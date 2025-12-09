When the Christmas celebrations are over, the January blues can set in for many of us – but the New Year sales help brighten a dull month. If you’re looking to save on everything from beauty, fashion and homeware to childrenswear, toys and tech, the John Lewis January sale needs to be on your radar.

Previous years have seen up to 50 per cent off, making the upcoming event the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, interiors and beauty collection for 2026. Whether you’re looking for savings on Le Creuset, LG TVs or premium skincare from the likes of Hourglass, Elemis and more, John Lewis really is a one-stop shop for all your needs.

Depending on what else is on your wishlist, the likes of Argos, Next, Amazon, Currys and Boots are all set to host stellar January sale events, too. But if John Lewis is your shop of choice, keep scrolling for all the information you need ahead of the retailer’s January sale – I’ve even rounded up some offers that can be snapped up right now.

The rest of the IndyBest team and I have years of experience covering the January sales – we know how to separate the great deals from the duds, and we can spot when a saving is actually as good as it seems. Whether you’re after a Dyson airwrap, a winter coat, an Apple iPad or a new bedding set, here's your lowdown on the John Lewis January 2026 sale.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis January sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering events such as theJanuary sales for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis January sale guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

When does the John Lewis January sale start?

The John Lewis January sale will officially begin on 1 January, but the retailer has a bunch of offers left over from Black Friday right now, too. Plus, the Boxing Day sales will be in full swing on 26 December, with offers often hanging around until January.

How to find the best John Lewis January sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. It’s also worth signing up to newsletters to find out when the deals drop. You can filter on the website by category and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

Best John Lewis January sale deals to expect

The deals in the January 2025 sales can give us a flavour of what to expect from the 2026 event. Among the top tech offers earlier this year, there was £150 off the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPad Mini 6th generation, while prices on furniture such as sofas, armchairs and dining tables were also slashed by £150.

In terms of fashion, there were £200 savings on Coach bags, 20 per cent off pyjama sets for January lounging, 25 per cent off Levi’s signature jeans and 50 per cent off winter staples such as mohair wool jumpers. Skincare favourites, such as Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm, were also discounted.

Are there any John Lewis deals to shop now?

The January sales may still be a few weeks away, but there are some great offers to shop at John Lewis right now...

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple brought active noise cancellation to its non-Pro AirPods last year, making the latest AirPods 4 a stellar alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. Now, you can score a post-Black Friday discount at John Lewis. The buds run on the same H2 chip, support personalised spatial audio, have improved microphones and offer better battery life than the Pro model. The open-fit design is lighter and more comfortable, too. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan still found that it cut out everyday noise surprisingly well, as he noted in his review of the AirPods 4.

Ninja air fryer, AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £78.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a £20 discount at John Lewis. It also received rave reviews from IndyBest reviewer Lauren Cunningham, who found that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and enables you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Dyson V8 advanced cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £189, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

You can save more than £40 on this Dyson V8 vacuum. When home appliance tester Siobian Grogan reviewed the simular Dyson V8 absolute model, she noted that it’s a great budget option. If you’ve had a Dyson on your wishlist this year, now is the best time to invest in a model, as it’s currently at its lowest price ever at John Lewis.

