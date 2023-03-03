Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daisy Jones and The Six became a sleeper hit during the pandemic – with the novel’s rock ’n’ roll storyline transporting readers beyond their four walls and into the heady 1970s music scene in the US. Now, the bestselling book has been adapted into a glossy television show that premiers on Amazon Prime today (3 March).

Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, the nostalgia-fuelled drama traces an LA rock band’s meteoric rise from obscurity to world fame – and the reason behind their split at the height of success.

The buzzy series centres around icon-in-the-making Daisy Jones (Keough), a charismatic singer who joins The Six. The band’s founder and lead singer Billy (Claflin) has just come out of a stint at rehab and Daisy’s arrival marks the beginning of a volatile yet passionate relationship, which breeds resentment and tension among the band’s members and spouses.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book (£4.50, Amazon.co.uk) of the same name, the author has said the story is partly inspired by the rise and sudden break-up of Fleetwood Mac, who announced their split in the middle of a sold-out tour.

The 10-episode series – produced by Reese Witherspoon – promises to bring to life the late-Seventies glamour, drama and romance that secured the book’s success. Whether you’ve been waiting eagerly for the TV adaptation or are after some escapism, here’s how to stream Daisy Jones and The Six – and how to listen to the original soundtrack.

How to watch ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ in the UK

Daisy Jones and The Six is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime in the UK, so you’ll need to be a paid-up Prime member to watch the TV series. Only the first three episodes have been dropped so far, with new episodes arriving every Friday at 5am.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month and £4.99 per month if you’re a student. But if you haven’t already been an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which gives you all the perks of membership.

How to listen to the ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ soundtrack

A total of 24 original songs have been written for the series adaptation and recorded by the cast. The result, Aurora, has been released by Atlantic Records and you can listen to the 11-song album exclusively on Spotify. In the series, Aurora is the first (and last) album that The Six released after Daisy Jones joins the band.

Read more: How much is Spotify Premium in the UK and US?

The breakthrough album – reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s seminal Rumours – secures the fictional bands’s success. Better still, Aurora features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford, to name but a few.

To listen to the record, you can sign up to Spotify for £9.99 a month with the first month free. For students, it costs £5.99 per month.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TV, music and tech offers, try the links below:

Want more binge-worthy series? Here’s where to stream season three of The Mandalorian