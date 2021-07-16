11 best kids’ puddle suits that are warm, waterproof and windproof

Having learnt the hard way – rain dripping into wellies and soaking socks and puddle splashes drenching leggings right at the beginning of an outdoor excursion – we’ve realised that when the sun has not got its hat on (which is most of the time in the UK) parents need a puddle suit on hand.

The primary concern is of course waterproofing your kid and their clothes – you want something that will truly stand up to water.

With the items we tested, we didn’t want to see leakage because worse than your child getting soaked to the skin is thinking you’ve made provisions against them getting soaked to the skin and being wrong.

Suits with taped seams are always a good bet and those with foot stirrups also work nicely.

We paid close attention to how tight cuffs were – and how easily adjustable they were.

Look at waterproof ratings too. Standard is about 5,000mm but this means rainproof rather than waterproof. A decent, proper waterproof rating is between 10,000-15,000 and items with this rating should not be letting any water in.

We also looked carefully at fit: puddle suits should seem oversized with plenty of space for layering underneath.

Protection against wind and cold was also considered – from fleece linings to hoods with chin straps we wanted to make sure each piece brought plenty to the table.

In terms of eco consciousness, we made sure to include brands which are actively working towards more earth-friendly products.

We noticed that a few brands had started actively encouraging hand-me-down culture with both instructions to pass the garment on once outgrown and space for three or four names to be written in the labels, which is definitely something we can get behind.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Fleece lined all in one Beautifully made by a company dedicated to providing outdoor comfort for youngsters, this all-in-one with fleecy lining does tick all boxes. We are huge fans of the nautical “sailor” design because it’s timeless, classic and unisex. The middle is elasticated and the hood is detachable making it easy to modify depending on weather and activity. You couldn’t say it’s lightweight – there’s a substance to it that comes from the thick rubber and fluffy fleece but it still manages to be easy to move in and most importantly keep damp at bay. It is also built to last. This performed so well over a long afternoon which involved murky puddles, light showers and even a paddle in a stream. Buy now £ 25 , Wet Wednesdays {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} K SOGN playsuit This is the one for serious outdoor pursuits – families who think nothing of winter camping, say. The neon pink and navy accents on “millennial” pink felt contemporary and fresh – and all the detailing spoke to quality and thought – see the detachable rubber foot stirrups with neon pink buttons. This is one of those pieces that every single detail is beautifully executed with care and quality – you only need to feel it in your hands to suspect it’s worth the price tag, and when it’s worn you know it is. It also has an eco-friendly durable water repellent, which is better for the environment and boasts taped welded seams. It is not fleece lined so you won’t get that initial cosy comfort offered by some suits but it’s less clothing and more finely tuned machine, our five-year-old tester felt nothing but freedom as she zipped around in the middle of Storm Francis. Buy now £ 110 , Heily Hansen {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Waterproof kids' overalls Head to toe banana yellow with reflective strips across the legs? Yes please to this jolly puddle suit which will keep the atmosphere sunny in any weather. The suit itself felt soft, smooth and really tactile – rubber to the touch so water literally runs off it. Fully taped seams, it’s windproof, waterproof – and the hood has a chin strap to keep little heads warm. Our little tester fell over in a rather large puddle while wearing this and we realised the significance of the phrase “water off a duck’s back”. Buy now £ 70 , Polan O. Pyret {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eco splash all-in-one We love the jolly raindrop design which fully leans in to inclement days. We really appreciated the zipper which went all the way down the right leg which made it easier to put on and take off. The detachable foot stirrups are such a good idea – in our experience some children love them and others find them a massive inconvenience. Made from recycled plastic bottles, this suit is eco conscious. It is also cleverly designed with 40gm insulation which makes it warm and yet it gives the appearance of being lightweight. Its exterior also has a durable water repellent coating which means water vapour can come through but not the water itself. This means the suit manages to be breathable and waterproof (thanks to taped seams) at the same time. In fact, it is so waterproof it’s passed a hydrostatic pressure test to a rating of 5000mm – meaning it’s very waterproof indeed. We found this came up big in terms of sizing – which is exactly what you want for layering options and growth spurts. Buy now £ 50 , Muddy Puddles {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Navy star puddle suit Lightweight and fun, we think this is perfect for drizzly days in the park. It’s roomy and soft with plenty of give for woolly jumpers and chunky wellies. It is unlined so layering up is essential for colder days. It’s not going to stand up against puddle suits made by brands dedicated to waterproof clothing but you wouldn’t expect it to at this price. A decent puddle suit. Buy now £ 25 , Next {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arno softshell suit You might think it’s impossible or ridiculous to call a puddle suit chic but we beg to differ when looking at this one: every last detail was smart including the leather zip tags! The fit was slightly slimmer and smaller than the others – all of which without exception looked utterly vast. The interior is a ribbed cotton which is so soft and luxurious against young skin – and makes the suit lovely and breathable as well as being wind proof and with a good waterproof rating of 8000mm. Buy now £ 60.40 , Minature {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rain or shine suit First, the pattern is ridiculously cute: nothing says blustery days in Britain like highland cattle. But there’s more to this packaway rain suit than aesthetics. It's eco conscious as it's made from recycled polyester, this is weatherproof – with a waterproof rating of 3000mm, has taped seams and snug elasticated cuffs. This doesn’t feel waterproof – it feels like soft cotton – but it is in fact coated in an invisible but effective water-repellent finish. The foot stirrups could be removed and adjusted for fit . We were also impressed with the reflective detailing which is much needed for dark winter days when the clouds roll in and visibility is poor. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this charming suit. Buy now £ 36 , Frugi {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Toddler waterproof fleece lined suit The peacock green of this suit, which can be bought lined or unlined with fleece – is really smart. The hood’s shape and size can be adjusted with Velcro which is such a clever touch – no more caps dipping across little faces or the unappealing choice between hood entirely over the face or not on at all. We loved the big side pockets, perfect for conkers it turns out and the roominess of the arms and legs, the cuffs of which can be adjusted by Velcro. We found this to be surprisingly helpful, like we were wrapping our little one up with the perfect fit. A lovely puddle suit that did the job beautifully – withstanding a heavy shower and a field of very tall wet grass. Buy now £ 32.50 , Hippy Chick {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Duck waterproof all-in-one A human rubber duck? This is what we had on our hands when our little one was toggled in this bright yellow beauty complete with an orange bill for the hood’s peak. It introduced an element of jolly dress up into a dreary day – and just you wait for all the “omg cute!” compliments you’ll have from strangers. But quite aside from being an aesthetic win, this suit is a hard little worker, too. It has two zips down the front to make for super easy dressing/undressing, has bonded seams and stirrups. Buy now £ 36 , Jojo Maman Bebe {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kuling leopard recycled rain set Like much of the Kuling range, this set of head to toe leopard print set is something adults covet for themselves. While serving as an all in one it’s actually a two piece, which means top and bottom can be used independent of one another if required, which will prove so useful. The bottoms are super high-waisted dungarees. It’s made from recycled PET bottles and boasts a fluorocarbon-free water- and dirt-repellent bionic finish as well as reflective accents to ensure visibility on gloomy days. It has a decent waterproof rating of 8000mm thanks to welded seams and the bionic finish. It is also machine washable – music to our ears. And if animal print isn’t your little one’s bag, there are some more subtle colourways too. Buy now £ 42 , Alex and Alexa {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hard shell baby jumpsuit Durable rubbed boot straps with a cosy fabric interior to the hood and tight elastic on the cuffs – from the word go this suit means business. Its fabric, which is soft, lightweight and recycled, uses a bionic finish which is based on an eco-friendly fluorine free recipe. The zip going all the way down one leg proved a great help when it came to taking off and putting on and appreciated how easily and neatly it could be stowed away. We also loved the gorgeous understated green tone. Buy now £ 120 , Alex and Alexa {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Kids’ puddle suits Wet Wednesdays all in one is sturdy, jolly, waterproof and easy on the wallet.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.