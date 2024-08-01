Jump to content
15 best children’s non-fiction books to inspire your little bookworm

From illustrated guides to interactive texts, these non-fiction titles can help spark children’s interests

Lucy Cotterill
Thursday 01 August 2024 17:37 BST
We found the best non-fiction books for kids, with options to suit every age, category and budget
We found the best non-fiction books for kids, with options to suit every age, category and budget (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

As parents, we’re constantly reminded about the importance of reading with our children. Still, when browsing for books online or in your local bookstore, it can be easy to overlook non-fiction titles in favour of imaginative adventures and fantasy fiction.

There are a huge number of benefits associated with reading non-fiction or factual books with your children. Ideal for curious minds and reluctant readers, non-fiction titles can help children expand their vocabulary, evaluate different perspectives, ask questions and build culturally diverse knowledge as they grow up.

Words for Life, a charity formed by the National Literacy Trust, states: “Providing children with the opportunity to read and explore high-quality non-fiction texts plays a vital role in helping them to learn about the world around them. It encourages reading for pleasure and sparks curiosity and, in turn, conversation.”

With such a wide range of non-fiction titles available, we opened our minds and snuggled down in our reading corner to explore some of the fascinating topics you can introduce to your children. From nature, science and technology to books that help children manage their emotions and mental health, here’s our pick of the best non-fiction books for kids in 2024.

How we tested the best non-fiction books for kids

We looked for interactive elements and inclusive content during testing
We looked for interactive elements and inclusive content during testing (Lucy Cotterill)

Over four weeks, we enjoyed a wide range of non-fiction titles, with the help of two mini bookworms aged seven and eleven, exploring titles from a wide range of genres and themes. In addition to assessing each book’s overall entertainment value, we considered factors such as educational benefits, layout, quality of illustrations and any interactive elements, as well as how inclusive and relevant the content was to its target age group.

After putting a wide variety of impressive non-fiction books through their paces, we (somewhat reluctantly) narrowed down the list to the top 15 non-fiction books for kids, with options to suit every age, category and budget.

The best non-fiction books for kids 2024 are:

  • Best overallSongs of the Birds by Isabel Otter, published by Caterpillar Books: £10.68, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buyKay’s Incredible Inventions by Adam Kay, published by Puffin: £5.60, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best nature bookOne Little Fish by Molly Littleboy, published by Little Tiger: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best cultural bookWelcome to our Playground by Moira Butterfield, published by Nosy Crow: £13.79, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for creativityThis Book Will Make You An Artist by Ruth Millington, published by Nosy Crow: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Songs of the Birds’ by Isabel Otter, published by Caterpillar Books

Songs of the birds best non fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Age suitability: 3-5 years
  • Format: Board book
  • Why we love it
    • Encourages children to seek out birds in natural surroundings
    • Immersive illustrations
  • Take note
    • Text is best enjoyed with an adult
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Kay’s Incredible Inventions’ by Adam Kay, published by Puffin

Kays incredible inventions best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Age suitability: 9-12 years
  • Format: Paperback (hardback also available)
  • Why we love it
    • Humorous and engaging text
    • Fascinating facts
    • Funny illustrations
  • Take note
    • Size may be a little off-putting to reluctant readers
  1.  £5 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


Little People Big Dreams ‘Taylor Swift’ by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, published by Frances Lincoln Children’s Books

Taylor Swift best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: For Swifties
  • Age suitability: 4-11 years
  • Format: Hardback
  • Why we love it
    • Perfect gift/keepsake for Swifties
    • Helps children learn about the achievements behind celebrity status
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘One Little Fish’ by Molly Littleboy, published by Little Tiger

One little fish best non fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Nature book
  • Age suitability: 3-6 years
  • Format: Board book
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful illustrations with lift-the-flap interactive elements
    • Age-appropriate bite-sized facts
    • Prompts to encourage further discussion and embed their learning
    • Includes practical tips to help children look after our oceans
  • Take note
    • Best read as a shared experience with an adult
    • Some text is very small
  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Welcome to our Playground’ by Moira Butterfield, published by Nosy Crow

Welcome to our playground best non fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Cultural book
  • Age suitability: 4-7 years
  • Format: Hardback
  • Why we love it
    • Inclusive text introducing children to different cultures and traditions
    • Encourages play and spending time outside
  • Take note
    • Younger children may need help with the pronunciation guides
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘This Book Will Make You an Artist’ by Ruth Millington, published by Nosy Crow

This book will make you an artist best non fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: For creativity
  • Age suitability: 5-8 years
  • Format: Hardback
  • Why we love it
    • Interactive elements to support creativity
    • The ideal balance of education and fun
    • Supports learning in the classroom
  • Take note
    • Some of the activity suggestions require additional resources, such as paints, paper, scissors and tape
  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘An Adventurer’s Guide to Ancient Egpyt’ by Isabel Thomas, published by Ladybird

An adventurers guide to ancient egypt best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: History book
  • Age suitability: 5-10 years
  • Format: Hardback
  • Why we love it
    • Prompts and interactive elements on each page
    • Includes fascinating facts
  • Take note
    • Pages are information-heavy, so, younger children are likely to need support
  1.  £12 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Lift-the-flap Questions and Answers about Jobs’ by Lara Bryan, published by Usborne

Questions and answers about jobs best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Lift-the-flap book
  • Age suitability: 6-9 years
  • Format: Hardback
  • Why we love it
    • Engaging illustrations and fun lift-the-flap design
    • Bite-size facts, top tips and real-life advice
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


Little Experts ‘How to Save a Life’ by Dr Ronx, published by Red Shed

How to save a life best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: For life skills
  • Age suitability: 6-9 years
  • Format: Hardback
  • Why we love it
    • Teaches crucial life skills in a simple way
    • Diverse and engaging illustrations
  • Take note
    • Some younger children may find some of the topics confronting
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘What You Need to Know about AI: A Beginner’s Guide to What Our Future Holds’ by Brian David Johnson, published by Wren & Rook

What you need to know about ai best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Book about technology
  • Age suitability: 7 years+
  • Format: Paperback
  • Why we love it
    • Myth-busting facts to help remove fear about artificial intelligence
    • Engaging layout with age-appropriate chapters
    • Expert insights
  • Take note
    • Some of the terminology can be a little complex
  1.  £6 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Every Body’ by Molly Forbes, published by Puffin

Every body best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Book about body positivity
  • Age suitability: 9-12 years
  • Format: Paperback
  • Why we love it
    • Positive messages about body image
    • Easy-to-read text combined with graphic-novel-style illustrations
  • Take note
    • The text introduces discussions some may find triggering, including weight stigma and bullying, and it touches on eating disorders
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘The Cosmic Diary of our Incredible Universe’ by Tim Peake, published by Wren & Rook

The cosmic diary of our incredible universe best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Book about space
  • Age suitability: 8-11 years
  • Format: Paperback
  • Why we love it
    • Engaging graphic-novel-style illustrations
    • Fascinating facts from expert physicists, cosmologists and astronauts
    • Diary-style text
  • Take note
    • Our tester found some of the orange text trickier to read
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘A Better Day Journal’ by Dr Alex George, published by Wren & Rook

A better day best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Mental health non-fiction book
  • Age suitability: 10 years plus
  • Format: Paperback
  • Why we love it
    • Practical tips and tools to support children’s mental health
    • Discreetly introduces mindful activities and affirmations
  • Take note
    • Journal style encourages children to write and record their feelings
    • Child may want to have a separate gratitude or mood journal to continue the techniques learned
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘You have the Power: Find Your Strength and Believe you Can’ by Leah Williamson, published by Macmillan Children’s Books

You have the power best non-fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Inspirational read
  • Age suitability: 10 years plus
  • Format: Paperback
  • Why we love it
    • Inspiring and empowering
    • Teaches important life skills, such as resilience
    • Positive role model
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Small Steps Big Change’ by Annemarie Cool, published by Little Tiger Press

Small steps big change best non fiction book for kids indybest
  • Best: Book about the environment
  • Age suitability: 5-8 years
  • Format: Hardcover
  • Why we love it
    • Introduces simple ways for children to make a difference
    • Cute ‘hero’ characters that introduce facts and tips
  • Take note
    • We feel the text is better suited to the lower end of the age range
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


The verdict: Non-fiction books for kids

With so many impressive non-fiction titles to choose from, cutting down our list to the top 15 choices was no easy feat. While the right non-fiction book for your child will ultimately depend on your child’s age and interests, there were some titles that really stood out during testing.

For younger children, the interactive sounds and immersive illustrations of Songs of the Birds created an entertaining and educational read – one that our testers have made a beeline for time and time again. As well as teaching children about birds’ natural habitats, it encourages children to head outside and explore their local surroundings, which can have huge benefits for their mental health and wellbeing.

For older children or a non-fiction title that can be enjoyed by siblings of various ages, This Book Will Make You an Artist was a huge hit with our mini testers – encouraging practical application of their learning in an imaginative and creative way. They loved learning new artistic styles and techniques, before practising each method as they brought their masterpieces to life.

For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best books to read this summer

