testing considerations varied from item to item but, broadly speaking, the following factors were assessed…
- Safety and suitability: Every item was checked for age-appropriate design and adherence to baby product safety standards.
- Quality and durability: I looked at how well each gift was made, from stitching and finishes on clothing to sturdiness in toys, ensuring they could withstand regular use.
- Developmental value: For toys and sensory products, I considered how they can support motor skills, curiosity and early learning.
- Joy factor: Above all else, I judged how engaging, delightful or meaningful each gift would be for babies and their families.
1Tonies Toniebox 2
- Best: Christmas gift for babies overall
- Suitable from: 12 months
- Batteries required: No, USB-C cable for charging is included
- Why we love it
- Great longevity
- Handy for soothing babies at bedtime
- Acts as a night light and includes a sunrise alarm
- Take note
- Tonies figure are sold separately
- Pricey
New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime. It’s a gift that’s built to last and will certainly help keep your baby entertained well into their childhood.
Setup is easy – simply charge the box with the enclosed cable, download the app and you’re ready to go. Once the box is ready for use, pop one of the Tonies figures on top to start playing stories, songs and music. The sound quality is fantastic, and I like how the device can double as a comforting night light. It can also be used as a gentle sunrise alarm, which might prove handy when your child is older.
There’s a huge selection of stories to choose from: think Julia Donaldson characters, modern favourites such as CoComelon, iconic classics such as Peter Rabbit and more. Freebies such as the original Sleepy Friends songs are also available. In addition to all that, Creative-Tonies enable you to record your own stories and messages.
2John Lewis baby bear quilted cordurory hat and mittens set
- Best: Budget Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: Sizes start at 0-3 months
- Batteries required: N/A
- Why we love it
- Low-cost and guaranteed use during cold weather
- Super soft and cosy
- Neutral colour
- Take note
- Mittens aren’t connected, so could be easy to lose
For a thoughtful gift that’s both practical and affordable, John Lewis’s hat and mitten set is hard to beat. I liked the combination of cosy functionality with just the right amount of cuteness – the little bear ears give the hat instant “aww” factor, while the matching mittens will keep tiny hands toasty when out and about.
The pleasingly neutral tan shade is stylish and versatile, making it easy to pair with any winter outfit. Soft, wearable and guaranteed to be used all winter, this is a budget-friendly Christmas gift for babies for which parents will genuinely thank you.
3Little Dutch multi-activity baby walker
- Best: Christmas gift for babies on the move
- Suitable from: 12 months
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Great for budding walkers
- Range of built-in activities to encourage development of fine-motor skills
- Take note
- Construction required
Whether or not they’ve already taken their first steps, if your baby is likely to soon be on the move, this wooden walker makes for a thoughtful gift. I found it quick to assemble and loved the beautiful design, with its pastel colour palette. Each of the two available themes (fairy garden and forest friends) are intricately detailed.
Beyond supporting early walking, it’s packed with clever extras to keep little ones engaged and entertained, from twistable beads to turnable cogs and more – all helping to build those all-important fine motor skills.
4Cuddle + Kind baby animal collection, Hannah the bunny, large
- Best: Charitable Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: 12 months
- Batteries required: N/A
- Why we love it
- Meals donated to children in need for every teddy sold
- Range of animals to choose from
- Take note
- Watch out for the occasional loose thread
- Expensive but different sizes and price points are available
Paddington isn’t the only bear who has his origins in Peru: Cuddle + Kind’s adorable teddies are made there, too. For those wanting a gift that gives back, the brand’s exquisite cuddly animals are hard to beat: for every sale made, between five and 10 meals are donated to children in need around the world. I tested the large Hannah the bunny and was genuinely impressed by the craftsmanship – every stitch was neat, every detail perfectly finished, yet she still felt soft and huggable.
I loved how the doll combines ethical values with heirloom quality, making it a Christmas present that feels as meaningful as it is beautiful. Hannah is certainly an investment, but other teddies are available within the collection, with prices starting from £39.95.
5The White Company organic cotton 12 Days of Christmas sleepsuit
- Best: Sleepwear Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: Birth
- Batteries required: N/A
- Why we love it
- Cute and cosy festive sleepsuit
- Made from 100 per cent organic cotton
- Take note
- Footless and designed with buttons rather than poppers
Your little one will get plenty of wear out of this sumptuously soft sleepsuit over the holidays. Red piping detail around the neck, chest and cuffs give the impression of pyjamas but this is actually an all-in-one, complete with dainty illustrations from the classic Christmas song.
Made from 100 per cent organic cotton and designed with buttons rather than poppers, it washed well during testing, which is always a win when it comes to PJs for babies.
6Blossom Farm Martha Moo jumbo activity sensory toy
- Best: Sensory Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: Birth
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Fantastic sensory toy with lots of sounds, colours and textures
- Large, easy-grip cuddly toy
- Take note
- Better suited to older babies who can make the most of the range of features
If you thought you were busy, wait until you meet Martha Moo – a multitasking marvel of bovine brilliance. Suitable from birth, she’s packed with sensory details, from bold colours and varied textures to playful crinkles and sounds.
I loved the clever extras, like her mirrored hoof and built-in teething ring, which will keep little hands and mouths happily occupied. While safe for newborns, I think Martha really shines for slightly older babies, who can enjoy both her cuddly design and her sense-stimulating features. She’s also available as a pram or squeaker toy if you’re looking for something cheaper and smaller.
7Mushie toy giftbox
- Best: Gift set for babies
- Suitable from: 10 months
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Range of playtime classics in one neat gift box
- Take note
- Designed for older babies but can make great nursery decorations until your child is old enough to play with them
Mushie’s classic gift set is a beautifully curated bundle of baby play essentials. Inside, you’ll find a ring tower, stackable cups and a quintet of boats that can double as bath toys.
I loved the Scandi-inspired colours, which are refreshingly cool in a sea of rainbow brights. Until your baby is ready to explore them fully, the pieces can also make stylish, decorative additions to their nursery.
8JellyCat bashful luxe bunny, scarlett
- Best: Soft toy for babies
- Suitable from: Birth
- Batteries required: N/A
- Why we love it
- A long-lasting teddy that little ones can love for years to come
- Take note
- Prone to hopping out of stock due to popularity
Jellycat is arguably the hottest soft toy brand out there, with kids and adults alike clamouring for its adorable teddies. Hailing from the label’s hugely popular Bashful Bunny range, Scarlett is the perfect choice for festive gifting, thanks to her bright red fur and sparkling pink nose.
I found the bunny to be soft and fluffy to the touch, and my baby seemed very happy to snuggle up with her at nap time. Suitable from birth, Scarlett can be machine-washed at 30C – just don’t tumble-dry her.
9Jojo Maman Bebe burgundy red two-piece Christmas Fair Isle jumper and leggings set
- Best: Best clothing gift for babies
- Suitable from: Available from 0-3 months to 2-3 years
- Batteries required: N/A
- Why we love it
- Gorgeous seasonal outfit
- Three different patterns to pick from
- Take note
- Contains wool and cashmere
- Takes a little while to dry
Snuggly knitwear is a seasonal essential for little ones, and Jojo Maman Bebe has a wide range of cosy pieces designed to delight babies and their parents. Case in point: this gorgeous two-piece jumper and leggings set is available in three gorgeous patterns.
I found it to be super soft – it’s made from a mix of viscose, nylon, wool and cashmere – and it washed well during testing, though it took a little while to dry fully.
10Mamas & Papas 2025 Christmas bauble
- Best: Keepsake Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: N/A
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Great for adding to a baby’s memory box or a Christmas tree year after year
- Take note
- You may want to gift this one pre-Christmas, so there’s time for it to be admired on the tree
Not every great baby gift has to be a toy – sometimes the most meaningful presents are the ones that last. This hand-painted keepsake bauble from Mamas & Papas is a perfect way to mark a little one’s first Christmas.
I loved the hand-painted “My First Christmas 2025” lettering, which, paired with the charming seasonal illustrations, gives the bauble a timeless appeal. Available in festive red or soft cream, and presented in a beautiful gift box, it feels truly special. Whether added to the tree each year or to a memory box, it’s a keepsake parents will treasure.
11Axel Books my baby's very first collection 15 book set
- Best: Stocking filler for babies
- Suitable from: Birth
- Batteries required: N/A
- Why we love it
- Spans everything from animals and colours to numbers and first words
- Books perfectly sized for little hands
The benefits of introducing books to a child early on are endless, and this vibrant collection is a brilliant way to spark a life-long love of reading. Containing 15 eye-catching titles, the set covers everything from animals and transport to numbers and colours (and more), giving babies plenty to explore.
Despite being in a range of different sizes, the books are all perfect for little hands to hold. Whether as a first library or to add to an existing shelf, this set feels fun and educational, and is great for splitting into multiple gifts, making it a wonderful addition to Christmas stockings.
12 Little Tikes stand 'n dance starfish
- Best: Musical Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: 9 months
- Batteries required: Yes (included)
- Why we love it
- Great for older babies, whether they’re walking or not
- Encourages little ones to explore music and sounds
- Take note
- A bit of assembly required
A little bit of construction is needed to bring this dancing starfish to life but, once built, it quickly becomes a hub of under-the-sea musical fun. I liked the combination of features: chunky piano-style buttons for music and lights that flash around the toy, as well as a sturdy spiral ramp down which babies can roll balls, keeping both pre-walkers and toddlers entertained.
The lights, sounds and movement create plenty of sensory appeal, while the quirky design feels fresh. I’m also pleased to report that the noises it makes don’t grate on the ears – always an important consideration.
13Etta Loves x Walala Studio wooden puzzle board
- Best: Wooden toy for babies
- Suitable from: 12 months
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Striking, colourful design
- Chunky pieces are easy for small hands to hold
- Take note
- Higher price point than a standard baby puzzle
This wooden jigsaw is more than just a puzzle – it’s cleverly designed to build fine motor skills while offering a sensory twist, with striking patterns hidden beneath each piece. I loved the colourful design, which feels playful yet stylish enough to leave out on display. The chunky pieces are cut into interesting shapes and are ideally sized for little hands to grasp.
At £25, it may feel like a splurge, but the combination of scientific design, high-quality craftsmanship and genuine developmental value makes it a gift that feels worth the investment.
14Kokoso coconut and lavender baby collection
- Best: Pampering gift for babies
- Suitable from: Birth
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Organically made and delicately scented
- Take note
- You may want to opt for a fragrance-free gift set for younger babies
I’d first discovered Kokoso when its coconut oil–based products worked wonders on my older daughter’s baby acne and dry skin. So I was thrilled to find the UK-based brand now offers a carefully curated and beautifully packaged gift set, featuring some of its most popular creations.
The baby lotion made flaky patches on my six-week-old daughter’s forehead disappear, while the balm stick is a brilliant on-the-go fix for dry spots. All the skincare products are beautifully scented, without being overwhelming, while the hair brush and bath sponge are thoughtful extras.
15Vtech discovery zebra laptop
- Best: Tech toy for babies
- Suitable from: 3 months
- Batteries required: Yes
- Why we love it
- Great way to start introducing shapes, colours and numbers
- Features elements designed to stimulate coordination and develop fine motor skills
- Take note
- Suitable from three months but older babies will get more benefit
If you’re looking for something that offers all the fun of a tech gift without racking up the screen time, VTech’s brand-new discovery zebra laptop is a smart choice. I loved its colourful display and the mix of interactive features – from rollers to poppers to chunky buttons – which are all designed to build coordination and develop fine motor skills.
Younger babies will enjoy the cheerful tunes and sound effects, while older ones will get more from the hands-on play. Bright, durable and endlessly engaging, it’s a toy that can keep little minds whirring for all the right reasons.
16Lovevery 0-12 months play kit subscription
- Best: Subscription gift for babies
- Suitable from: Birth; there are six play kits available in total for the 0-12 months age group
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Regular delivery of products designed to stimulate your baby’s developing brain
- Focus on stage-based play
- Can cancel at any time
- Take note
- Expensive
For a gift that keeps on giving, Lovevery’s play kit subscription is a standout choice. Delivered every two to three months during baby’s first year (and with the option to continue until a child is four years old), each box is filled with toys designed to nurture brain development and encourage play.
I tested the charmer play kit, which is aimed at three- to four-month-olds and comes packed with sensory toys. My baby was a fraction younger than the suggested age range at the time of testing but she was hypnotised by the contents, which included a mesmerising mirror, a bell, a rattle, a crinkly sensory mitten and more. Delivered in a beautiful gift box, it feels like a present for both children and parents.
17Early Learning Centre lights and sounds buggy driver
- Best: Gift for outdoor play
- Suitable from: 6 months
- Batteries required: Yes
- Why we love it
- Great for making pram trips more exciting
- Keeps senses stimulated with lights and sounds
- Take note
- Might feel a bit bulky depending on your pram
Channelling Maggie from the opening credits of The Simpsons, this toy is perfect for keeping babies entertained on the go. It attaches easily to most prams and, once fitted with two AA batteries, lights up and plays sounds to stimulate little minds.
Even without the batteries, I think it makes an engaging addition to any pram – the steerable wheel, mirrors and chaotically bold colour scheme were certainly enough to capture my baby’s attention when I showed them to her, and she’s not even six months old yet. Available in pink or red, this is a fun gift that promises to turn everyday outings into mini adventures.
18Mamas & Papas jersey check pyjamas
- Best: Personalised Christmas gift for babies
- Suitable from: 3 months
- Batteries required: No
- Why we love it
- Option to personalise with the name of the recipient (additional £6.50)
- Classic gender-neutral pattern and cosy design
- Take note
- Newborn size not available: first available size is 3-6 months
These classic checked pyjamas make a gorgeous gift for babies, striking the perfect balance between timeless festive charm and year-round wearability. The red-and-cream pattern feels seasonal without being too twee, while the 100 per cent cotton fabric is soft, breathable and ideal for layering under cosy sleeping bags.
I also liked that you have the option to personalise them with a name (up to 12 characters can be stitched) on the chest area, which instantly transforms the pyjamas into a keepsake. Timeless, practical and with that extra-special touch, what’s not to love?
What is the best Christmas gift for babies?
Choosing a Christmas present can feel like a balancing act – you want something special that marks the occasion, but also something that’s practical enough to be genuinely used and enjoyed. The best Christmas gifts for babies strike that balance beautifully.
For longevity, the Toniebox 2 stands out as an investment piece, evolving from a source of soothing lullabies in the early days to a storyteller packed with their favourite characters as your child grows. As such, it’s my top pick in this list. Equally, educational toys such as the Etta Loves wooden puzzle or the multitasking Martha Moo combine fun with developmental value, building motor skills and sparking sensory play.
Finally, classic children’s toys – such as the Little Dutch walker and Mushie gift set – are perfect for encouraging play and sparking joy in both recipients and their parents.
