I’ve found the best Xbox deals in the Boxing Day sales

While Xbox deals in the lead-up to Christmas have been disappointing, the Boxing Day sales are here, bringing with them a wave of fresh discounts. The reductions may not be huge, but there are genuine savings to be had.

In his review of the Xbox Series X, tech critic Steve Hogarty said: “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service.” As well as monitoring discounts on the Xbox Series X in this guide, I’m also rounding up deals across other Xbox products, including the Xbox Series S, controllers and games, so bookmark this page to find the best savings.

Elsewhere, there are Boxing Day discounts dropping at almost every UK retailer, including Amazon, Currys and John Lewis, and IndyBest has dedicated guides for finding the best deals at each one. Here, though, I'm focusing on the best Xbox deals in the Boxing Day sales, so keep scrolling for all the details.

Best Boxing Day Sales Xbox deals:

Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £499.99, now £469.99, Amazon.co.uk

Xbox Series X 1TB refurbished: Was £479.99, now £399, Backmarket.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399, Backmarket.co.uk Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £649, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

You can currently get £30 off the price of this console at Amazon. This was the lowest discount we saw during the Black Friday sales, too, but the console has been known to be reduced to £449, so bookmark this guide, as I’ll be updating it with any further reductions as they drop.

Xbox Series X 1TB digital console, white: Was £449.99, now £434.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

This Xbox Series X is an all-digital version of the console, meaning it has the same internal storage with no disc drive. “It retains the same powerful 12 teraflop processor, 4K gaming and up to 8K high dynamic range video,” said tech critic Steve Hogarty. If you don't care about owning physical games, this is a more affordable way to get your hands on the Series X model – made even better value with this deal.

Xbox Series X 1TB refurbished: Was £479.99, now £399, Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If having a second-hand console doesn’t faze you, you can save a bit of cash by buying the Xbox Series X second hand, in “excellent” condition, on Back Market. The online retailer is a UK marketplace for refurbished devices. It partners with trusted refurbishers in the UK who clean, test and certify the quality of each device before it is sold.

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £649, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox/Very )

Although there were better discounts on this bundle during Black Friday, you can still save a modest £10 right now. You'll get the Series S all-digital 512GB console, a controller and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. When IndyBest tech critic Alex Lee tested the Xbox Series S in his guide to the best gaming consoles, he concluded that it’s a top choice for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.

Xbox Series S, 1TB: Was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Amazon and Argos are offering a modest discount on the Xbox Series S. This deal will save you £20 on the price of the 1TB version in robot white. IndyBest tech critic Alex Lee tested the Xbox Series S for his guide to the best gaming consoles, describing it as “a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution"”

‘EA Sports FC 26’ standard edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S: Was £69.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

I’ve spotted a great deal on the EA Sports 2026 game, which was launched in September. “The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26 is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far,” said our tech critic, Alex Lee. If this Amazon deal sells out, the game is also reduced at Currys (£30, Currys.co.uk).

How long do the Xbox Boxing Day sale deals last?

Boxing Day sales tend to continue until 31 December, before merging into January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter, the period between October and January is full of discounts from retailers such as Currys, Amazon and Argos, so it’s the ideal time to pick up a deal on big-ticket items such as the Xbox Series X.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Xbox deals in the Boxing Day sales

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered Boxing Day discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round, to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but are genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off price tags – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

