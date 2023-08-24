Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Summer is in full swing, and, as parents, we naturally want to encourage our children to spend more time in the great outdoors instead of staring at screens. While we may have dreams of our toddler becoming our gardening assistant or sitting contentedly reading a book in the shade, in reality, pre-schoolers need much more stimulation than that.

Without the need of blowing up a bouncy castle, filling a paddling pool with bucket-loads of tepid water, or spending a small fortune on a trampoline, let us introduce a soon-to-be garden favourite: the sand and water play table.

Available in an array of different styles and themes, these toys are not only extremely fun for little ones to play with, they also help to develop some key skills. From spinning wheels, navigating pumps, turning on taps, raking up sand, and creating waterfalls, they all contribute to improving fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also introduces young ones to the notion of cause and effect, problem-solving and allowing them to let their imaginations run wild.

Predominantly, play tables are recommended for use for children aged around 18-months plus but, because they have such universal appeal, they’re likely to entertain throughout the preschool years – choose the right one and it’ll be a worthwhile garden centrepiece for many summers to come.

How we tested

With the help of our little testers we looked at a range of sand and water play tables. We considered the playability, with waterfall towers and spinning wheels placed in high regard, and the accessories included – after all, a plastic sailing boat goes a long way when it comes to gaining favour.

We also took into account whether the tables offered both sand and water play with separate compartments for each or if they had to be played with independently. Special features such as blackboard facilities and colouring table options gained bonus points, too. In a predominantly plastic market, thanks to its waterproof nature, wooden options were a welcome sight for sleep-deprived eyes. Keep reading to find out which ones had the biggest fun factor.

The best sand and water play tables for 2023 are: