The Boots Boxing Day sale is live, bringing with it one of the final chances in 2025 to restock your beauty favourites for less. Whether your wishlist straighteners failed to appear under your Christmas tree or you were secretly hoping for a skincare surprise from Santa, the Boots sale provides an ideal chance to nab coveted products at a discount.

As usual, the sale spans a wide mix of everyday essentials and cult brands, and I’ve already spotted savings on big-name brands, such as Dyson and Oura. Savvy shoppers will make a beeline for the Christmas gift sets, which have seen big reductions following the festive rush – and include beauty big-hitters, from Clarins to Benefit.

Having covered the Boots sale year after year, one thing remains consistent: the strongest deals rarely hang around, so going in with a shortlist makes all the difference. Below, you’ll find my tried-and-tested tips as a beauty and shopping expert, along with the best offers to grab while they’re still available.

The best Boots Boxing Day deals

Oral-B iO6 pink sand electric toothbrush gift set: Was £300, now £120, Boots.com

Was £300, now £120, Boots.com Philips lumea 9000 IPL hair removal device: Was £489.99, now £288, Boots.com

Was £489.99, now £288, Boots.com Dyson airstrait straightener, amber silk/pink champagne: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com Prada paradoxe eau de parfum gift set: Was £111, now £73.99, Boots.com

Was £111, now £73.99, Boots.com Maison Margiela replica candle trio set: Was £80, now £40, Boots.com

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Jam-packed with essential oils and scented with a heavenly chamomile aroma, using this buttery balm will feel akin to an evening spa session. When reviewer Ella Duggan put the formula to the test in her guide to the best cleansers, she concluded that her "skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture" after using the balm. It may be on the pricey side, but this 15 per cent reduction at Boots makes it a little more purse-friendly.

Oral-B iO6 pink sand electric toothbrush gift set: Was £300, now £120, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Upgrading your oral care is an excellent way to kick off the new year, and what better way to do so than with Oral-B's high-spec iO6 model. Dubbed the best smart electric toothbrush in tech writer Steve Hogarty's expert guide, the iO6 features a handy digital display and five cleaning modes which, according to Steve, "provide plenty of versatility for your particular oral care needs." Now reduced by more than half, consider this your sign to give your smile a whiter and brighter clean.

Philips lumea 9000 IPL hair removal device: Was £489.99, now £288, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The beauty world has come a long way since the days of pungent hair-removal creams and razor-induced rashes. Featuring long-lasting hair-removal technology in a sleek, compact device, IPL machines are the future – and thanks to this early Boxing Day deal, they don’t have to break the bank. When beauty editor Lucy Partington tested the lumea 9900 for her round-up, she praised the smartskin feature. “It works by automatically adjusting the intensity of the light based on your skin tone, which essentially means you should get a safe and effective treatment every time,” she said.

Dyson airstrait straightener, onyx and gold: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you’re someone who suffers frizz, kinks and damage, your hair couldn’t be better suited to the airstrait. Scrapping hot plates and using directional airflow to minimise breakage, the airstrait cleverly smooths stubborn hair for a shiny, stress-free styling session. When global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor tested the Dyson airstrait, she found that the results were “great” and compared the finish to one she’d experienced previously in a professional salon. Even better, the tool is now reduced by a whopping £150, so think fast if you’re hoping to secure one.

Liz Earle ultimate skincare collection gift set: Worth £97, now £34.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This star gift boasts a spectacular saving, thanks to Boots's Boxing Day deals. Featuring Liz Earle's best-selling hot cloth cleanser alongside a toner, eye lotion, moisturiser and flannel, this bundle will restock your skincare staples in one fell swoop. Even better, the cleanser comes IndyBest tester-approved, with Ella Duggan praising how its "super-thick, creamy consistency was very gentle when applied to dry skin," in her guide to the best cleansers.

Prada paradoxe eau de parfum gift set: Was £111, now £73.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Prada paradoxe is one of the most popular perfumes for women, owing to its timeless floral-sweet scent. With enough brightness for daytime plus sugary notes that lend themselves nicely to a night on the town, the aroma has a universal appeal which – when I tested the best women's perfumes – I dubbed, “neither young nor old”. Expect notes of neroli, amber, musk, jasmine, bergamot, tangerine, pear and vanilla, plus a 33 per cent discount on this glam gift set today.

Dreamland intelliheat faux fur warming throw, Alaskan husky: Was £129.99, now £79.94, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

An electric blanket offers one of the best ways to stay cosy during winter. When homeware expert Caroline Preece put the best electric blankets through their paces, she dubbed Dreamland's faux fur model "a proper cocooning comfort". Thanks to this £50 discount, now is your chance to get seriously snuggled up for less, ahead of the January chills.

Armani my way eau de parfum gift set: Was £71, now £47.33, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you're a fan of Armani si, this 33 per cent discount might be your sign to pivot to the fashion house's fresh fragrance sibling: my way. Comprising notes of white florals with a warm vanilla undercurrent, my way lends itself to both day and nighttime wear and boasts universal wearability, no matter your age. The bottle is chic as ever and now, at less than £50, it's a great opportunity to give the scent a whirl ahead of your new year, new you transformation.

Maison Margiela replica candle trio set: Was £80, now £40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Now this is what I call a hidden deal. Boots hasn't explicitly advertised this candle trio as 50 per cent off, rather listing it as 'clearance'; however, a quick search of the web will show you that the set costs a whopping £80 at competitor retailers such as John Lewis. What's more, the fashion house has an incredible collection of scents in its replica range, with this gift box including the best-selling fireplace, lazy Sunday morning and bubble bath candles. If you've not smelt any of the replica fragrances before, I described the afternoon delight perfume in my round-up of the best summer scents as "tempting, delicious and youthful." Convinced yet?

Garmin forerunner 955, solar, black: Was £519.99, now £419.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Everyone and their neighbour will be jumping aboard the fitness hype in the new year, and this £100 discount on one of Garmin's smartwatch best-sellers is a perfect excuse to join them. While this model includes a handy solar charging feature – which extends the 955's battery life by an extra 49 hours – fitness expert Harry Bullmore described the watch in its basic iteration as the best Garmin device for cycling. In his review of Garmin watches, he wrote of the 955: "Once I strapped it to my wrist and wore it for just 24 hours, I was granted access to a whole host of numbers about recovery, health, training readiness, optimal training zones, stress levels and more."

Bobbi Brown deluxe size vitamin enriched face base, 100ml: Was £84, now £71.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

If you suffer with dehydrated skin and you’re fed up with foundation clinging to those pesky dry patches, it’s time to try Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched face base. With a blend of vitamins, moisture and skin-nourishing ingredients, this buttery primer props up all manner of make-up with ease. No patchiness, no sinking into fine lines. When Olivia Perl tested the bestselling formula in her review, she said: “It’s hydrating, the scent is delicious and it grips onto make-up better than lots of other primers.” And now you can spend less on this skin prep duo thanks to this 15 per cent reduction

Mac lustreglass sheer-shine lipstick: Was £25, now £21.25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

December may be party season, but once January rolls around we tend to pare back our beauty looks in favour of timeless nude lips and everyday matte eyeshadows. Of course, there are some make-up staples that lend themselves to both seasons seamlessly, and Mac's lustreglass lipstick is one such staple. Awarded the title of best nude in my lipstick guide, I recommended the formula to those prone to dryness, describing how they'd "enjoy having this formula on hand with its generous roster of hydration heroes, from hyaluronic acid and shea butter, to coconut oil and extra-virgin olive oil." You can now save 20 per cent on the nourishing colour (in all its shades) today.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £89, now £75.65, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Estée Lauder got ahead of the anti-ageing game with its advanced night repair serum, which launched in the early 80s – decades before the industry’s obsession with peptides and hyaluronic acid. The hard-working formula doesn’t come cheap, though, which is why this newly dropped discount is a welcome treat for anyone looking to save. When skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, she praised its performance, describing how it “helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin”. Pick up this beauty icon with a saving of more than £10 today.

Benefit rollin with benetint gift set: Was £32,50, now £21.66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

A lip stain is a girl's best friend when it comes to long-wearing make-up. A decent one will see you through full meals, hot drinks and several hours – and Benefit's benetint is certainly a top pick. In my guide to the best lip stains, I praised how the hero formula is surprisingly non-drying and withstood my breakfast and coffee without any noticeable fading. In this reduced gift set, you'll receive both the benetint stain and limited-edition beneglaze lip oil, alongside a beauty bag in which to store all your favourite products.

Clarins double serum collection: Was £94, now £62.66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you're looking to kick off 2026 with smoother, firmer skin, look no further. This Clarins gift set combines the brand's best-selling anti-ageing formula – double serum – with a mini cryo-flash cream mask and honey lip comfort oil. While the double serum harnesses the power of peptides and hyaluronic acid to give skin a plumpness boost, the lip oil was senior shopping writer Daisy Lester's favourite scented formula. "Only a little of the product is needed, with the large plush applicator achieving full coverage in seconds," Daisy wrote in her review of the Clarins comfort oil. Now, this trio of products is reduced by nearly a third.

When does Boots’ Boxing Day sale start?

The Boots Boxing Day sale is now under way. The retailer pipped many competitors to the post and launched its online discounts on 24 December, meaning beauty buffs have had access to the high-street stalwart’s serious savings since Christmas Eve. From today, 26 December, the sale has also rolled out across Boots stores nationwide.

If you’re planning to shop in person, you’ll want to remember that opening hours can vary over the Christmas period, with many stores operating reduced hours. Checking your local store’s Boxing Day opening times before heading out is advisable – particularly for larger branches, which may open later than usual.

When will the Boots Boxing Day sale finish?

Though the name suggests it’s a one-day affair, the Boots Boxing Day sale usually combines with its January sale. In fact, it’s in this second half of the sales period that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, these later discounts are usually applied to stock left over from the Christmas rush and the first wave of Boxing Day reductions – think gift sets, star gifts and limited-edition December specials.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boots Boxing Day deals

Lucy Smith has been covering the Boxing Day sales for more than five years and has a broad understanding of everything from the brands that get involved to the deals that have been falsely inflated.

Given that she tests hundreds of products through the year, she’s well-versed in the day-to-day pricing of key brands and products, be it hair straighteners or cheap beauty, meaning she can practically detect a fake deal with her eyes closed. With that in mind, you can rest assured all of Lucy’s picks will be worth your time and money.

