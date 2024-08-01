15 best children’s non-fiction books to inspire your little bookworm

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From illustrated guides to interactive texts, these non-fiction titles can help spark children’s interests
As parents, we’re constantly reminded about the importance of reading with our children. Still, when browsing for books online or in your local bookstore, it can be easy to overlook non-fiction titles in favour of imaginative adventures and fantasy fiction.
There are a huge number of benefits associated with reading non-fiction or factual books with your children. Ideal for curious minds and reluctant readers, non-fiction titles can help children expand their vocabulary, evaluate different perspectives, ask questions and build culturally diverse knowledge as they grow up.
Words for Life, a charity formed by the National Literacy Trust, states: “Providing children with the opportunity to read and explore high-quality non-fiction texts plays a vital role in helping them to learn about the world around them. It encourages reading for pleasure and sparks curiosity and, in turn, conversation.”
With such a wide range of non-fiction titles available, we opened our minds and snuggled down in our reading corner to explore some of the fascinating topics you can introduce to your children. From nature, science and technology to books that help children manage their emotions and mental health, here’s our pick of the best non-fiction books for kids in 2024.
Over four weeks, we enjoyed a wide range of non-fiction titles, with the help of two mini bookworms aged seven and eleven, exploring titles from a wide range of genres and themes. In addition to assessing each book’s overall entertainment value, we considered factors such as educational benefits, layout, quality of illustrations and any interactive elements, as well as how inclusive and relevant the content was to its target age group.
After putting a wide variety of impressive non-fiction books through their paces, we (somewhat reluctantly) narrowed down the list to the top 15 non-fiction books for kids, with options to suit every age, category and budget.
With so many impressive non-fiction titles to choose from, cutting down our list to the top 15 choices was no easy feat. While the right non-fiction book for your child will ultimately depend on your child’s age and interests, there were some titles that really stood out during testing.
For younger children, the interactive sounds and immersive illustrations of Songs of the Birds created an entertaining and educational read – one that our testers have made a beeline for time and time again. As well as teaching children about birds’ natural habitats, it encourages children to head outside and explore their local surroundings, which can have huge benefits for their mental health and wellbeing.
For older children or a non-fiction title that can be enjoyed by siblings of various ages, This Book Will Make You an Artist was a huge hit with our mini testers – encouraging practical application of their learning in an imaginative and creative way. They loved learning new artistic styles and techniques, before practising each method as they brought their masterpieces to life.
