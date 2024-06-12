Reese Witherspoon’s June Book Club pick is a gripping murder mystery

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Book clubs have come a long way since the days of Richard & Judy or Oprah on our TV screens. Now, the Gen Z literary corner of TikTok, #BookTok, influences the bestseller lists, while a new legion of young celebrities have launched their own book clubs (see Dua Lipa, Kaia Geber and Dakota Johnson).

Reese Witherspoon was ahead of the curve when she started Reese’s Book Club in 2017. Sharing monthly recommendations with her millions of loyal subscribers online and with her Instagram followers, the actor’s only criterion for featuring a tome is that a woman must be at the centre of the story.

The approach has helped female authors and stories regularly make The New York Times list and transcend into the film and TV industry – from Big Little Lies to Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six, many of Reece’s picks have been adapted for the screen through her production company, Hello Sunshine.

The book club choices span thrillers, romantic comedies, historical fiction and more, so there really is something for everyone in the back catalogue (it’s a wealth of inspiration for your next beach holiday).

As for June 2024, the Reese Book Club pick is The Unwedding by Ally Condie. A murder mystery with plenty of twists and turns, it’s set in California at a luxury resort hotel (think The White Lotus meets Agatha Christie). Here’s everything you need to know.

‘The Unwedding’ by Ally Condie, published by Hodder: £9.92, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reese’s Book Club describes Ally Condie’s The Unwedding as a locked-room mystery where everyone is the suspect. The twisty story follows Ellery Wainwright, a woman who finds herself alone on the Twentieth anniversary of her marriage to Luke.

Despite their divorce, she still attends their pre-planned trip to a luxurious resort in California, but a wedding taking place at the hotel reminds her of everything she has lost. When she discovers the body of the groom floating in the pool and a mudslide traps all the guests in the resort, things start to take a horrible turn – and then another guest dies.

A book full of hidden secrets and smart, complex characters, it’s just the gripping read you need for your commute or June beach holiday.

