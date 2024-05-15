Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What do Big Little Lies, Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six all have in common? They were all adapted for screen by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine – and previous picks in Reese Witherspoon’s book club.

First, we had Oprah’s Book Club, and now, everyone from Dua Lipa to Graham Norton and Florence Welch share and discuss their favourite books online. But the most popular of all is Reese’s.

The Legally Blonde actor debuted her book club in 2017, growing a following of 2.5 million loyal subscribers of Reese’s Book Club and 2.9 million on Instagram. From thrillers, romances and beach reads to historical fiction and more, there’s a tome for every taste.

There’s no particular formula to choosing the books, but the only criterion is that a woman must be at the centre of the story.

As for May 2024, The Reese Book Club’s pick is How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang. A love story with a twist, it follows two writers with a complicated history who end up working on the same TV show. Here’s everything you need to know.

‘How to End a Love Story’ by Yulin Kuang, published by Avon books: £9.19, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

A light-hearted tome that’s perfect for your next beach holiday, How to End a Love Story follows Helen Zhang, a bestselling author, and Grant Shepard, a screenwriter with movie-star looks.

When they’re thrown together to adapt Helen’s books for a television show, the two must grapple with what happened between them 13 years before.

Having never forgiven him for what went down, Grant Shepard is the last person Helen wants to see. But when sparks start to fly on set, everything becomes impossibly complicated. Described as page-turning, funny and romantic, Kuang’s novel is the ultimate summer read.

