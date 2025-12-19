The Prince and Princess of Wales’s annual family portrait has become a familiar fixture of the festive season. Last year’s image carried particular poignancy, arriving after Kate Middleton had completed chemotherapy for cancer (she later announced her remission in January). By contrast, this year’s photograph has a more relaxed feel, with an emphasis on family life.

Taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April, the image shows the family gathered on lush grass scattered with daffodils, dressed in coordinated outfits. Shared on Kensington Palace’s social media channels, the previously unseen photograph is captioned: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

The styling leans into a country-inspired colour palette of greens, browns and burgundy. Princess Charlotte wears a green fair isle cardigan with a tartan scarf, while Prince Louis and Prince William echo each other in forest-green cable-knit jumpers worn over shirts. Prince George is dressed in a checked shirt beneath a brown gilet, and Kate completes the look in a burgundy knit layered over a frilled blouse.

As soon as the picture was released, attention turned to the Princess of Wales’s outfit, with royal fashion lovers keen to identify the pieces – and speculation is growing that her knitwear may once again be from one of her favoured French brands. While we can’t say for sure it’s this exact piece, it does look strikingly similar.

Sezane ecru shirt This shirt from the French label Sezane looks just like Kate Middleton’s ruffled collar shirt she’s wearing in the Christmas portrait. With its gathered high collar and similarly ruffled sleeves, it’s the ideal layering staple but is equally stylish simply paired with jeans. £100 from Sezane.com Prices may vary

Sezane Sami jumper Kate Middleton has previously worn Sezane’s Sami jumper in white, and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has also plumped for the design in the burgundy shade. We can’t say for certain, but the jumper the Princess is wearing in the Christmas portrait is a spitting image of the French label’s knit. What we can say is, it’s the perfect winter jumper. £110 from Sezane.com Prices may vary

