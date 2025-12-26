I’ve found the best Ninja dual air fryer deals for Boxing Day 2025

Nothing says Boxing Day like heating up leftovers. After the extravagance of a Christmas dinner, a day of low-effort cooking is needed, and an air fryer can help you do just that.

From cooking up easy frozen meals to whipping up a whole Christmas dinner, an air fryer is a truly versatile kitchen appliance. If you’ve found yourself wishing you had one this festive season, or you’re looking to replace your current model, I've spotted some great air fryer deals in the Boxing Day sales.

Dual air fryers come with two separate baskets, allowing you to cook two different food items at once. Multi-tasking is one of the trickier parts of cooking, and with a dual air fryer you can cook, for example, your chicken and chips at different temperatures and have them finish at the same time.

Ninja is a brand that has consistently impressed us with its air fryers, and with Boxing Day discounts now live, this is your chance to make mealtimes easier, as we head into the New Year. Scroll on for all the details.

Best Boxing Day Ninja foodi dual air fryer deals:

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, AF300UK: Was £199, now £169, Ao.com

AO’s winter sale is live and the Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer has been reduced by £30. Compared to a single-drawer air fryer, it uniquely features dual zone technology, which allows different foods to be cooked side by side with separate temperatures and timings. Plus, to ensure nothing goes cold while you wait for various components to finish cooking, the sync function programs both drawers so that all your food can reach temperature at the same time.

While this model offers four core functions (air fry, roast, bake and crisp), it shares the same dual-zone design and intuitive controls found in Ninja’s larger foodi max. In her review of the best Ninja air fryers, cookware aficionado Caroline Preece noted of the foodi max that “the interface features straightforward button controls that enable precise temperature and timing adjustments for each drawer,” helping to make everyday cooking far more flexible.

With a generous 7.6-litre capacity, it’s well suited to family-sized portions and delivers faster cooking times and lower energy use than a conventional oven. It may take up a fair bit of counter space, but with this Boxing Day saving of 15 per cent, even those with modest kitchens will find it easier to justify the purchase.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £229.99, now £179, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

For a more space-saving option, check out this deal on the Ninja double stack from Appliances Direct. Tester Katie Gregory called the design a "game changer" in terms of saving counter space, but noted that it would be best for a family of four or five due to the basket sizes. "The functions work well, but bear in mind that chips seem to require more shaking to cook evenly compared to other models," she said. "As long as you’re happy to get a bit more involved in the cooking process – with shaking, tweaking and fine-tuning being essential to good results – this is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens." This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the Ninja double stack, but it's good value at £50 off.

