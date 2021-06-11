9 best kids’ wellies that keep feet dry while puddle jumping

Everyone knows Brits are obsessed with the weather – when we’re not talking about it, the chances are we’ve dressed inappropriately, caught out by its relentless unpredictability.

One thing is for sure: there will be rain regardless of season. As a result, every child needs a decent pair of wellies that allow them to be comfortable, warm and dry when outside,

When searching for the very best wellie boots, we were looking for those that were waterproof, offered the most comfort and durability, and looked good.

As always, we were mindful of pricing, given that children’s feet seem to grow a size in the blink of an eye, while also appreciating that growing feet need to be looked after and supported as much as possible which often comes with a larger price tag.

An additional extra we kept an eye out for was the safety features, such as reflective detailing, including strips or patches.

Hunter Boots kids classic wellington boots These are a classic boot that will stand the test of time aesthetically. We love the red – somewhere in between post box and cherry – and finished in a soft matte. But if your palette would prefer something else there are other options to browse. The quality is evident from the moment you hold these boots; it's not hard to see exactly why Hunter has been so popular for over 50 years. We found these true to size – the nine was a proper nine. There was decent grip on the sole, which is relatively flat – and the design is narrow and sleek, but with plenty of grip thanks to the specially developed tread. The cotton lining was comfortable, and the boots felt light – our four-year-old tester's nimbleness wasn't compromised in the slightest with these on her feet. Kuling brown dots Caracas rain boots With a pattern of Bambi's coat of white droplets on chocolate brown, these are unusual and as chic as wellies can be. The sole is tough, thick and has a rough tread, but they don't feel clumpy – just robust. The welded seam and the bonded lining make them waterproof, windproof and particularly cosy. Jojo Maman Bebe ankle wellies Some kids find long wellies a real struggle as they can be cumbersome and restrictive when it comes to fast-paced outdoor fun. Enter Jojo Maman Bebe's ankle wellies. This version, with elastic side panels, are easy to pull on and take off, are super-flexible, boast ridged soles, and are waterproof – making them ideal for jumping in muddy puddles on rainy days. We can see exactly why these are best sellers. Polarn O. Pyret stripe wellies This chunky sole means business; there'll be no getting stuck in the mud for any little one wearing these striped charmers. Despite the thick soles, according to our four-year-old tester, these are fairly light and easy to move in. We really appreciated the reflective pieces on the back of each boot – a clever safety feature for gloomy winter days in Britain. Joules roll up wellies As the name suggests, these wellies can be easily stowed away in their own little bag – perfect for school, travel or homes with limited storage space. Made from natural rubber, these long wellies are soft to the touch and feel lighter than other similar looking boots. That said, they are durable and completely waterproof with a sturdy but gently ridged sole. There is also a reflective strip down the back length of each boot to increase a child's visibility on dark days and nights. It was almost a shame that our tester made them so muddy you could barely see any stars when she'd finished with them. But they withstood the mud and water as any good rain boot should. Blade & Rose Scottie dog wellies Perhaps the last word in cute, Blade & Rose's wellingtons are so easy on the eye that you'll never want your little one to grow out of them. The laces, which are just decorative, add an old-fashioned facet to the cheerful polka dot and canine design. Available in sizes up to seven, these wellies are fleece-lined for warmth and comfort, not to mention a slightly squashy insole. The soles have plenty of grip, which makes them perfect for intrepid toddlers. Our three-year-old tester was reluctant to take them off – a good sign if ever we saw one. Bobux Paddington boot Resembling more of a smart Chelsea boot than a wellington, these soft leather beauties have a glossy finish that makes them ultra-waterproof – wearers can submerge their feet in water for hours and remain warm and dry. Inside, the lining consists of merino wool for luxurious comfort and the boot has been designed with experts in foot health so that they support growing feet. They really are almost impossibly thoughtful and clever boots. We opted for rose gold but there are a range of other colours available, and almost best of all – they are scuff-proof. The zips make for easy dressing and removal.

Next glitter wellies An absolute bargain, these are bright, jolly and keep feet dry no matter what the weather. Be ready for "wow look at your wellies!" comments everywhere you go. We recommend opting for a size up and popping thick socks on your little one for extra insulation. Price is based on size and range from £8 to £10.

Reima kids' rain boot leapster Part rubber, part neoprene, these are a comfortable, flexible and warm pair of boots, and the cotton lining means they're soft and cosy too. We particularly loved the understated grown-up aesthetic. These did a great job of withstanding a rainy autumnal walk complete with long wet grass and shallow puddles. Buy now £ 37 , Reima {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

