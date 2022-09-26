Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Autumn is the ideal time to invest in a new pair of wellies for your child. Our unpredictable UK climate means wet days can appear from nowhere, and having a decent pair of waterproof shoes to hand can make all the difference to everyone’s enjoyment of the great outdoors.

Long gone are the days when wellies just came in a few different colours. There are so many fun designs now that should banish any reluctance to wear a pair.

Wellies are usually available from size EUR 20 and up – simply because any smaller and little legs can find them too heavy to enjoy wearing. If your little one is ready to splash about in the rain but does’t yet fit standard wellies, something like the Bobux Paddington boots, available from size EUR 18, are a great early option.

It goes without saying that all the wellies tested here are 100% waterproof.

How we tested

Torrential and sudden rain at the beginning of September created the ideal climate for testing these wellies, and our four-year-old and six-year-old testers put them through their paces in our local park, where there are shaded wooded areas with lots of mud, as well as tarmac paths with lots of puddles.

We not only tested them while running, climbing and splashing, but also getting them on and off, to see if kids could do it easily and independently.

The best kids’ wellies for 2022 are: