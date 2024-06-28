10 best paddling pools to keep the kids cool and entertained this summer

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

With this summer’s weather proving rather unpredictable, you’ll want to be prepped and ready for whatever the season sends your way. When it comes to keeping kids cool while encouraging them to play outdoors, only the best paddling pools will do, and we’ve rounded up our pick of the fun-packed pools to know – some are big enough for adults to enjoy, too.

Most kids love water play, and there’s a strong chance little ones will be just as keen to jump in the paddling pool when it’s cloudy and grey as they would when the sun makes an appearance (be sure to keep topping up their sunscreen).

Splashing around in the paddling pool makes for a great screen-free activity that gets kids running around and burning off their energy, while also building water confidence (goggles at the ready).

From cute baby and toddler pools to giant inflatable activity centres kitted out with slides and fountains, there are some great paddling pools out there, which can make it hard to know which one to buy. Some have inflatable backrests, sun shades and cup holders, others have bright and funky designs. Some paddling pools pop up and others need to be inflated. All of this needs to be taken into consideration.

To help you find the best paddling pool to suit your needs, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of different-sized paddling pools, to cater for homes with balconies and small patios as well as those with a garden.

How we tested

Each paddling pool was tested for a week. We assessed their popularity by tallying up how often they were played with during the testing period. To judge capacity, we involved testers aged eight, six, four and two, who all splashed about in the pools, to see how they fared. We also asked the children to voice their opinions on the pools’ designs and features.

When working out which ones we preferred the most, we took into consideration how easy they were to put up, fill and drain. Price was also a factor – you can spend anything from £10 to more than £700, so, we looked at what the most expensive ones offered, to see if the splurge would be justified. Keep reading to find out which ones made a splash.

The best paddling pools for 2024 are: