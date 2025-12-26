Best Lush Boxing Day sale deals 2025, from bath oils to body sprays

With the Boxing Day sales officially upon us, Lush’s annual sale is offering generous reductions across its famously colourful lineup, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on everything from heavenly-scented bath oils to skincare staples. You’ll need to be quick if you want to grab a bargain before stock runs out.

The sale is designed to clear stock ahead of the New Year, keeping products as fresh as possible in line with the company’s strict sell-by dates. The sale also lines up perfectly with the post-Christmas lull when a long soak and a bit of self-care feel particularly well-earned.

For those new to the brand, Lush is entirely vegetarian, mostly vegan, and proudly cruelty-free. Known for its oversized bath jellies, theatrical bath bombs and signature scents, now’s the time to indulge.

Keep scrolling for my pick of the discounts, which I’ll be updating throughout the day.

The best deals in the Lush Boxing Day sale:

Lush palm reader hand cream bar: Was £9, now £4.50, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Cutting out the need for packaging, this solid hand cream bar is packed with shea butter, rosewater, koji paste and marula oil. Simply rub the bar between your hands to warm it up, then work the formula into your skin to help hydrate and soften it. Just be sure to store it in a cool, dry spot.

Lush snowing bath oil, 240ml: Was £20, now £10, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Want to indulge in a bit of me time post-Christmas? Scented with peppermint and grapefruit, this bath oil features skin-softening walnut and safflower oils. Simply pour a little into a warm bath, sit back and relax. The smaller 100ml bottle is also on sale (was £10, now £5, Lush.com).

Lush celebrate body lotion: Was £24, now £12, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

If your skin is in need of a little TLC this winter, this body lotion could be just the thing you need. An uplifting citrus blend of orange and lime fragrance is joined by rich almond oil, cocoa butter and glycerine to help sooth and condition, giving your skin a little pick-me-up.

Lush pumpkin spice body spray: Was £28, now £14, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

If you love a seasonal pumpkin spice scent, opt for this body spray, which boasts notes of clove and ginger, along with carob resin and carrot seed oil. The fragrance has been made with organic ethanol, which is derived from sugar cane and cultivated in a circular zero-waste process, according to the brand.

When is the Lush Boxing Day sale?

The Lush Boxing Day sale kicked off today, 26 December. As a brand that likes to be transparent with its customers, Lush explicitly states that it “has one annual sale, no regular discounts”. This is so it doesn’t have to hike up year-round prices to accommodate frequent price cuts and is typically planned in-line with the brand’s annual stock refresh as we head into the New Year.

Why you can trust us to find the best Lush Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We'll only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we use price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

