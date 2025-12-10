Everything to know about the Currys January sale, from dates to early deals

Each year, as the post-Christmas slump starts to set in, the January sales come along to brighten up a dreary month. If you use this time to take advantage of savings on your favourite brands, the Currys January sale is one to watch.

Of course, there will be plenty of other retailers slashing prices, too, with the likes ofAmazon andArgos poised to host impressive January sales events.

Whether Santa forgot to leave a certain something under the tree or your appliances won’t make it through another year, the January sales offer an ideal time to shop for big-ticket items. In fact Currys is set to offer discounts across a huge range of tech and home appliances. From household essentials such as fridges and ovens to laptops and fancy hair dryers, Currys has got you covered.

Sound good? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Currys January sale, as well as some deals that are available to shop right now.

Is Currys hosting a January sale?

Yes, each year, Currys rings in the new year with deals on a huge range of tech and home appliances, often throwing in free delivery to sweeten the deal.

When is the Currys New Year sale?

Currys typically kicks off its January sale on New Year’s Day, with offers tending to last throughout the month of January. However, the best deals will get snapped up fast, so act sooner rather than later if you spot an unmissable deal on an item you’ve been looking to purchase.

Is it worth waiting for the Currys January sale?

The January sale at Currys is one of the biggest events for the retailer, so it can be a good time to save on pricey home appliances and tech. However, the retailer also runs a Boxing Day sale, with many of the December deals rolling over into January, so you may find some bargains before the New Year.

The best Currys January sale deals to expect

In the retailer’s previous January sale events, shoppers were able to save hundreds of pounds on big-name brands. Among the savings, there was £85 off a Lavazza coffee machine; the Delonghi icona metallics jug kettle was slashed in price, and a Samsung microwave was up for grabs for less than £100. While we don’t yet know for sure which items will be discounted in the 2026 sale, looking back on these previous offers gives us a taste of the savings to come.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Currys January sale

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered January sales for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking off pounds – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Are there any Currys deals to shop now?

The January sales may still be weeks away but I’ve found some great offers to shop at Currys right now...

Dyson v8 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £399, now £239, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

With cleaning power to rival more-expensive models, this relatively affordable Dyson vacuum cleaner is now even cheaper. In her review of the Dyson v8 absolute, Siobhan Grogan said it was “by far the quietest Dyson vacuum” she tested, making it “ideal in a flat or for anyone who needs to clean when the kids are asleep”. Plus, it boasts a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rmp; Dyson’s standard cyclone technology, and a discount of £160 at Currys.

Philips oneblade pro 360: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

When grooming guru Lee Kynaston tested this Philips device, he gave it the top spot in his guide to the best electric shavers for men. "The original Philips oneblade pretty much re-invented the way men shave, thanks to unique blade technology that features a flat, super-safe cutting surface, making it virtually impossible to nick the skin. Now, this bigger, flashier, pro version pimps things up," said Lee. The nifty device can be used to trim, edge and shave – and you can currently nab it with a discount of £20.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush and travel case: Was £100, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

While deals on electric toothbrushes are commonplace, if you’re in the market for one, you can currently get £65 off this expert-approved Oral-B model. In his round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, tech critic Steve Hogarty gave this model the top spot, saying: “You get the same powerful cleaning performance as the most expensive brushes in the premium iO series.”

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If AirPods skipped your stocking, you can nab a pair for less than £100 right now. “The Airpods 4, with a neat design, tiny case, and good battery life are excellent,” tech critic Dave Phelan said in his review. “They are a big step forward from the entry-level second-generation AirPods they replace, but they’re also better than the third-generation AirPods which used to cost a lot more. These are the best-value AirPods ever.”

